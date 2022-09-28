Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
China says it’s ready to create new world order with Russia
A top Chinese official said this week that China is willing to work with Russia to establish a new world order that will work “in a more just and reasonable direction.”. Yang Jiechi, the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CCP) Central Committee, met with outgoing Russian Ambassador to China in Beijing Andrey Denisov on Monday, the Chinese state-run CGTN news service reported.
China gave tens of billions in secretive ‘emergency loans’ to vulnerable nations, emerging as world’s major creditor and IMF competitor
Since 2017, Beijing has given a collective $32.8 billion to Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Argentina, indicating a shift from providing infrastructure to emergency loans.
Russia will strike back at US-led oil price caps by shipping more crude to Asia, its energy minster says: report
If a US-led oil price cap is imposed, Russia will ship more crude to Asia, its energy minister said. G7 ministers have agreed to back a price cap on Russian oil to limit Moscow's energy revenues. Russia's oil exports have stayed strong despite sanctions thanks to a pivot to India...
americanmilitarynews.com
GOP reps seek Treasury reports on ‘millions’ paid to Biden family by Chinese company
Republicans in the House of Representatives are calling for the U.S. Treasury Department to release as many as 150 Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) linked to millions in payments the Biden family received from investors linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the ranking member of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
nationalinterest.org
China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan
Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
Vice President Kamala Harris commends US alliance with 'Republic of North Korea' in DMZ speech gaffe
Vice President Kamala Harris accidentally commended "the Republic of North Korea" while visiting the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in South Korea on Thursday as her trip to Asia ended.
China Already Expects U.S. Forces to Defend Taiwan—Think Tank
A majority of experts don't believe China has established a fixed timeline as part of its plan to one day control Taiwan.
Canada, possibly North Korea, to address United Nations
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- In the final day of scheduled speeches at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will address the crowd while a spot has been left open for reclusive North Korea to make a presentation. The addresses, slated to start at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Joe Biden and Cyril Ramaphosa: finding common ground amid divisions at home and abroad
US president Joe Biden’s invitation to South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet at the White House, and the latter’s acceptance, are positive signs of renewed cooperation. But they do not suggest a return to the 1990s era of heady optimism between the two countries. These two...
Russia abandons Ukrainian bastion, Putin ally suggests nuclear response
KYIV, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday its troops had abandoned their bastion of Lyman in Ukraine's east for fear of encirclement and the leader of Chechnya, a close Kremlin ally, said Moscow should consider using a low-yield nuclear weapon in response.
China signals no let-up in its aggressive diplomacy under Xi
BEIJING, Sept 29 (Reuters) - China signalled on Thursday no let-up in its combative approach to foreign policy in a third term for Xi Jinping as leader despite criticism from many Western diplomats that the so-called Wolf Warrior stance has been counterproductive.
Biden administration imposes new sanctions on those involved in evading Iran sanctions
The Biden administration imposed sanctions Thursday on multiple entities involved in evading sanctions on Iranian oil and petrochemicals, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in a statement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYT
Biden uses $130M in frozen Egypt aid to help Pacific Islands
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will pay for $130 million in new climate initiatives for Pacific Island nations by reallocating money that originally been earmarked for military assistance for Egypt. The money was withheld from Cairo because of concerns over human rights abuses. The Associated Press obtained a State Department memo detailing the decision to reprogram the money allotted for Egypt for the Pacific Islands. President Joe Biden announced a plan Thursday to spend $810 million — including $130 million for climate resilience programming — to assist the Pacific Islands as he met with more than a dozen leaders from the region.
Opinion of China in advanced economies sours 'precipitously' under Xi - Pew
BEIJING/HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Public opinion towards China in the United States and other advanced economies has turned "precipitously more negative" under President Xi Jinping, according to a global survey by the Pew Research Center.
Biden admin close to making deal that will regulate TikTok
The New York Times’ Lauren Hirsch reports the Biden administration is nearing a deal with TikTok to regulate the Chinese-owned social media app. She tells “Nightcap’s” Jon Sarlin the three major points in the preliminary agreement that could help resolve national security concerns. For more, watch the full Nightcap episode here.
US seeks united front in Asia despite Korea, Japan tensions
YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) — Standing on the deck of an American destroyer at a naval base here on Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris directly challenged China by accusing it of “disturbing behavior” and “provocations” around Taiwan. Harris said the United States would in response “deepen...
70 years later, China and South Korea exchange the remains of Korean war dead
The Chinese and South Korean soldiers stood face to face, the wind whipping through their ranks and their national flags flapping in the gusts. A Chinese military transport jet nearby on the runway of Incheon International Airport opened its rear door to receive precious cargo.
KEYT
Europe faces ‘scary situation’ following mysterious pipeline leaks, former US regulator says
The apparent sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines running from Russia underscore Europe’s massive energy vulnerabilities, former US energy regulator Neil Chatterjee told CNN. “It’s a scary situation. They are basically hoping and praying for a mild winter,” Chatterjee, a former commissioner and chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory...
US Vows To Deeper Defense Ties With India After It Slammed Biden Administration For F-16 Deal With Pakistan
The Biden administration promised to strengthen defense ties with India after a minister in the Narendra Modi government criticized the Biden administration’s $450-million package to maintain and upgrade Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jets. What Happened: India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attacked the U.S. argument that it was sending...
KEYT
Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill that finances the federal government through mid-December and provides another infusion of military and economic aid to Ukraine. He signed the bill Friday after lawmakers acted to avert a partial government shutdown set to begin after midnight. The bill passed the House by a vote of 230-201. Republicans overwhelmingly opposed the measure. It provides more than $12.3 billion in Ukraine-related aid. The money will go to provide training, equipment and logistics support for the Ukraine military, and to help Ukraine’s government provide basic services to its citizens.
Comments / 0