Hunterdon County, NJ

NJ.com

N.Y. man charged in deadly attack at N.J. home

A New York City man was charged with murder in the stabbing death of another man at a Somerset County home, authorities said Friday. Based on a description of the suspected attacker, detectives stopped Jahkoy Monsanto at the New Brunswick train station Thursday and recovered a knife from him following the killing of J’Corey Breedy earlier that day, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Wine-chiller killer wife from Brick, NJ faces life in prison

A 49-year-old Brick woman was found guilty of murdering her wife and now faces life in prison. The Ocean County jury returned a verdict after less than two hours following a nearly three-week jury trial of Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, who was accused of killing Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus sometime between May 16 and May 17, 2020.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey cop accused of abusing his badge acquitted of most charges at trial

A South Jersey police officer accused of abusing his badge to collect an acquaintance’s $200 debt was acquitted last week of nearly all the charges he faced. Despite his courtroom win, Deptford Sgt. Rudy Ruiz’s legal troubles may not be over: Because the jury deadlocked on one of the seven charges against him, Gloucester County prosecutors could seek to retry him on that lone remaining count.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Suspect In South Jersey Sports Bar Shooting Charged With Murder

Charges against a former US Marine have been upgraded to murder after the shooting death of Chad Stuart, 31, of Vineland, authorities said. Walter J. Gilliano, 25, of Franklinville, was initially charged with attempted murder, after he shot Stuart in the head outside of Villari's Sports Bar around 4:45 a.m. Saturday, NJ Advance Media reports.
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Getaway driver admits role in botched N.J. bank robbery

A 43-year-old Philadelphia man admitted Tuesday he was the getaway driver for a bank robbery in Salem County more than four years ago. Kenneth S. Thompson pleaded guilty to bank robbery in federal court in Camden and will be sentenced Feb. 1, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said in a statement.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
