Jacobs Creek Job Corp holds signing day
Bristol, Tenn. (WCYB) — Jacobs Creek Job Corps held a signing day ceremony today. It celebrates enrollees who enrolled in the U.S. Department of Labor's free career training program. Job Corps is free for income-eligible students from 16-24. The program offers hands-on career skills, on-campus housing, meals, healthcare and...
Travis Tritt cancels Country Thunder Bristol appearance due to crew impacted by Ian
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Travis Tritt has canceled his appearance at Country Thunder Bristol as members of his crew were impacted by Hurricane Ian. The announcement was made on Facebook Friday. Clay Walker will step in to perform at 7:30 p.m. at Bristol Motor Speedway. No other cancellations have...
Johnson City Chamber building sold to IT services company
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — New life has been given to the old Johnson City Chamber building. After weeks of being on the market, an IT services company has purchased the property. Unbound Digital, a computer company, has been in business for more than twenty years on Oakland Avenue.
Rain or shine, Country Thunder underway at the Bristol Motor Speedway
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A major two-day concert event is underway at Bristol Motor Speedway. Country Thunder Bristol features Jason Aldean and Morgan Wallen as headliners. The event features 10 different artists over the two-day event. Camping for the weekend opened Thursday around Bristol Motor Speedway. Thousands of people...
Memorial Highway dedication in Dickenson County
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Virginia Department of Transportation installed the signs designating , Shifty Powers Memorial Highway, in Clinchco, Virginia, Friday. Delegate William C. Wampler gathered with family members of the Powers family, Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, Dickenson County Virginia Board of Supervisors, acting Mayor of the Town of Clinchco, Jelane Mock, VFW members and more for a dedication ceremony.
Kingsport Chamber to hold job fair, more than 50 employers looking to hire
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Chamber will hold its 3rd annual job fair Friday. There will be more than 50 employers hiring in several areas such as retail, hospitality, education, and medical work. Vanessa Bennett with the Kingsport Chamber says employers will hire for entry level and professional...
Kingsport's first pediatric emergency department unveiled
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A ribbon cutting was held in Kingsport on Wednesday for the new Ballad Health Pediatric Emergency Department. Prior to the opening of the pediatric emergency department, patients will either be seen at an adult emergency department or have to drive to Johnson City to receive care of this kind," Chris Jett, CEO of Niswonger Children's Hospital said.
Northeast Tennessee crews assisting with hurricane relief efforts in Florida
WCYB — More than 500 American Red Cross staff are assisting with hurricane efforts in Florida. Army National Guard crews from Johnson City left Thursday morning to lend a hand. Red Cross workers say crews from Northeast Tennessee are currently stationed in Tampa, providing food and water to people at evacuation shelters.
Sullivan County animal shelter Fall-Pumpkin-Fest happening now
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you are ready for fall, The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County has got you covered. Their Fall Pumpkin-Fest is happening now at 1200 Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee. The non-profit shelter will be selling pumpkins, gourds, bales of straw, chrysanthemums and more. There will...
Hawkins County ECD deployed to Florida
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A team of 911 emergency communications specialists from across Tennessee have been deployed to Florida. This includes a member of the Hawkins County Emergency Communications district. The team will be in Naples, Florida assisting local first responders with answering emergency calls. The team is...
Country Thunder Bristol set to kick off Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A major two-day concert event is set to get underway at Bristol Motor Speedway Friday. Country Thunder Bristol features Jason Aldean and Morgan Wallen as headliners. The event features 10 different artists over the two-day event. Camping for the weekend opened Thursday around Bristol Motor...
Free health screenings held in Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Individuals in our region without health insurance have the opportunity to get free health screenings. Healing Hands Health Clinic in Bristol is holding its fall health fair. Several students from the ETSU Quillen College of Medicine are on hand to help with screenings and physicals.
Kingsport City Schools names Chris Hampton as interim superintendent
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse has announced his pending retirement from Kingsport City Schools. The school district has now named its new interim superintendent. Moorhouse will retire at the end of October and Chris Hampton will take over as interim superintendent. Hampton has been the principal of...
Bristol man charged following fatal hit-and-run, police say
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A woman is dead and a driver is charged after a fatal hit-and-run in Bristol, Tennessee, according to authorities. The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Volunteer Parkway and Old Thomas Bridge Road, according to the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department. Renata Hapney, 50, of Logan, West Virginia, died as a result of injuries sustained in the hit-and-run incident, police said.
ETSU's football game scheduled for Saturday moved up several hours due to Ian
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — ETSU's football game against Chattanooga has been moved up to 3 p.m. on Saturday due to impacts from Ian. The game was originally scheduled to have a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. Ian is forecast to slowly move toward the Tri-Cities region after making landfall in...
Missing Sullivan County woman found safe
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Cathy Kaywood has been found safe. A Silver Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for a missing 70-year-old Sullivan County woman. The alert for Cathy Kaywood was issued Thursday. She has a...
Player of the Week: Unicoi County's Nehemiah Edwards
ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — Nehemiah Edwards' record setting performance almost didn't happen. That's because the pregame meal almost did him in. "I didn't feel too bad before the game but in the game, I didn't handle my pregame meal that well," said Edwards. Unicoi County head coach Drew Rice...
Emory & Henry holds off Catawba
The Emory & Henry Football team picked up its second Division II victory and moved to 3-2 on the season with a 38-23 win over Catawba. The Wasps dominate the second quarter after scoreless first frame, getting a rushing touchdown from Grayson Overstreet, a pick 6 from TJ Payne and a touchdown pass from Kyle Short to Cam Peoples to take a 21-3 lead into the locker room.
Physical therapy clinic offers new service
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new physical therapy clinic is offering a new service, blood flow restriction therapy. Blood flow restriction therapy is for people who have been injured or have had surgery. It partially cuts off blood flow to and from the leg for a short amount of time to encourage muscle strength.
Fire prevention month: how to stay aware
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The month of October is fire prevention month and one local fire department is taking steps to help protect you and your family. "Fire won't wait, plan your escape," that's the theme this year for the Kingsport Fire Department. Fire safety kits will be handed out next week to teach kids about fire safety in the community.
