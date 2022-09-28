Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
ffnews.com
The Fintech Fix 28/09/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
ffnews.com
Frank Molla, BPC – An Introduction to BPC and Payments in Kenya
Frank Molla, Managing Director & Head of Sub Sahara Africa at BPC sits down with Douglas Mackenzie and gives us an introduction to BPC and the payments ecosystem in Kenya. View the full video to learn more about what services BPC offer, and the types of clientele they work with in the African market.
techunwrapped.com
Customer service is a source of income for 60% of Spanish organizations
The international CRM company, Salesforce, has launched the fifth edition of the report State of Service. It reflects the opinions of more than 8,000 professionals from 36 countries, 300 from Spain. The study analyzes how the priorities, challenges, success metrics and strategies in the world of corporate customer service, while their customers prioritize digital in these turbulent times for the economy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ffnews.com
Capchase announces new integration with Xero to provide small businesses fast access to capital
Capchase, a leading provider of non-dilutive financing to SaaS companies, has today announced a new integration with Xero, the global small business platform. Through this integration, UK small business customers will be able to apply for growth capital via the Capchase app in the Xero App Store. Financial data will automatically be synced between Capchase and Xero, significantly streamlining the approval process. As a result, startup and scaling companies could receive funding in as little as 48 hours after they first apply.
ffnews.com
FullCircl Celebrates Growth 12 Months After the Merger of Artesian and DueDil
FullCircl, the Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that helps B2B companies in regulated industries do ‘better business, faster’, today announced explosive growth just one year after the merger of Artesian Solutions and DueDil and subsequent rebrand. Driven by market demand for its highly differentiated proposition, FullCircl now works...
TechRadar
T-Mobile offers end-to-end packages of 5G tech and connectivity for industry
US mobile operator T-Mobile has launched a range of ‘ready-to-deploy’ 5G products (opens in new tab)for specific industries, aiming to make the process of using next-generation networks as easy as possible. The initial tranche of Advanced Industry Solutions’ will target four ‘early adopter’ industries - retail, manufacturing, logistics,...
ffnews.com
Absa Bank Kenya Partners with Huawei to Build a New Digital Foundation for Branch Networks
“I see it as Lego blocks where the bottom layer is a strong technology foundation that gives us a platform to offer cutting-edge digital solutions to our customers. A strong, resilient network connects all the elements of the platform reliably.” – Moses Okundi, CIO of Absa Kenya. Who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ffnews.com
Circle Announces Acquisition of Elements to Accelerate Crypto Payments
Circle announced an accelerated crypto payments roadmap enhanced by the recent acquisition of Elements, a merchant and developer-first payments orchestration platform. The announcement includes plans to quickly scale payment offerings to unlock utility value for crypto and lower the barrier of entry for merchants to access next-gen payments and financial services.
thefastmode.com
Nokia, Vodafone NZ to Accelerate Network Innovation with 5G-Advanced & 6G
Nokia announced it has signed an innovation focused Memorandum of Understanding with Vodafone NZ to collaborate on the development of new applications and services enabled by the capabilities of Nokia’s advanced mobile network technology. The collaborative agreement, which comes as the two organisations celebrate 30 years of partnership in...
ffnews.com
HPS partners with Visa to fast-track access to the scheme’s payments network
HPS, the leading global provider of payment solutions and services, today announces it has obtained a principal membership license from Visa, the world leader in digital payments, which will enable HPS’ clients to join the global Visa payments network. In addition to HPS’ full processing capabilities, HPS can now...
ffnews.com
ICP Blockchain Introduces HTTPS Outcalls To Advance Web3’s Growth
The DFINITY Foundation, a not-for-profit organization based in Zürich leading the development of the Internet Computer (IC) blockchain, has today announced the advent of HTTPS outcall functionality to the IC in the form of a functional beta feature. For the first time, this will allow smart contracts to securely make HTTP calls from within the secure blockchain sandbox, to external centralized Web 2.0 services, and process a result securely decided by network consensus.
ScienceBlog.com
Battery-free smart devices to harvest ambient energy for IoT
Power management systems that harvest ambient energy will power billions of small devices on the Internet of Things. Tiny internet-connected electronic devices are becoming ubiquitous. The so-called Internet of Things (IoT) allows our smart gadgets in the home and wearable technologies like our smart watches to communicate and operate together. IoT devices are increasingly used across all sorts of industries to drive interconnectivity and smart automation as part of the ‘fourth industrial revolution’.
ffnews.com
New report by BPC highlights opportunities and challenges of Super Apps for forward-thinking banking players
Global payment leader BPC and strategy consultancy firm Fincog today announced the launch of a new report to give banking providers key insights on Super Apps and the critical factors that could make them a future threat to traditional banking providers. “Super Apps” provides a concise overview of the international...
fintechnexus.com
Chilean fintech Xepelin obtained $140 million to expand its operations in Mexico
Xepelin, the Chilean fintech that provides financial services for small and medium-sized companies, announced that global investment banking giant Goldman Sachs had provided it with a $140 million asset-backed securities credit line. The proceeds will fuel Xapelin’s expansion in Mexico, where the company seeks to become a B2B payments market...
ffnews.com
Onepoint confirms its intent to acquire Atos Digital, Big Data and Security businesses (Evidian)
David Layani, onepoint‘s founding Chairman, said, “By joining forces, we are convinced that this proposed combination would create value for Atos, onepoint, all of our talent, and our customers and partners. All the conditions are on the table: attractive price, secured financing, ambitious industrial project aligned with Atos’ strategic plan. Together, we could preserve our values and build a French technology champion with an international footprint. With this offer, we would be able to leverage our ability to serve our customers end-to-end. This business combination would strengthen France’s digital sovereignty by developing the most strategic expertise, particularly in cybersecurity, on French soil. It is also an ambitious project for employment.”
salestechstar.com
Hikvision Launches Audio & Video Collaboration Solution
Hikvision unveils its full-scenario video and audio collaboration portfolio solution for global professionals, either individuals, small teams, or large groups, to meet different video conferencing and remote collaboration requirements. Video conferencing, meaning a live, virtual, and audio-visual connection between people, has become a rising trend in many regions across the...
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Game On!” – Manjit Rana, Insurtech Scout in ‘The Insurtech Magazine’
Having spent a lifetime investing in, or seeking investment for, insurtechs, Manjit Rana knew there had to be a better way to find an ideal technology partner. So he created it. There are thousands of Insurtechs worldwide competing for the attention of insurers and investors. While challengers and disrupters abound,...
satnews.com
Kazakhastan to receive high-speed connectivity services via SES O3b mPOWER + RCSC
Republican Centre for Space Communications (RCSC), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, and SES will jointly offer high-speed connectivity services to businesses across Kazakhstan. The services will be delivered via O3b mPOWER, SES’s second-generation, non-geostationary (NGSO) satellite system, and will be made available to...
knowtechie.com
The future of digital technology in finance
Digital technology has and will continue to play a major role in finance. It affects everything we do, from online banking and money transfer apps to data management and blockchain. As the world evolves, fintech will play an increasingly crucial role. Read on to learn more about what experts say...
Comments / 0