The quaint, faded green restaurant glows with an open sign on, and clear-glass doors with mask mandated posters off. Chairs patiently sit waiting for customers to fill them as tables stand strong to allow space for families and individuals alike to eat good food with good company. As I walk into the space I get a familiar feeling, then I am met with a warm greeting from the owner, Dan Nguyen.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO