Gray, TN

wcyb.com

Jacobs Creek Job Corp holds signing day

Bristol, Tenn. (WCYB) — Jacobs Creek Job Corps held a signing day ceremony today. It celebrates enrollees who enrolled in the U.S. Department of Labor's free career training program. Job Corps is free for income-eligible students from 16-24. The program offers hands-on career skills, on-campus housing, meals, healthcare and...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Johnson City Chamber building sold to IT services company

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — New life has been given to the old Johnson City Chamber building. After weeks of being on the market, an IT services company has purchased the property. Unbound Digital, a computer company, has been in business for more than twenty years on Oakland Avenue.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Rain or shine, Country Thunder underway at the Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A major two-day concert event is underway at Bristol Motor Speedway. Country Thunder Bristol features Jason Aldean and Morgan Wallen as headliners. The event features 10 different artists over the two-day event. Camping for the weekend opened Thursday around Bristol Motor Speedway. Thousands of people...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Memorial Highway dedication in Dickenson County

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Virginia Department of Transportation installed the signs designating , Shifty Powers Memorial Highway, in Clinchco, Virginia, Friday. Delegate William C. Wampler gathered with family members of the Powers family, Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, Dickenson County Virginia Board of Supervisors, acting Mayor of the Town of Clinchco, Jelane Mock, VFW members and more for a dedication ceremony.
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Kingsport's first pediatric emergency department unveiled

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A ribbon cutting was held in Kingsport on Wednesday for the new Ballad Health Pediatric Emergency Department. Prior to the opening of the pediatric emergency department, patients will either be seen at an adult emergency department or have to drive to Johnson City to receive care of this kind," Chris Jett, CEO of Niswonger Children's Hospital said.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Sullivan County animal shelter Fall-Pumpkin-Fest happening now

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you are ready for fall, The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County has got you covered. Their Fall Pumpkin-Fest is happening now at 1200 Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee. The non-profit shelter will be selling pumpkins, gourds, bales of straw, chrysanthemums and more. There will...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Hawkins County ECD deployed to Florida

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A team of 911 emergency communications specialists from across Tennessee have been deployed to Florida. This includes a member of the Hawkins County Emergency Communications district. The team will be in Naples, Florida assisting local first responders with answering emergency calls. The team is...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Country Thunder Bristol set to kick off Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A major two-day concert event is set to get underway at Bristol Motor Speedway Friday. Country Thunder Bristol features Jason Aldean and Morgan Wallen as headliners. The event features 10 different artists over the two-day event. Camping for the weekend opened Thursday around Bristol Motor...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Free health screenings held in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Individuals in our region without health insurance have the opportunity to get free health screenings. Healing Hands Health Clinic in Bristol is holding its fall health fair. Several students from the ETSU Quillen College of Medicine are on hand to help with screenings and physicals.
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Kingsport City Schools names Chris Hampton as interim superintendent

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse has announced his pending retirement from Kingsport City Schools. The school district has now named its new interim superintendent. Moorhouse will retire at the end of October and Chris Hampton will take over as interim superintendent. Hampton has been the principal of...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol man charged following fatal hit-and-run, police say

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A woman is dead and a driver is charged after a fatal hit-and-run in Bristol, Tennessee, according to authorities. The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Volunteer Parkway and Old Thomas Bridge Road, according to the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department. Renata Hapney, 50, of Logan, West Virginia, died as a result of injuries sustained in the hit-and-run incident, police said.
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Missing Sullivan County woman found safe

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Cathy Kaywood has been found safe. A Silver Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for a missing 70-year-old Sullivan County woman. The alert for Cathy Kaywood was issued Thursday. She has a...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Player of the Week: Unicoi County's Nehemiah Edwards

ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — Nehemiah Edwards' record setting performance almost didn't happen. That's because the pregame meal almost did him in. "I didn't feel too bad before the game but in the game, I didn't handle my pregame meal that well," said Edwards. Unicoi County head coach Drew Rice...
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Emory & Henry holds off Catawba

The Emory & Henry Football team picked up its second Division II victory and moved to 3-2 on the season with a 38-23 win over Catawba. The Wasps dominate the second quarter after scoreless first frame, getting a rushing touchdown from Grayson Overstreet, a pick 6 from TJ Payne and a touchdown pass from Kyle Short to Cam Peoples to take a 21-3 lead into the locker room.
EMORY, VA
wcyb.com

Physical therapy clinic offers new service

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new physical therapy clinic is offering a new service, blood flow restriction therapy. Blood flow restriction therapy is for people who have been injured or have had surgery. It partially cuts off blood flow to and from the leg for a short amount of time to encourage muscle strength.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Fire prevention month: how to stay aware

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The month of October is fire prevention month and one local fire department is taking steps to help protect you and your family. "Fire won't wait, plan your escape," that's the theme this year for the Kingsport Fire Department. Fire safety kits will be handed out next week to teach kids about fire safety in the community.
KINGSPORT, TN

