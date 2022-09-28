ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

attorneyatlawmagazine.com

SDF Welcomes John Tully to the Firm’s Birmingham Office

BIRMINGHAM, AL—Starnes Davis Florie LLP welcomes new associate John Tully to the firm’s Birmingham office. His practice is devoted to civil litigation with a primary focus on medical malpractice litigation. While attending Cumberland School of Law, John served as the Articles Editor for the American Journal of Trial...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Two Alabama men stole mail with illegal postal service key, feds allege

Two Alabama men were indicted by a federal grand jury this week on charges of possession of stolen mail and the unlawful possession of Postal Service keys. The charges were announced by announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, U.S. Postal Inspection Service Inspector-in-Charge Scott D. Fix, Houston Division, and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick Davis.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works considering rate increase of 8.3% for 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board is considering raising rates by an average of 8.3% for 2023, but the rate increases could be much higher for some customers if the Board approves the recommendations of consultants and the BWWB staff presented to the Board’s Finance Committee Wednesday.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

MAX Transit Looking to Hire Operators, $1,200 Bonus Included

Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority is hiring operators for the MAX and Birmingham Xpress (BX) transit lines and will hold on-site interviews beginning Wednesday, September 28 through Friday, October 14 at the BJCTA Intermodal facility. A $1,200 sign-on bonus is available to new operators with conditions that apply. “BJCTA, like many...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Flying Magazine

Sweet Home Alabama: New Aviation High School Takes Flight

AAHS students enjoy a free aviation-centric education. [Courtesy:Alabama Aerospace & Aviation High School]. The ongoing pilot shortage has energized the conversation about how to best fill the need for aviation professionals. Airlines are ramping up recruitment efforts, raising salaries, and even opening-up their own flight academies in the hopes of filling staffing gaps. While tapping into the existing pilot pool is important, some educational institutions are focused on cultivating a new generation of aviation professionals. The team at Alabama Aviation and Aerospace High School (AAHS) has taken on that challenge.
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

Former Jeffco CEO Tony Petelos and the Start of a New $120M Medical Clinic

As CEO for a government that would eventually file bankruptcy and deal with several other financial emergencies, former Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos faced a number of tough decisions. One of the most difficult, he said, was the move to downsize Cooper Green Mercy Hospital, the downtown Birmingham facility for mostly indigent patients.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Concerned parents address Trussville Council: ‘We expect action’

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council heard from many concerned parents on Tuesday, September 27, regarding the recent threats at Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS). Thirty-five parents and citizens took to the podium to address the council, demanding that action take place at Trussville City Schools (TCS); many requested that change occurs […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham resident speaks out on blight in East Thomas Neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham resident reached out to our team when she felt the city ignored concerns about her East Thomas community.  Cassandra Morgan, who serves as the Vice President of the East Thomas Neighborhood Association, lives directly across the street from Malachi Wilkerson Middle School. It is a home that has been in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

JSU and the City of Anniston Organize Volunteers to Pack Meals for Area Food Banks

Jacksonville, AL – The Office of the President requested volunteers to pack meals for area Food banks. For the second year, JSU will host the United Way Day of Action on campus on Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Students, faculty and staff are invited to help assemble 50,000 meals for food banks in Calhoun County. Volunteers will receive complimentary breakfast, a free t-shirt and the satisfaction of knowing they helped fight hunger in our community. This event is limited to the first 250 people who sign up, so those signup have been asked to please do not reserve a volunteer spot if they are unsure whether they are going to be able to commit. For more information, contact Jessica Smith at ​United Way of East Central Alabama. This event is available for anyone to volunteer at per the United Way. The signup form can me found here.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

‘Brookside Police Department leadership cast its enforcement dragnet too widely’: Special Report on Brookside PD released

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - A special report regarding racial profiling in the Town of Brookside’s Traffic Enforcement Program was released by the city-appointed investigator, former Circuit Court Judge Ken Simon. Simon led an in-depth and months long investigation into whether officers in the Brookside Police Department participated in racial...
BROOKSIDE, AL
wvtm13.com

Two Birmingham men indicted with possession of stolen mail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two Birmingham men were indicted by a grand jury for possessing stolen mail and unlawful possession of Postal Service keys. A two-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Khory Deontay Lowe, II, 18, and Dejuan Alexander Wallace, 41, both of Birmingham, with one count of possession of stolen mail.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham sends hurricane relief to sister hospital in Jacksonville, Florida

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The devastation is being felt far and wide across parts of Florida, and that includes problems at local hospitals.  Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell says around nine hospitals are completely without water.   Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham says reasons like this are why they’ve sent a full emergency […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

