Cambridge ends Union Local’s winning streak
(WTRF)–Union Local ran their record to 6-0 with a 42-6 win over Weir last Friday. The final four teams they play have a combined record of 17-5 , starting with the 4-2 Cambridge Bobcats. It was homecoming at Union Local. Congratulations to the 2022 Queen Annie Davis. At halftime the Bobcats led 21-19. Caden Moore […]
Belmont, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Park Bounces Back, Beats Morgantown
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park bounced back from their loss to Steubenville with an impressive 34-14 win over Morgantown. The Patriots now head into their bye week at 4-2. The Mohigans slip to 3-2 and host Fairmont Senior next week.
Steubenville, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Linsly Beats Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – For the second straight week Linsly earned an impressive road win, this time at Steubenville. The Cadets downed Big Red 28-27 to improve to 5-1 as they head into their bye week. The loss was Steubenville’s first of the season and they now sit at 6-1 and will host Taylor Allderdice next […]
WTAP
Son accepts “Hometown Hero” award on behalf of his dad at Fort Frye football game
BEVERLY, OH. (WTAP) - On Friday September 2nd... the Fort Frye football team honored two local veterans as the ‘home town heroes’ before the game. Christian Friese accepted the honor on behalf of his dad, the late Billy Friese. Christian Friese, a Freshman on the Fort Frye Football...
King Pumpkin breaks record for size and price
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – This year’s King Pumpkin from the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is now spending the week outside Chick-fil-A at the Ohio Valley Mall. Every year, the King Pumpkin is sold, and this year it brought the highest price yet of $13,000. That makes it the most expensive pumpkin ever. A group of […]
Major local events canceled this weekend due to weather
(WTRF) Two major events have been canceled this weekend due to weather. The 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling for a Cure” benefit originally scheduled for tomorrow, October 1st, has been pushed back to October 15th. Ohio area has tractor pull for a cure The benefit has already helped many families in the area and last […]
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown’s Best Hire Was One That Was Forced On Him
Morgantown, West Virginia – Imagine where the West Virginia Mountaineers would be without new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. Harrell, who was hired in the offseason to finally give the Mountaineers a real, proven offensive coordinator, also brought new starting quarterback JT Daniels along with him. Without Harrell, Daniels would...
WTRF
Oglebay ready for 45th year of fall fun
WHEELING, W.Va. – Celebrate the wonders of fall at the 45th annual Oglebayfest, presented by WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital and Reynolds Memorial Hospital, on Friday, October 7, through Sunday, October 9, 2022. The 2022 schedule of events includes:. Phil Maxwell Artists’ and Gourmet Market presented by Oglebay Institute: Located...
West Virginia’s best high schools, according to Niche
Niche has released the Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023, and several of the top schools are in north central West Virginia.
Wheeling director makes Lifetime movies in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You know Wheeling filmmaker Shawn Holmes for his indie success…now you may see his movies when you switch on your cable. Following his 20-minute short “How to Tie a Tie,” Holmes was tapped to create movies for the Lifetime channel. He’s just wrapped ‘A Rose for Her Grave,’ which follows a […]
Ohio County bar a loss after early morning fire
UPDATE — OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — J&B Bar is a total loss after an early morning fire Wednesday on Dallas Pike Road. Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo tells 7NEWS at the scene that the fire started a little after 5 AM. He says no one was inside the bar at the time of […]
lootpress.com
Lucky winner wins 20,000 dollars off lottery ticket in WV
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — A Lotto America ticket worth $20,000 was sold at Paula’s in Clarksburg on Emily Drive. The ticket matched all five numbers, but the Star Ball was not correct and the All-Star bonus was not purchased. The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign...
WTAP
Marietta City Water Department is handling a water main break on Front Street, affecting the city’s West Side
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - As of 6:00 p.m. on Marietta, Ohio Facebook page, city crews are still working, but have not yet been able to repair the break. They will continue working until service is restored. According to the Marietta, Ohio Facebook page, the City Water Department is handling a...
Wheeling man charged with murder in Ohio County
A Wheeling man was arrested and charged with murder Thursday morning. Jermaine Justin Copeland, 36, a Wheeling Island resident, was charged with murder in the 1st and 2nd degree. Copeland was arraigned this morning by Magistrate Patty Murphy without bond. Police say Copeland murdered 47-year-old Shirley Ann Wolfe. Police were dispatched to 107 Ohio Street […]
Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose
Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
WTRF
Police investigating murder in Ohio County
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday evening inside a residence on Wheeling Island. Police were dispatched to 107 Ohio Street around 9:15 PM after a 911 call was made from the home. When officers arrived, they found a female deceased...
Morgantown students walk out over Mon County Schools pride flag policy
A group of students and staff walked out of Morgantown High School on Wednesday, the second act of protest against Monongalia County Schools' policy which resulted in the removal of a pride flag within 24 hours.
