CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, City of Casper staff presented a proposal to the City Council to start passing credit and debit card service fees onto customers. Currently, the city pays such service fees when customers choose to pay with credit or debit cards. The City Council indicated during Tuesday’s work session that it supports the concept of passing such fees onto customers, and a formal resolution to change the policy will be considered at a regular council meeting.

CASPER, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO