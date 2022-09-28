Read full article on original website
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
SAPD seeks help identifying man wanted in shooting deaths of 2 teens
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of two teenage boys on the East Side. Police said the unidentified man, seen in the photos above, was captured by surveillance cameras on Sept. 18 at a gas station on East Houston Street.
Round Rock police asks public for help finding robbery suspect with possible ties to San Antonio
Police allege the suspect robbed a man of his backpack containing cash and other personal items as he left a poker club.
SAPD: A dozen cars stolen from apartment complex within a year
SAN ANTONIO — Car thieves appear to be targeting a San Antonio apartment complex, where 12 vehicles have been stolen just within the last year. One tenant's security camera caught the criminals in the act. As one victim told KENS 5, the thieves work fast. She watched via surveillance...
KTSA
SAPD asking for help identifying man suspected in east side double homicide
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is releasing images of a man suspected of being involved in a double-homicide. The images were taken from a gas station not far from where two teenagers were found shot to death in a car. Officers were called to...
Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy from San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are asking for help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy last seen Wednesday on the west side. Aiden Guevara was last seen riding his bike Wednesday morning in the 200 block of Bradford Avenue. Police say he is 4 feet, 8 inches tall,...
San Antonio Police searching for truck that drove into garage at an East Side home
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a truck that crushed a garage at an East Side home. Video exclusively obtained by KENS 5 shows the truck running a stop sign and speeding into a house on the East Side. The family who lives there says they...
KTSA
San Antonio Police ask for help in locating missing 13 year old
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 13 year old San Antonio boy is missing and police are hoping you can help locate him. Aiden Anthony Guevara was last seen riding his bike in the 200 block of Bradford Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Aiden is 4 feet 8 inches tall and...
KSAT 12
After nearly 2 months as a free man, capital murder suspect a ‘fugitive’ after re-indictment
SAN ANTONIO – After nearly two months as a free man, Richard Montez is once again facing a capital murder charge in the February 2018 shooting deaths of a teen and an elderly man on the West Side. A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said its Fugitive Apprehension Unit...
KSAT 12
Victim killed in DWI crash on North Side identified
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed in a DWI crash on the North Side. The victim was identified as Carlos Joe Moreno, 24. According to San Antonio police, at 2 a.m. Sunday, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Highway 281, swerving between vehicles before losing control.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for wanted woman
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a wanted woman. According to police 46-year-old Anita Herrera has an active wanted for theft $100 < $750. Police say Herrera is also wanted for questioning in other crimes occurring in San Antonio. Anyone...
WFAA
Two dead and 10 hospitalized after major Uvalde wreck, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Uvalde police say two people are dead and 10 recovering at local hospitals after a major crash involving an 18-wheeler in the heart of town. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at Main and Getty, and shut down the intersection for several hours as authorities investigated.
Body Found In 2022 Identified As Young Texas Man Who Disappeared In 2021
Jacob Dubois disappeared in March of 2021 after leaving his home to meet Ethan Beckman. Beckman was arrested three weeks later and charged with tampering with evidence. The remains of a young Texas man who disappeared under mysterious circumstances in 2021 have been found and identified. Jacob Dubois, 22, was...
Hidden camera found inside fake smoke detector in UTSA student's apartment
The university is urging students with suspicious smoke detectors to contact its police department.
KSAT 12
San Antonio man sentenced to 18 years for killing his stepfather
A San Antonio man is sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatally shooting his stepfather last year. The verdict was reached Friday afternoon after 20-year-old Jarren Garcia was found guilty of murder. Garcia is charged for the fatal shooting of Mark Ramos in March 2021. Ramos and his wife...
KSAT 12
Live Oak man arrested in stabbing that left victim’s intestines ‘exposed,’ records show
SAN ANTONIO – A Live Oak man has been arrested following an altercation and stabbing that left the victim’s intestines “exposed,” according to court records. Phillip Andrew Montez, 21, has been charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
Friend arrested after missing Texas man’s remains are found
SCHERTZ, Texas (TCD) – After the remains of a missing 22-year-old man were found, the friend who last saw him is in custody. On Sunday, March 7, 2021, Jacob Dubois was last seen after telling his girlfriend he was going to meet up with his friend Ethan Beckman, the Schertz Police Department said in a news release. When Dubois didn’t return home the next morning, his girlfriend reportedly called police.
UTSA issues crime alert after hidden camera was found at student apartments
SAN ANTONIO — A new crime alert was issued by UTSA police after a hidden camera was found in an apartment near the campus this week. Police said Thursday, a resident of University Oaks discovered the camera inside a fake smoke detector. UTSA police are now working with the FBI to track down where the device came from and who put it there.
KTSA
Man shot and clerk by cashier while trying to rob San Antonio convenience store
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — He arrived at a North side Valero gas station with the intention of robbing the place but he met up with a clerk who had a gun of his own. It happened at around 9:45 P.M. Thursday in the 9500 block of San Pedro.
Clerk shoots, kills man who allegedly attempted to rob store
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after allegedly trying to rob a convenience store, and San Antonio police say it was the clerk who shot him several times. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday at a gas station on San Pedro, just north of 410. SAPD...
Crime Stoppers release video of suspect wanted in connection to a shooting at a northwest side parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — Crime Stoppers San Antonio released new video Wednesday morning of a man suspected to be involved in a shooting that happened in a northwest side parking lot. San Antonio Police said the incident happened on June 25 around 2:20 a.m. at the EZ Wash off the 4100 block of Gardendale.
