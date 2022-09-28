ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

City of Casper planning to start passing credit, debit card service fees onto customers

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, City of Casper staff presented a proposal to the City Council to start passing credit and debit card service fees onto customers. Currently, the city pays such service fees when customers choose to pay with credit or debit cards. The City Council indicated during Tuesday’s work session that it supports the concept of passing such fees onto customers, and a formal resolution to change the policy will be considered at a regular council meeting.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Escapee Casper Felon Gets $10K Cash Only Bond

The Casper escapee who failed to return from his work shift on September 20 heard charges for escaping detention from Judge Nichole Collier on September 30 in initial appearances. Phillip Campbell, 43, pled guilty to the charge of felony escape from official detention. The possible punishment for the crime is...
CASPER, WY
Local
Wyoming Business
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Casper, WY
Business
Casper, WY
Government
oilcity.news

Casper Police Department announces new public information officer

CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the Casper Police Department announced Wyoming native Jessica Ostrander as the department’s new public information officer. This is a civilian position that acts as a liaison between the department and the Casper community and media. Ostrander grew up in a small Wyoming town...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five Men For Drug, Other Crimes

Federal judges in Wyoming recently sentenced five men for immigration and drug-related crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Alejandro Rojas-Martinez, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson on Aug. 24 for illegal re-entry of a previously deported alien into the United States. Johnson sentenced Rojas-Martinez to 10 months incarceration followed by two years of supervised probation after his release from prison, and ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment, remitted upon deportation.
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Have you Heard About Casper Fire-EMS’s Safe Room?

At a Casper city council meeting on Sept. 6, someone came up to the council to say that she wished fire stations had cameras on the exterior and that more people knew about the safe room at the station. Councilmember Kyle Gamroth said at the meeting that despite being informed...
CASPER, WY
Person
Jill Johnson
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/29/22–9/30/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Casper Mountain Ski, Snowboard and Bike Swap

Have you been meaning to upgrade your snow gear but waiting on the right time?. The Casper Mountain ski, snowboard and bike swap presents the chance to sell your gear or even get a tune-up. According to a social media post there will be vendors with booths providing different services to address all your snowy needs.
CASPER, WY
#Credit Card#City Council#Atm Card#Politics Local#Casper Council#Utilities
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/28/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Black bear, grizzly bear activity increasing at lower elevations in Cody region

CASPER, Wyo. — Black bear and grizzly bear activity has been increasing at lower elevations in the Cody region, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Thursday. Increased bear activity has been observed on public and private lands along corridors of the South Fork and North Fork of the Shoshone River, the Clarks Fork River and the Greybull River, according to Luke Ellsbury, large carnivore biologist with Game and Fish.
CODY, WY
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
Douglas Budget

DMS ‘secured’ during nearby police standoff

A five-hour police standoff on S. Windriver Drive Monday caused Douglas Middle School to go into a “hold-and-secure” situation before police ended it without injury mid-afternoon. At about 8:49 a.m. Sept. 26, police were called to 708 S. Windriver, across the street from DMS, for a person in...
DOUGLAS, WY
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming.

