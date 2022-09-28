Read full article on original website
O'Rourke supports gun purchase limits with Uvalde victims' families ahead of Friday night debate with Gov. Abbott
SAN ANTONIO — Dozens of families traveled nearly 300 miles from Uvalde to Edinburg, with the hopes of amplifying their message of accountability ahead of Friday's in-person debate between Gov. Greg Abbot and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Parents of the 19 children killed at Robb Elementary four months...
Gov. Abbott and Beto O'Rourke go head-to-head in debate for Texas governor
EDINBURG, Texas — The governor's race is the biggest Texas race coming up in the midterm elections and Friday Gov. Greg Abbott and his opponent Beto O'Rourke faced off in what may be their only debate before Election Day. They covered issues ranging from the border, gun control, abortion,...
No, a Facebook post claiming people can get $3k to help with Hurricane Ian cleanup isn’t legit
Hurricane Ian was one of the most powerful storms in U.S. history to hit the Florida coast. In the Fort Myers area alone, homes were ripped from their slabs and shredded wreckage was strewn through the city streets. Businesses near the beach were completely razed, leaving twisted debris. Broken docks...
Abbott vs. O'Rourke | Candidates prepare for high-stakes gubernatorial debate in Rio Grande Valley
EDINBURG, Texas — A lot is on the line Friday in the race for governor as incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O'Rourke will meet face-to-face for their one and only debate before Election Day. The debate will be held in Edinburg in the Rio Grande Valley but...
Winning the Latino vote: Hispanics now outnumber whites in Texas and could be key in November
MCALLEN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke will meet face to face Friday night for the first time this election for their one and only gubernatorial debate in Edinburg, TX in the Rio Grande Valley. There's a lot on the line for the candidates. Both campaigns are...
Texas non-profit aims to provide 'hope and healing' in Florida communities impacted by Hurricane Ian
SAN ANTONIO — Non-profits from across the nation including Texas are gearing up to provide disaster relief in areas hit hardest by Hurricane Ian, which as of Thursday has been downgraded to a tropical storm. Texas Baptist Men (TBM) is one of the organizations enroute to Florida where strong...
Why floodwaters can be dangerous, especially in the wake of a hurricane
WASHINGTON — Hurricane Ian, which smashed into Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S., left a trail of destruction and severe flooding in areas on both the state's coasts and threatens more storm surge in Georgia and the Carolinas over the coming days. “We’ve...
After #FreeBritney, California to limit conservatorships
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a bill limiting conservatorships that grant legal guardianship over individuals, a move that comes after Britney Spears’ conservatorship case garnered national attention amid her attempts to regain control over her finances and livelihood. The new law, authored by Democratic...
From Texas, with love: Here's how you can help those affected by Hurricane Ian
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We are far from the winds and rains of Hurricane Ian, but our hearts are with those who are affected and there are ways you can help from here in South Texas. The Red Cross is accepting donations online, by mail and even over the...
A look at some of the most powerful hurricanes to hit Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a press conference Wednesday evening, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stated that Hurricane Ian may rank as one of the top five most powerful hurricanes to hit the Florida peninsula. So let's take a look at some of the most powerful hurricanes to hit the state.
Travelers fly back to Florida as airports reopen after Ian
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — As Hurricane Ian made landfall in the Carolinas on Friday, residents of Florida are left with severe devastation from being hit earlier this week, with some communities worse than others. Many are focused on cleaning up the aftermath. "I did Hurricane Matthew so I kind...
Ian latest updates: Hurricane downgraded to post-tropical cyclone as it moves over South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After reestablishing itself as a hurricane off the Atlantic coast, Ian made landfall on Friday in South Carolina - the first hurricane to do so in the state since 2016. The storm has since dropped to the category of a post-tropical cyclone but is still dumping heavy rain on the region and many counties are still dealing with its direct impacts.
State Fair tickets, parking: What you need to know before you go
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas has officially kicked off! The fair runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 23. If you're planning a trip for you or your family, here's all you need to know about tickets, parking, hours and more. What time do gates open at the...
LIVE UPDATES: First Lady Casey DeSantis announces first $1M distributed through Florida Disaster Fund
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida, as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall, the National Hurricane Center said.
Arizona sues Biden administration over student loan forgiveness
PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Biden administration to stop its "illegal" student loan cancellation program. The lawsuit challenges the president’s authority, through the Department of Education, to cancel more than $500 billion in student loan debt without congressional approval. “This...
WFAA reporter and former Florida resident Sydney Persing shares open letter after devastation of Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida is known for its beauty. It’s beautiful beaches, sunsets and seashells. But nothing makes Southwest Florida more beautiful, I believe, than its people. I moved to Fort Myers in June 2019 for my first TV news gig. I was nervous. I’m sure...
Hurricane Ian | Tracking the damage
TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has already left behind considerable scenes of damage in Cuba, and Florida braced Wednesday for similar impacts as the storm approached landfall. reports of widespread power outages have trickled in and several areas have pulled their first responders off the roads as conditions have turned more dangerous.
