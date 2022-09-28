Read full article on original website
University of Mississippi Psychologists Recognized by International Organization
Andrew Hales and Joseph Wellman honor for social science research. The Society of Experimental Social Psychology has named University of Mississippi psychology professors Andrew H. Hales and Joseph D. Wellman as 2022 SESP fellows. SESP is a leading international professional organization dedicated to advancing experimental social psychological research. The organization’s...
Fitch announces Mississippi Child ID Program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch and football legends Mike Singletary and Wesley Walls announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide privately funded child ID kits to 41,750 students in kindergarten across the state. “Last year, in Mississippi alone, 138 children were reported missing to the National Center for Missing […]
University of Mississippi Undergraduate Student Publishes Sleep Research Paper
UM senior studies correlation between brain anatomy and sleep duration. A University of Mississippi senior has published a scientific paper on one of the most essential human needs: sleep. Nicole Jones, a biology major in the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College, is investigating whether the size of the caudate nucleus,...
To arm or not to arm? Mississippi schools can now set own weapons policy
Mississippi schools can still make their own gun policies. Mississippi school districts will be able to make their own weapons policies, according to a rule the State Board of Education voted to approve on Thursday. In July, the board voted to approve the rule temporarily. Thursday’s vote made the rule...
University of Mississippi to Honor James Meredith’s Legacy
Signature event to highlight first African American student’s courage, impact. Sixty years after civil rights activist James Meredith integrated the University of Mississippi, students, faculty, staff, alumni, and guests will gather in his honor to commemorate the anniversary of that defining moment in the university’s history. Meredith, who...
Mississippi receives nearly $5M to modernize shipbuilding industry
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Almost $5 million has been awarded to Mississippi from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to modernize the state’s shipbuilding industry. The funding, which comes as a part of the DoD’s Defense Manufacturing Community Support Program, will target workforce development initiatives to increase the defense sector’s capacity, capability, and resilience in […]
DOJ awards $7M to Mississippi state, local agencies
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) awarded $7,627,404 to three Mississippi local and state agencies in the form of various grants on Thursday, September 29. The following recipients were awarded a grant: Mississippi State Department of Health – $6,000,000 – The Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Site-Base Grant provides […]
Jasmine Lotts says goodbye to South Mississippi viewers
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX multimedia journalist Jasmine Lotts is moving to Texas to continue her career in broadcast journalism after spending two years on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. ‘It’s very exciting, but also bittersweet,” Lotts said. “I am so grateful I got the opportunity to work at WLOX. I...
16-physician orthopedic practice to build Mississippi location
Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Southern Bone & Joint will build a facility in Laurel, Miss. costing up to $12 million, the Leader-Call reported Sept. 28. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023, the report said. It will be 20,000- to 30,000-square-feet, and the project will cost $7 million to $12 million. The clinic will be designed to accommodate future expansion.
Mississippi Local Food Purchase Assistance Program
The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce was awarded a cooperative agreement from USDA for the Mississippi Local Food Purchase Assistance Program (LFPA). The program has two purposes:. To increase the distribution of locally-produced food to underserved communities by utilizing the distribution network of Mississippi’s Feeding America Affiliated Food Banks;...
See the former jobs of the governor of Mississippi
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Mississippi using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
Oxford Police Department Announces Kentucky Game Day Plans
To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. OPD’s goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
State Auditor's Report details where some of the Welfare money went in Mississippi
Mississippi needy families were not the recipients. The Family Resource Center (FRC) was created to assist needy families in Mississippi and provide Victim assistance, counseling, food, diapers, and other needs. It was under the direction of Christi Webb. Nancy New, named in the Welfare Fraud, ran the Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC), which was also reportedly created to help the needy. Both the FRC and MCEC worked under the Mississippi Department of Human Services, run by John Davis, who was also involved in the fraud. The FRC and the MCEC seemed to work in conjunction with each other to pocket millions.
Where Integration Happened: Bus Tour Highlights Desegregation Sites Across Ole Miss and Oxford Town
As the bus pulled away from The Lyceum on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, Margaret Gipson, an African American resident and lifelong educator in Oxford, sat primly on the front row. Today, she would hear stories of integration across Oxford and at the university where her grandfather worked but was not allowed to attend.
Mississippi Cannabis School educates people about industry
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As medical marijuana becomes available in Mississippi, local organizations are working to educate people and businesses about the industry. The Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association announced its partnership with new Mississippi Cannabis School. They are working to properly educate those who are planning to work in the industry whether it be for […]
NAACP Files Race Discrimination Complaint Against State Over Jackson Water Crisis
JACKSON, Miss.—Jackson resident Deidre Long has lived with her blind adult daughter in Jackson, Miss., since 2018, and the water crisis in the capital city has only made caregiving more difficult. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People shared Long’s story in a complaint filed on Wednesday, Sept. 27, with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Does college football have an attendance problem? Lane Kiffin's fan gripes bring up fair point
No. 14 Ole Miss hosts No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday in Oxford. Both teams are undefeated. This is, to say the least, a big game. The scant few area hotel rooms available are running $600 a night, you can forget about a Friday night reservation at City Grocery and the cops are already warning everyone about the traffic.
Fees waived for Mississippi national forest campgrounds
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Southern Region of the U.S. Forest Service is waiving fees and making campgrounds available for people and families displaced by Hurricane Ian. As a precaution, several campgrounds on national forests throughout the southeast have closed due to the looming threat of Hurricane Ian. The campgrounds will reopen as soon as possible […]
Lawsuit Filed to Stop Student Loan Cancellation
Lawsuit Filed to Stop Student Loan Cancellation
