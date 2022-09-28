ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mexico earthquake sparks ‘desert tsunami’ in Death Valley cave 1,500 miles away in Nevada

An earthquake that struck Mexico earlier this week prompted four-foot waves to crash around a cave system in Nevada’s Death Valley. The 7.6 magnitube quake shook the states of Colima and Michoacán in western Mexico on Monday (19 September). The Devil’s Hole cave system in Death Valley National Park, which is located in eastern California and stretches into parts of Nevada, is around 1,500 miles to the north. The highest temperature ever recorded on Earth was registered in Death Valley on 10 July 1913, when a temperature of 56.7 degrees Celsius (134 Fahrenheit) was reached, according to Guinness World...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Field & Stream

California Angler Catches Potential World Record Moray Eel from Shore

California angler Justice Kayasone may soon have his name in the record books. According to a Facebook post by Macks Fish Reports, Kayasone was fishing from shore at San Diego Harbor on September 10. He was using half of a mackerel for bait when he hooked into an eel of epic proportions. The next day, knowing he might have a record on hand, Kayasone drove to a nearby Bass Pro Shops to weigh the eel with his buddy Andrew Mack.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leo Tolstoy

Comments / 0

Community Policy