Marc Cucurella A Doubt For AC Milan Game With A Throat Problem
Marc Cucurella is a doubt for Wednesday's Champions League game, as he is recovering from a throat problem.
Front-runner Lula close to outright win in Brazil election, poll shows
BRASILIA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintains a solid lead going into Sunday's presidential race against far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro and is within sight of an outright victory, a fresh poll showed on Saturday.
