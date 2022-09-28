Read full article on original website
City of Casper planning to start passing credit, debit card service fees onto customers
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, City of Casper staff presented a proposal to the City Council to start passing credit and debit card service fees onto customers. Currently, the city pays such service fees when customers choose to pay with credit or debit cards. The City Council indicated during Tuesday’s work session that it supports the concept of passing such fees onto customers, and a formal resolution to change the policy will be considered at a regular council meeting.
oilcity.news
(OPINION) Letters: Archaeological site wrong spot for wind turbine; comment today to WDEQ to save Wyoming views, air
Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. A Stonehenge built out of retired...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Accessing Boxelder: Commissioners consider trail system for public to better use ‘majestic canyon’ in county park
Converse County has had a 2,100 acre public park since the federal government gifted to them way back in 1941. Until now, it’s had limited public use despite encompassing some of the most scenic lands in all of eastern Wyoming, mostly because access requires some skilled hiking and rock climbing abilities.
Escapee Casper Felon Gets $10K Cash Only Bond
The Casper escapee who failed to return from his work shift on September 20 heard charges for escaping detention from Judge Nichole Collier on September 30 in initial appearances. Phillip Campbell, 43, pled guilty to the charge of felony escape from official detention. The possible punishment for the crime is...
oilcity.news
Casper Police Department announces new public information officer
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the Casper Police Department announced Wyoming native Jessica Ostrander as the department’s new public information officer. This is a civilian position that acts as a liaison between the department and the Casper community and media. Ostrander grew up in a small Wyoming town...
oilcity.news
Lake McKenzie waters restricted as state investigates possible cyanobacterial bloom
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is restricting water access to Lake McKenzie, located off Bryan Stock Trail, due to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s ongoing investigation into a potential harmful cyanobacterial bloom in the water. As a precautionary measure, the water around Lake McKenzie has...
Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five Men For Drug, Other Crimes
Federal judges in Wyoming recently sentenced five men for immigration and drug-related crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Alejandro Rojas-Martinez, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson on Aug. 24 for illegal re-entry of a previously deported alien into the United States. Johnson sentenced Rojas-Martinez to 10 months incarceration followed by two years of supervised probation after his release from prison, and ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment, remitted upon deportation.
Have you Heard About Casper Fire-EMS’s Safe Room?
At a Casper city council meeting on Sept. 6, someone came up to the council to say that she wished fire stations had cameras on the exterior and that more people knew about the safe room at the station. Councilmember Kyle Gamroth said at the meeting that despite being informed...
oilcity.news
Still hopeful on wind turbine sculpture’s promise for Fort Caspar, City Council sensitive to burial site concerns
CASPER, Wyo. — While discussing the cost the City of Casper incurs to operate Fort Caspar Museum on Tuesday, the Casper City Council discussed a potential hitch in the plan to construct a new sculpture at a site near the museum. During its Sept. 20 pre-meeting work session, the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/29/22–9/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Casper Mountain Ski, Snowboard and Bike Swap
Have you been meaning to upgrade your snow gear but waiting on the right time?. The Casper Mountain ski, snowboard and bike swap presents the chance to sell your gear or even get a tune-up. According to a social media post there will be vendors with booths providing different services to address all your snowy needs.
Dumpster Fire Spread Because of Plastic Bags at Lignite Plant on Wednesday
Plastic bags helped spread a fire at the Black Hills Lignite plant on Wednesday. That's according to Glenrock Fire Department Chief Shon Lindsey, who told K2 Radio News that it was a series of unfortunate events that led to a fire just outside of Glenrock that produced a lot of black smoke, and a lot of worry, among residents.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/28/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
oilcity.news
Black bear, grizzly bear activity increasing at lower elevations in Cody region
CASPER, Wyo. — Black bear and grizzly bear activity has been increasing at lower elevations in the Cody region, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Thursday. Increased bear activity has been observed on public and private lands along corridors of the South Fork and North Fork of the Shoshone River, the Clarks Fork River and the Greybull River, according to Luke Ellsbury, large carnivore biologist with Game and Fish.
Governor Gordon Talks About Women, Equality, and Mental Health
Governor Gordon was the keynote speaker on Wednesday at the connect2women conference in Casper. Did Gordon feel a little awkward being the only man at this thing?. "I'll tell you, I don't" he said. Gordon knows a thing or two about women and mental health. "I can tell you from...
Vets can get Flu Shots at Drive-Thru Clinic in Casper Next Week
The Casper VA Clinic team is holding the first set of Veteran drive-thru Flu Clinics on Oct. 8, from 8 to 11 a.m. and on Oct. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. Enrolled Veterans are encouraged to stop by for this fast and easy option to get their flu shot.
oilcity.news
Casper man charged after police seize almost 10 lbs. of suspected marijuana and five plants
CASPER, Wyo. — A defendant heard felony charges in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday after Casper police say they recovered almost 10 pounds of packaged marijuana from his residence last weekend. Rance Lehnen, 67, is charged with possession of marijuana in a felony weight and possession with intent...
PHOTOS: Black Smoke in Glenrock Caused by Active Fire at Black Hills Lignite Plant
There is currently an active fire at the Black Hills Lignite Plant in Glenrock, Wyoming. That's according to Converse County Emergency Management, who posted to social media that the thick, black smoke in Glenrock is due to the fire. "The Glenrock Fire Department is on scene at this active fire...
oilcity.news
Mystery of roof dog solved: Casper’s Northside Vapes owners crawl up to help new neighbor’s pup
CASPER, Wyo. — The owners of a Casper vape shop were able to help a dog that had crawled out of an apartment window onto an awning between noon and 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Marshall Stephens and his fiancée, Olivia Muñoz, were waiting for a delivery at what will...
Douglas Budget
DMS ‘secured’ during nearby police standoff
A five-hour police standoff on S. Windriver Drive Monday caused Douglas Middle School to go into a “hold-and-secure” situation before police ended it without injury mid-afternoon. At about 8:49 a.m. Sept. 26, police were called to 708 S. Windriver, across the street from DMS, for a person in...
