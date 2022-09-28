Jacksonville, AL – The Office of the President requested volunteers to pack meals for area Food banks. For the second year, JSU will host the United Way Day of Action on campus on Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Students, faculty and staff are invited to help assemble 50,000 meals for food banks in Calhoun County. Volunteers will receive complimentary breakfast, a free t-shirt and the satisfaction of knowing they helped fight hunger in our community. This event is limited to the first 250 people who sign up, so those signup have been asked to please do not reserve a volunteer spot if they are unsure whether they are going to be able to commit. For more information, contact Jessica Smith at ​United Way of East Central Alabama. This event is available for anyone to volunteer at per the United Way. The signup form can me found here.

