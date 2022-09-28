Public Notices Week of September 27, 2022

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on October 19, 2022 on or about 2:00PM local time, at the West Door, Robertson County Courthouse, 501 S. Main Street, Springfield, TN 37172, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by JAMES STEPHEN HIGHSMITH, to William H Hilton III, Trustee, on May 24, 2019, at Record Book 1877, Page 893-908 as Instrument No. 346883 in the real property records of Robertson County Register's Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: MSR Asset Vehicle LLC

The following real estate located in Robertson County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

The following described real property in the City of Cedar Hill, County of Robertson, State of TN:

Being Lot 2 as shown on the re-plat of Lot 1 and the Final Plat of Lot 2 for Stephen G. Powell, appearing of record in Plat Book 22, page 31, Register`s Office for Robertson County, Tennessee, to which record reference is hereby made for a more particular description thereof.

Being the same parcel conveyed to James Stephen Highsmith, an unmarried man from Teresa A. Kneisler, by virtue of a deed dated 1/19/2018, recorded 1/23/2018, in deed book 1788, page 577, as instrument no. 326786, County of Cheatham, State of Tennessee.

Parcel/APN/Tax ID: 066 00504 000

Tax ID: 066 00504 000000

Current Owner(s) of Property: JAMES STEPHEN HIGHSMITH

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 2687 Kinneys Road, Cedar Hill, TN 37032, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 22-000045-671-2

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273

7100 Commerce Way

Brentwood, TN 37027

TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP

As Required by

TCA §30-2-306

Robertson Chancery Court

501 Main St.

Room 103 Courthouse

Springfield, TN 37172

(615) 384-5650

Case No.: 74CH1-2022-CV-420

Estate of Joe Earl Thomas, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on September 9 of 2022 Letters Testamentary in respect of the estate of Joe Earl Thomas, who died 08/09/2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Robertson Chancery Court of Robertson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Patricia Moon, Executrix

H. Garth Click, Attorney

Rosemary T. Sprague, Clerk & Master

September 20, 2022 & September 27, 2022

TO: Nathan Florus West

The undersigned has been appointed by the Judge of the Logan Circuit Court to correspond with you and to advise you of the nature and pendency of an action filed against Nathan Florus West on behalf of Dianna Gail West.

Dianna Gail West vs Nathaniel Florus West

Logan Circuit Court

Case No. 22-C1-00102

Any defense that you have to offer to this complaint must be filed within 50 days of August 23, 2022. Your failure to respond may result in a judgment against you. Please contact the undersigned or another attorney of your choosing.

Randal K. Epley Attorney At Law

187 South Main Street

P.O. Box 1103 Russellville, KY 42276

270-726-9900

September 27, 2022, October 4, 2022

October 11, 2022, October 18, 2022

As Required by

TCA §30-2-306

Robertson Chancery Court

501 Main St.

Room 103 Courthouse

Springfield, TN 37172

(615) 384-5650

Case No.: 74CH1-2022-CV-430

Estate of Vera Ann Woodard, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on September 19 of 2022 Letters Testamentary in respect of the estate of Estate of Vera Ann Woodard, who died 8/11/2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Robertson Chancery Court of Robertson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Michael Glenn Woodard, Executor

Jarod Richert, Attorney

Rosemary T. Sprague, Clerk & Master

September 27, 2022 & October 4, 2022

As Required by

TCA §30-2-306

Robertson Chancery Court

501 Main St.

Room 103 Courthouse

Springfield, TN 37172

(615) 384-5650

Case No.: 74CH1-2022-CV-372

Estate of Rubye Jean Atkins, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on September 19 of 2022 Letters Testamentary in respect of the estate of Rubye Jean Atkins, who died 7/23/2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Robertson Chancery Court of Robertson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first

publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Linda Diane Clubbs, Co-Executrix

Donna Sue Hooper, Co-Executrix

Barbara Fisher Henry, Attorney

Rosemary T. Sprague, Clerk & Master

September 27, 2022 & October 4, 2022

As Required by

TCA §30-2-306

Robertson Chancery Court

501 Main St.

Room 103 Courthouse

Springfield, TN 37172

(615) 384-5650

Case No.: 74CH1-2022-CV-433

Estate of Rosie Lee Holt, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on September 21of 2022 Letters Testamentary in respect of the estate of Rosie Lee Holt, who died 08/27/2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Robertson Chancery Court of Robertson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first

publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Randy Lee Holt,

Executor

Barbara Fisher Henry, Attorney

Rosemary T. Sprague, Clerk & Master

September 27, 2022 & October 4, 2022

As Required by

TCA §30-2-306

Robertson Chancery Court

501 Main St.

Room 103 Courthouse

Springfield, TN 37172

(615) 384-5650

Case No.: 74CH1-2022-CV-434

Estate of Kenneth Earl Spain, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on September 21 of 2022 Letters Testamentary in respect of the estate of Kenneth Earl Spain, who died 7/23/2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Robertson Chancery Court of Robertson County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

Paula Jean Campbell

Executrix

George M Johnson

Attorney

Rosemary T. Sprague, Clerk & Master

September 27, 2022 & October 4, 2022

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Cedar Hill will hold a public hearing on

October 17th, 2022 at 5 :00 p.m. in the clubhouse,

located next to City Hall at 290 South Main St.

This hearing pertains to the second and final reading

of Ordinance No. 2022-03 in relation to the de-annexation

of approximately 81.16 acres owned by the Riley

Bros. This property is located on the city’s border.

These properties are referenced on the Robertson

County Tax Map as map 055H group A, parcel 05800,

map 054 parcel 01600, and map 055 parcel 00200.

Any questions regarding this hearing may be directed

to City Hall at 615-696-4802 or email

cityclerk@cityofcedarhill.org

Mayor Tom Richards

Town of Coopertown

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Coopertown Planning Commission will hold its

regular meeting two weeks early, on Tuesday, October

4, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in Town Hall. Agenda: 1. Premier

Building Group plat to subdivide into 3 lots, Map 129,

Parcels 11 & 12 containing 8.28 acres off Martins

Chapel Church Rd, zoned Rural Residential (RA); 2.

Derby Meadows signage applications for entrance

off Hwy 49 W. and entrance off York Road; 3. Derby

Meadows streets status; 4. Amend Subdivision

Regulations - State legislation regulates the power of

a municipality to require public land dedication. Visit

www.coopertowntn.org for meeting agenda updates.

Coopertown is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ZONING CHANGES

The Robertson County Commission will hold a Public

Hearing at its monthly meeting, October 6, 2022 at

7:00 P.M. to consider the following zoning changes.

This hearing will be held in the Judicial Complex, 2nd

Floor, Robertson County Office Building, Springfield,

Tennessee.

Rezoning Requests:

Timothy Corbin: Rezone 1.837 acres from AG-2 to

RP-80 on Buzzard Creek Road. 7th Voting District.

William Elliott: Rezone 1.851 acres from AG-2 to RP-

80 on Elliott Road. 7th Voting District.

Robertson County Regional Planning Commission

Ross Traye Fann, P.E.

County Engineer

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

City of Ridgetop Board of Mayor and Alderman will conduct

a Public Hearing at the Regular Scheduled Meeting at 6:30

p.m., Tuesday, October 18, 2022, relative to Ordinance 2022-

106, an Ordinance to Amend Ordinance 95-34 as amended,

The Zoning Ordinance of the City of Ridgetop, to expand

accessory structure size and location.

Kelly Rider, City Recorder

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

City of Ridgetop Board of Mayor and Alderman will

conduct a Public Hearing at the Regular Scheduled

Meeting at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 18, 2022, relative to

Ordinance 2022-107, An Ordinance to Amend Ordinance

95-34 as amended, The Zoning Ordinance of the City

of Ridgetop, to expand adult oriented establishment

definitions, define use separation distances per Tennessee

Code Annotated section 7-51-1407, and define the use

permitted in the I-1, Light Industrial Zoning District.

Kelly Rider, City Recorder

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

City of Ridgetop Board of Mayor and Alderman will

conduct a Public Hearing at the Regular Scheduled

Meeting at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 18, 2022, relative to

Ordinance 2022-108, An Ordinance to Amend Ordinance

95-34 as amended, The Zoning Ordinance of the City

of Ridgetop, to limit the maximum lot coverage with

buildings and structures in R-1, low density residential

district, R-2, medium density residential district, and R-3,

high density residential district.

Kelly Rider, City Recorder

City of Springfield

FALL CLEAN UP COLLECTION

The City of Springfield’s fall curbside household junk

collection will be October 3 through October 31, 2022.

Loose and small items must be bagged for collection.

Hazardous waste, tires, construction and home

improvement materials will not be collected.

This service is not available for commercial properties,

apartments, condominiums, vacant properties and

lots. Brush collection will continue as normal. For

additional junk collection policies, please visit our web

site at www.springfieldtn.gov/204/Junk-Collection.

|