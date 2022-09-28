ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

China says it’s ready to create new world order with Russia

A top Chinese official said this week that China is willing to work with Russia to establish a new world order that will work “in a more just and reasonable direction.”. Yang Jiechi, the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CCP) Central Committee, met with outgoing Russian Ambassador to China in Beijing Andrey Denisov on Monday, the Chinese state-run CGTN news service reported.
China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan

Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
Canada, possibly North Korea, to address United Nations

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- In the final day of scheduled speeches at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will address the crowd while a spot has been left open for reclusive North Korea to make a presentation. The addresses, slated to start at...
Biden uses $130M in frozen Egypt aid to help Pacific Islands

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will pay for $130 million in new climate initiatives for Pacific Island nations by reallocating money that originally been earmarked for military assistance for Egypt. The money was withheld from Cairo because of concerns over human rights abuses. The Associated Press obtained a State Department memo detailing the decision to reprogram the money allotted for Egypt for the Pacific Islands. President Joe Biden announced a plan Thursday to spend $810 million — including $130 million for climate resilience programming — to assist the Pacific Islands as he met with more than a dozen leaders from the region.
Biden admin close to making deal that will regulate TikTok

The New York Times’ Lauren Hirsch reports the Biden administration is nearing a deal with TikTok to regulate the Chinese-owned social media app. She tells “Nightcap’s” Jon Sarlin the three major points in the preliminary agreement that could help resolve national security concerns. For more, watch the full Nightcap episode here.
Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill that finances the federal government through mid-December and provides another infusion of military and economic aid to Ukraine. He signed the bill Friday after lawmakers acted to avert a partial government shutdown set to begin after midnight. The bill passed the House by a vote of 230-201. Republicans overwhelmingly opposed the measure. It provides more than $12.3 billion in Ukraine-related aid. The money will go to provide training, equipment and logistics support for the Ukraine military, and to help Ukraine’s government provide basic services to its citizens.
