Texas State

myfoxzone.com

After #FreeBritney, California to limit conservatorships

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a bill limiting conservatorships that grant legal guardianship over individuals, a move that comes after Britney Spears’ conservatorship case garnered national attention amid her attempts to regain control over her finances and livelihood. The new law, authored by Democratic...
CALIFORNIA STATE
myfoxzone.com

A look at some of the most powerful hurricanes to hit Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a press conference Wednesday evening, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stated that Hurricane Ian may rank as one of the top five most powerful hurricanes to hit the Florida peninsula. So let's take a look at some of the most powerful hurricanes to hit the state.
FLORIDA STATE
myfoxzone.com

Travelers fly back to Florida as airports reopen after Ian

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — As Hurricane Ian made landfall in the Carolinas on Friday, residents of Florida are left with severe devastation from being hit earlier this week, with some communities worse than others. Many are focused on cleaning up the aftermath. "I did Hurricane Matthew so I kind...
FLORIDA STATE
myfoxzone.com

Ian latest updates: Hurricane downgraded to post-tropical cyclone as it moves over South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After reestablishing itself as a hurricane off the Atlantic coast, Ian made landfall on Friday in South Carolina - the first hurricane to do so in the state since 2016. The storm has since dropped to the category of a post-tropical cyclone but is still dumping heavy rain on the region and many counties are still dealing with its direct impacts.
ENVIRONMENT
myfoxzone.com

Arizona sues Biden administration over student loan forgiveness

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Biden administration to stop its "illegal" student loan cancellation program. The lawsuit challenges the president’s authority, through the Department of Education, to cancel more than $500 billion in student loan debt without congressional approval. “This...
ARIZONA STATE
myfoxzone.com

Hurricane Ian | Tracking the damage

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has already left behind considerable scenes of damage in Cuba, and Florida braced Wednesday for similar impacts as the storm approached landfall. reports of widespread power outages have trickled in and several areas have pulled their first responders off the roads as conditions have turned more dangerous.
FLORIDA STATE

