San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

SAPD seeks help identifying man wanted in shooting deaths of 2 teens

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of two teenage boys on the East Side. Police said the unidentified man, seen in the photos above, was captured by surveillance cameras on Sept. 18 at a gas station on East Houston Street.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Victim killed in DWI crash on North Side identified

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed in a DWI crash on the North Side. The victim was identified as Carlos Joe Moreno, 24. According to San Antonio police, at 2 a.m. Sunday, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Highway 281, swerving between vehicles before losing control.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio police search for wanted woman

SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a wanted woman. According to police 46-year-old Anita Herrera has an active wanted for theft $100 < $750. Police say Herrera is also wanted for questioning in other crimes occurring in San Antonio. Anyone...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WFAA

Two dead and 10 hospitalized after major Uvalde wreck, police say

SAN ANTONIO — Uvalde police say two people are dead and 10 recovering at local hospitals after a major crash involving an 18-wheeler in the heart of town. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at Main and Getty, and shut down the intersection for several hours as authorities investigated.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio man sentenced to 18 years for killing his stepfather

A San Antonio man is sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatally shooting his stepfather last year. The verdict was reached Friday afternoon after 20-year-old Jarren Garcia was found guilty of murder. Garcia is charged for the fatal shooting of Mark Ramos in March 2021. Ramos and his wife...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
truecrimedaily

Friend arrested after missing Texas man’s remains are found

SCHERTZ, Texas (TCD) – After the remains of a missing 22-year-old man were found, the friend who last saw him is in custody. On Sunday, March 7, 2021, Jacob Dubois was last seen after telling his girlfriend he was going to meet up with his friend Ethan Beckman, the Schertz Police Department said in a news release. When Dubois didn’t return home the next morning, his girlfriend reportedly called police.
SCHERTZ, TX

