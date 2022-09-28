Read full article on original website
Woman Overdoses In Central Jersey, 2nd Woman Recovers: Police
A 49-year-old woman died from a possible drug overdose in Central Jersey, authorities said. The fatality occurred on Friday afternoon, Sept. 30 at a Red Roof Inn on New Durham Road in Edison, initial reports said. A second woman was disoriented when police arrived but is doing well, according to...
Weehawken holds moment of silence for first female police officer in Hudson County
Weehawken recently held a moment of silence for two notable members of the public who recently passed away. Mayor Richard Turner led the moment silence after a suggestion from Third Ward Councilman Robert Sosa. At its September 28 meeting, the Township Council honored Debby McGorty and Stephen Weil. “Debby McGorty...
DA blames bail reform on release of 3 accused of possessing drugs to sell
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County’s district attorney says bail reform is why three men accused of possessing drugs to sell in Massena are now free to continue selling drugs. District Attorney Gary Pasqua is using the case to call on state lawmakers to change the law.
Muslim police chief intends to sue N.J. town over racially charged comments, lawyer says
A Muslim police chief in Morris County intends to sue the township where he works, claiming elected officials and municipal employees allegedly made insensitive jokes about his race and religion, creating a hostile work environment. Ahmed Naga, the first Muslim chief of the Long Hill Township Police Department, says he’s...
NY threatens to punish New Jersey drivers with big fee for entering city
TRENTON – If you thought a potential $23 congestion pricing toll for driving into midtown or lower Manhattan was steep, now some New York state lawmakers might want to tack on another $50. Legislation proposed in Albany would allow the imposition of an extra $50 fee on vehicles from...
Accused Killer Found At New Brunswick Train Station With Knife: Prosecutor
A 24-year-old New York man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man this week in Somerset County, authorities said. Jahkoy Monsanto is facing a first-degree murder charge, and various weapons offenses, in the killing of J’Corey Breedy on Thursday, Sept. 29 in Franklin Township, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
GoFundMe started for Hoboken man, 28, gunned down in ‘a senseless act of violence’
GoFundMe page has been started for a 28-year-old Hoboken man that was gunned down in “a senseless act of violence” on Marshall Drive on Sunday. “This young man was my neighbor and although I didn’t know him past a neighborly hello, he was very close to many special people in my life here in Hoboken,” Lisa Hamrah Balouma wrote in the GoFundMe page description.
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist Practices
(Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash) Getting a bank loan is already hard enough. Between fixing your credit, providing all the documentation that shows you earn enough to make it work, and also saving up for a colossal down payment, it's easy to see where people get frustrated with mortgage lenders.
Man killed during dispute on train in Brooklyn
Police say a 43-year-old man got into a dispute with another man, and that is when the suspect pulled out a sharp object and slashed the 43-year-old across the neck.
BK man steals $194K check meant for NJ food pantry, cashes and spends it
A Brooklyn man is facing multiple charges, including identity theft and money laundering, for intercepting a $194,000 check that was supposed to go to a New Jersey food bank, authorities said Wednesday.
Employment in Jersey City Bounces Back Strongly Post Pandemic
According to a new study, employment in Jersey City has made a strong comeback following a big uptick in joblessness during the Covid-19 pandemic. The financial website WalletHub compared 180 of the country’s largest cities and looked at how each city’s unemployment rate had changed between August, 2022 and August of the last three years. Each city was then scored by blending the August 2022 unemployment rate with the city’s performance reducing unemployment.
Street Dealer Nabbed With Two Guns, Raw Heroin, Crack, Ammo, More, Passaic Sheriff Says
Passaic County sheriff's officers seized a street dealer with two guns, various drugs for sale and an assortment of packaging materials, authorities said. Detectives with Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik's Fugitive Warrant Squad and Emergency Response Team assisted with the arrest of Lamont D. Baker, 30, as he left his Paterson home on Thursday, Sept. 29.
‘Intentional’ fire set near reporter’s home in Lakewood, NJ
Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week. The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.
Paterson seizes 21 ATVs, passes law cracking down on illegal vehicles
Police and elected officials in Paterson have a message for people who drive ATVs and other illegal vehicles on public property – if you’re caught, you’ll face hefty fines and you won’t get the vehicle back. “If we seize your illegal vehicle, we’re keeping your illegal...
Jailhouse call reveals gang recruiting for Bronx hit
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A jailhouse phone call played at the “murder for hire” trial in Brooklyn federal court alluded to a Bloods leader, Bushawn “Shelz” Shelton, recruiting gang members for the operation. “I thought it was a job! A 9-5,” one man said during the call. “I thought he’s talking a real 9 – 5. Instead, […]
33 People Arrested During Warrants Sweep
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ – The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33 people during a warrant sweep across the county on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Led by Sheriff Frank X. Schillari, the arrests were part of the HCSO’s “Operation Fall Sweep.”. “Taking these alleged criminals off of...
Teen Duo Accused Of Subjecting Victims To Violent Crimes After Luring Them To Yonkers
Two men have been arrested in connection with a series of alleged carjacking, robberies, and kidnappings in Westchester. Diante Fernandes, age 19, and Mark Francis, age 18, both of the Bronx, were arrested and charged on Wednesday, Sept. 28, said Damian Williams, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.
Arrest made after Bronx postal worker pistol-whipped, $100K stolen from post office
A man is under arrest after the victim was knocked to the ground and hit over the head with a gun before the suspect demanded she open the gate.
Jersey City Man Sentenced in Theft of $594,000 in Phones and Tablets
A Jersey City man was sentenced today to 24 months in federal prison in connection with the theft of $594 thousand in phones and tablets from the Newark Housing Authority. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, Venancio Diaz, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti in Newark federal court. Diaz had previously pleaded guilty to the charge of committing theft from an agency receiving federal funds.
Drug dealer who helped deal 100 kilos of cocaine to New Jersey and Philadelphia pleads guilty
A Philadelphia man responsible for peddling massive amounts of cocaine to communities in his home city as well as in southern New Jersey has admitted to doing so in court. Cocaine is a dangerous drug that for years has wreaked havoc on communities all over while drug trafficking organizations make profit after profit.
