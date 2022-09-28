ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

thenewscrypto.com

ED Seizes Cryptocurrency Worth 47.64 Lakh From E-nuggets

WazirX’s wallet contained an amount of Rs 47.64 Lakh. The ED team also raided the offices of Aamir Khan on September 10. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen crypto assets worth Rs 47.64 lakhs following an investigation into the Mobile Gaming Application E-nuggets case. The central agency has so far seized Rs 31.35 crore following the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
forkast.news

India’s ED freezes more crypto in E-Nuggets money laundering case

India’s financial crime fighting agency has frozen additional cryptocurrencies worth around US$58,000 as part of an ongoing money laundering probe against mobile gaming application E-Nuggets and its former executive. Fast facts. The additional cryptocurrencies include WRX, the utility token of Indian exchange WazirX, and the USDT stablecoin, the Enforcement...
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aamir Khan
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Crypto influencer Lark Davis accused of profiting from crypto dumps; Warner Music partners with OpenSea

The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 29 includes investor Stanley Druckenmiller saying cryptocurrency has a big role to play as trust in central banks declines, ZachXBT alleging that crypto influencer Lark Davis profited over $1 million from dumping low-cap crypto projects and Warner Music teaming up with OpenSea to allow artists extend their fanbase in Web3 through NFTs.
coingeek.com

China’s law enforcement busts $5M virtual currency money laundering ring

Security agents in China have uncovered a money laundering ring that allegedly used virtual currencies to carry out their nefarious activity. The Hengyang County Public Security Bureau disclosed that the gang was responsible for laundering over $5.5 billion (RMB40 billion). A police spokesperson revealed in a press statement that 93...
decrypt.co

'Find a Path That Allows for Crypto Innovation': Coinbase US Policy Chief

Debate continued at Mainnet over the role of regulations and KYC in the crypto industry. As governments worldwide grapple with whether and how to regulate cryptocurrencies, publicly traded exchange Coinbase is looking to guide policymakers in developing regulations that protect consumers but are beneficial to institutions and crypto-natives alike. "What...
forkast.news

The US Dollar vs Crypto

Welcome to The Daily Forkast – September 29, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. The US dollar is the biggest bet in the world right now. What does that mean for Bitcoin and crypto?. The dollar milkshake theory and where it leaves crypto is the focus of this...
dailyhodl.com

Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase

An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
financefeeds.com

Binance wins license in New Zealand as rival Huobi shutters derivatives

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by traded volume, has obtained licenses to operate in New Zealand, even after rival Huobi shutdown derivatives trading last month due to concerns about regulations. The influential exchange gained approval as a financial service provider and launched Binance New Zealand. The registration, which...
forkast.news

Hong Kong seeks suitable use case to sell public on retail CBDC: report

The director of Hong Kong’s de facto central bank, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), Eddie Yue Wai-Man, said the HKMA will launch a series of trials of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) in testing, the e-HKD, in the fourth quarter this year with banks and technology firms.
decrypt.co

SEC Charges Crypto Firms for Alleged Scam With 'Gold-Backed' Ethereum DIG Token

Now-defunct crypto firms have been accused of running an alleged pump-and-dump scam via the DIG token. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hasn’t forgotten about the 2017 ICO craze. The SEC filed charges on Friday against four men behind Bermudan company Arbitrade Ltd., Canadian firm Cryptobontix Inc., and U.A.E.-based...
forkast.news

Binance sets up shop in New Zealand in global push

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has launched a local branch in New Zealand after becoming a registered financial service provider, Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao announced on Friday. Fast facts. “New Zealand is an exciting market with a strong history of fintech innovation, and our team of Binancians...
bctd.news

LFG denied information about sending 3313 bitcoins to exchanges

Do Kwon's partner, the Luna Foundation Guard, formally refuted claims that he delivered 3313 bitcoins to exchanges, according to the reports. The CryptoQuant team delivered such information at the start of the week. Analysts discovered that LFG transmitted 3313 BTC to the platforms OKX and KuCoin for additional use. Following...
boundingintocrypto.com

Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission CVM Subpoenas Mercado Bitcoin on Fixed Income Token Investments – Bitcoin News

The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) has sent a subpoena to Mercado Bitcoin, one of the biggest exchanges in the country, to inquire about the services the company lends regarding cryptocurrency-related fixed return investments. The company will have to disclose the details of these investments and if they plan to maintain them as available to the general public.
