hudsoncountyview.com

GoFundMe started for Hoboken man, 28, gunned down in ‘a senseless act of violence’

GoFundMe page has been started for a 28-year-old Hoboken man that was gunned down in “a senseless act of violence” on Marshall Drive on Sunday. “This young man was my neighbor and although I didn’t know him past a neighborly hello, he was very close to many special people in my life here in Hoboken,” Lisa Hamrah Balouma wrote in the GoFundMe page description.
Anthony Padilla
jcitytimes.com

Employment in Jersey City Bounces Back Strongly Post Pandemic

According to a new study, employment in Jersey City has made a strong comeback following a big uptick in joblessness during the Covid-19 pandemic. The financial website WalletHub compared 180 of the country’s largest cities and looked at how each city’s unemployment rate had changed between August, 2022 and August of the last three years. Each city was then scored by blending the August 2022 unemployment rate with the city’s performance reducing unemployment.
PIX11

Jailhouse call reveals gang recruiting for Bronx hit

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A jailhouse phone call played at the “murder for hire” trial in Brooklyn federal court alluded to a Bloods leader, Bushawn “Shelz” Shelton, recruiting gang members for the operation. “I thought it was a job! A 9-5,” one man said during the call.  “I thought he’s talking a real 9 – 5. Instead, […]
hudsontv.com

33 People Arrested During Warrants Sweep

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ – The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33 people during a warrant sweep across the county on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Led by Sheriff Frank X. Schillari, the arrests were part of the HCSO’s “Operation Fall Sweep.”. “Taking these alleged criminals off of...
jcitytimes.com

Jersey City Man Sentenced in Theft of $594,000 in Phones and Tablets

A Jersey City man was sentenced today to 24 months in federal prison in connection with the theft of $594 thousand in phones and tablets from the Newark Housing Authority. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, Venancio Diaz, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti in Newark federal court. Diaz had previously pleaded guilty to the charge of committing theft from an agency receiving federal funds.
