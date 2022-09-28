ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colton, WA

KHQ Right Now

Police standoff closes off East Sprague near Perry Street

SPOKANE, Wash. Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) and federal law enforcement partners blocked east Sprague near Perry street Thursday morning to conduct a raid. According to SPD, there were no injuries as a search warrant was executed. Law enforcement could be seen entering the Hells Angels headquarters building.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane County Medical Examiner identifies man who was crushed, killed by car

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was crushed and killed by a car as 52-year-old David Holland. The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be accidental mechanical asphyxia. At last update, the Spokane Police Department said Holland could’ve been trying...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

21-year-old pleads guilty to raping child in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — Twenty-one-year-old Dillon Blake pleaded guilty to the rape of a 16-year-old victim in Nez Perce County District Court last week. The Lewiston Police Department says the victim was taken to North Lewiston on the night of April 20, 2022, by Blake. Police say Blake raped the child in a hotel room, and at one point had a...
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

Man Injured In Crash South Of Palouse

A man was injured in a rollover crash South of Palouse Tuesday morning. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies and emergency crews from Whitman County Fire District 4 out of Palouse and the City of Pullman Fire Department responded to the scene. Deputies say the driver was heading Westbound on Clear Creek Road when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled several times off the road. The man was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies believe that speed and inattentive driving caused the crash.
PALOUSE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Pullman PD Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Suspects In Stolen Credit Cards Case

The Pullman Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying two suspects from a stolen credit cards case. The male and female allegedly used credit cards stolen during a vehicle burglary that was reported on Tuesday on Pullman’s College Hill. The pair reportedly used the stolen cards at Walmart and Starbucks. Anyone with information about the pair or the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the PPD.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Traffic Delays Continue On South Grand Avenue In Pullman

Traffic delays on South Grand Avenue in Pullman to repair damage from this month’s water main break are continuing. City officials initially expected the flagging and one-lane work zone at Center Street to have ended on Tuesday. The work has been delayed due to the thickness of the asphalt. Flagging directing one lane of the traffic through the work zone will continue today until 5:00. the traffic delays are expected to return Thursday weather permitting. If it rains on Thursday then the flagging is expected to return on Friday. More traffic delays are expected to occur sometime next week as the repairs wrap up. City officials are asking drivers to detour around the work zone.
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash cleared from eastbound I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash is now clear from eastbound I-90 in downtown Spokane. The crash occurred on eastbound I-90 near Division Street. All I-90 lanes and the Division Street exit are back open. There’s been another multi-vehicle crash on eastbound US 2 at Geiger Blvd. The left...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Downtown Spokane homeless shelter ordered to shut down

SPOKANE, Wash. — God's Love International opened its doors this August to homeless men, women and families. The shelter, at the corner West Second and Monroe Street, received a letter from code enforcement Thursday ordering them to shut down. Code enforcement says Pastor Ronald Nelson, who owns and operates the shelter, failed to correct several code and safety violations.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Major Crimes Detectives investigate shooting in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. - Major Crimes Detectives are now investigating the shooting that left one in the hospital. Right now, we know that patient is in stable condition. Spokane Valley Police tracked down the suspect who is being charged with assault and for having a stolen gun. Two teens were also arrested, one has been released.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Lower South Hill apartment house catches fire

SPOKANE, Wash — An apartment house caught on fire in Lower South Hill early Tuesday morning. The fire started in a stairwell between the second and third floors of the building near Maple Street and 6th Street. All fire damage was confined to one unit and everyone inside evacuated safely. Maple Street was closed as crews worked on the fire....
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
SPOKANE, WA

