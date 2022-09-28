Read full article on original website
NASCAR Can’t Touch Kyle Larson for Saying What Everyone Is Thinking
Kyle Larson seems to cast doubt on whether NASCAR genuinely missed Sunday's incident that led to mid-week penalties against William Byron. The post NASCAR Can’t Touch Kyle Larson for Saying What Everyone Is Thinking appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Legend Reacts To Harsh Penalty Handed Out This Week
NASCAR handed out a pair of stiff penalties on Tuesday, including a $75,000 fined for driver Ty Gibbs. Gibbs was docked for making retaliatory contact with Ty Dillon's car on pit road during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. The 19-year-old was driving for 23XI Racing, which also received a 25-point deduction in the owner standings.
Denny Hamlin Unexpectedly Pulled Aside by Joe Gibbs After Texas for Conversation, and Driver Didn’t Have Much to Say
Denny Hamlin was unexpectedly pulled away from reporters after Texas by Joe Gibbs, who had a very one-side conversation with his driver. The post Denny Hamlin Unexpectedly Pulled Aside by Joe Gibbs After Texas for Conversation, and Driver Didn’t Have Much to Say appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Research Identifying the Second-Most Hated NASCAR Driver Adds Insult to Injury, Literally
A website scanned social media for reactions to NASCAR drivers, determining the most and least popular competitors. The post Research Identifying the Second-Most Hated NASCAR Driver Adds Insult to Injury, Literally appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Brad Keselowski Admits He’s Been Part of Escalating Problem and Thinks NASCAR Sent a Clear Message With Penalties to William Byron and Ty Gibbs
Brad Keselowski candidly admitted on NASCAR Race Hub that he's been part of an escalating problem of drivers taking the law into their own hands and NASCAR sent a clear message with its latest penalties. The post Brad Keselowski Admits He’s Been Part of Escalating Problem and Thinks NASCAR Sent a Clear Message With Penalties to William Byron and Ty Gibbs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
NBC Sports
NASCAR weekend schedule for Talladega Superspeedway
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs roll into Talladega Superspeedway, a center of uncertainty, for the second race in the Round of 12 this weekend. Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET, NBC) could place the first driver in the Round of 8. Any playoff driver who wins the race automatically advances to the next round.
NASCAR: 23XI Racing discusses failed pursuit of Kyle Busch
23XI Racing team owner Denny Hamlin discusses the failed pursuit of Kyle Busch. Plus, what are Hamlin's ideas for owning a NASCAR team in the future?
CBS Sports
lastwordonsports.com
NASCAR Truck Series: Talladega Preview, Predictions, and How to Watch
The Round of 8 soldiers on to Talladega in what is typically one of the most crash-filled and interesting of the NASCAR Truck Series season. In the Round of 8 opener at Bristol two weeks ago, Ty Majeski took his first career win in the Truck Series, simultaneously locking himself into the Championship 4.
With Talladega Looming, Safety Should Be a Massive Concern for NASCAR
The Next Gen car has provided more parity ... but also more concern about safety heading to Talladega. The post With Talladega Looming, Safety Should Be a Massive Concern for NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Short-track ace Sam Ard shares Xfinity record with Noah Gragson
Former two-time Xfinity Series champion Sam Ard’s name returned to the forefront in the past week as Noah Gragson tied Ard’s series record for consecutive victories at four. Although Ard has been nominated for the NASCAR Hall of Fame, his exploits generally aren’t well-known among many who follow...
FOX Sports
Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez have Trackhouse running deep at Talladega
Ross Chastain left Talladega Superspeedway in April excited after winning his second race of the season. He had clinched a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, a first for Trackhouse Racing in its second season as a race team. Getting a car in the playoffs would have been a...
It's time to check your weekend racing schedule
We have a full slate of racing action, including NASCAR, NHRA, Formula One, IMSA and ARCA
Can Alex Bowman Still Advance in the NASCAR Playoffs Despite Missing Talladega?
Alex Bowman can still qualify for the next round of the Cup Series playoffs, but he would have to be cleared to drive at Charlotte and probably win on the road course there. The post Can Alex Bowman Still Advance in the NASCAR Playoffs Despite Missing Talladega? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
