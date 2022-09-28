*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Cyclists are often considered a scourge by motorists. Like my mother found out, they can also be dangerous. As she waited patiently at a stop sign one day, minding her own business, she was unexpectedly hit by a cyclist who had been knocked off his bike after striking an unmoving car at a stop sign. The impact sent the cyclist flying, and he landed in a heap on the hood of my mother's car. Thankfully, she was not injured, but it serves as a reminder to always be on the lookout for cyclists, no matter where you are.

