According to a new study, employment in Jersey City has made a strong comeback following a big uptick in joblessness during the Covid-19 pandemic. The financial website WalletHub compared 180 of the country’s largest cities and looked at how each city’s unemployment rate had changed between August, 2022 and August of the last three years. Each city was then scored by blending the August 2022 unemployment rate with the city’s performance reducing unemployment.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO