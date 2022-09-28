Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Dov Hikind Is Not Taking It Anymore
The longtime activist, whose org. released the devastating report about conviction rates for anti-Jewish attacks, is turning up the pressure. Known for being a fearless and outspoken activist for Jewish rights, former New York State Assemblyman of Brooklyn’s 48th District, Dov Hikind, credits his mother, an Auschwitz survivor, for inspiring him. (His father had also survived forced labor camps.)
11 mostly free things to do in NYC this weekend, including festivals, art party
This year's Medieval Festival in Fort Tryon Park will feature jesters, juggling, and a live joust. Pictured are two performers from the 2019 event. So many festivals! Whether you love art, pumpkin smashing, or the Middle Ages, there’s something for you to enjoy. [ more › ]
Red Hook residents mourn the loss of a pandemic pop-up park
NEW YORK - Residents in Red Hook are mourning the loss of a pop-up park near the waterfront that they say provided an open-air space for families during the pandemic. Beginning in Spring 2020, it was a place to enjoy live music, a place for pumpkin carving, holiday decorations and summer sprinklers.As of Monday, the strip of parking lot is bare with nothing but colorful paint on the asphalt. The area of the former park is located right next to the Mary A. Whelan, a 1938 historic oil tanker that now houses a nonprofit, PortSide New York."We're a living lab for...
NY1
Whale population rapidly growing off Brooklyn coast
New York City may be called the concrete jungle, but it’s not known for having the most exciting wildlife. Just off the coast of Brooklyn is a trip that is changing that perception. “Straight ahead of us at 12 o’clock, about a mile or so, there was a large...
Hermès Is About to Open One of Its Biggest Stores in the World in NYC
Hermès is opening a massive new flagship in New York City this fall. On Thursday, the French maison announced it will start welcoming customers to a 20,250-square-foot flagship store on October 3. The Upper East Side destination at 706 Madison Avenue is a fusion of three existing buildings that have been adjoined by Parisian architecture firm RDAI, led by award-winning architect Denis Montel. The structure, which will offer both men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, furniture and homewares, was designed as a union of “New York dynamism and Parisian elegance,” according to the brand. The central structure of the boutique is a...
October Fairs, Festivals, and Parades in NYC and Nearby
Celebrate fall with your family at a fair, festival, carnival or parade in NYC, Long Island, Westchester or Rockland this month!
Does Mayor Adams' migrant tents plan violate NYC’s right-to-shelter mandate?
A land surveyor walks by large tents being constructed in a parking lot at Orchard Beach in the Bronx on Sept. 28, 2022. Attorney Josh Goldfein sat down with WNYC’s Sean Carlson to discuss the city’s decision to temporarily house migrants from the southern border in large tents. [ more › ]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
2022 was the worst year for heat-related ER visits since 2018
More New Yorkers visited the emergency room due to heat-related illnesses this past summer than in each of the previous three summers, an analysis by THE CITY found. This summer was also one of the hottest the city has seen in recent years, and included the first week-long heat wave since 2013 with temperatures hitting the mid-90s, which took place in July and elevated temperatures throughout August.
fox5ny.com
Things to do in NYC this weekend
NEW YORK - There are plenty of concerts and other things going on in the New York City area this weekend. Here are some suggestions. The Killers rock out at Madison Square Garden on both Friday and Saturday nights. Indy-rockers Death Cab for Cutie takes the stage in Queens at...
Heat season starts Oct. 1 in New York City
NEW YORK -- Heat season starts Saturday in New York City, meaning residential building owners have to make sure the heat is on.When outdoor temperatures dip below 55 degrees during the day, indoor temperatures must be kept at 68 degrees.Overnight, temperatures have to be at a minimum of 62 degrees no matter the temperature outdoors.Hot water temperatures must be 120 degrees year-round.Building owners not complying face fines.Tenants who do not have appropriate heat or hot water should first try getting in touch with their building owner, managing agent or superintendent. If service is not restored, tenants can call 311, visit 311 online or use the 311Mobile app to file a complaint.As we head into colder months, officials also want to remind New Yorkers to be careful when using space heaters.Space heaters should not be left unattended and should be turned off before residents leave home or go to bed. Residents should plug space heaters directly into the socket, not into an extension cord, and place the heater on the floor, not on a counter or on top of furniture.Products that have been safely tested will have an Underwriters Laboratories (UL) mark.
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] TikTok Artist Goes Viral For New York City Subway Passenger Portraits
Devon Rodriguez began drawing strangers on the NYC subway at the start of the pandemic as a way to ‘connect with people through art’ — now he’s the most popular visual artist on TikTok. via Now This. Originally published on May 3rd, 2022. Matt Coneybeare. Matt...
fox5ny.com
Russian consulate vandalized in NYC
NEW YORK - The Russian consulate in New York City was vandalized on Friday morning. The front of the building was covered in red paint. The diplomatic mission is located in a 4-story building on 91st St. on Manhattan's Upper East Side, just a half-block from Central Park. The building,...
stupiddope.com
Uncle Budd NYC Launches Cannabis on Demand Delivery in Bronx, New York
In the old days, New York City smelled like garbage, but nowadays thanks mainly to Uncle Budd NYC, it smells like that sweet, sweet cheeba!. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around by city officials and watching all the other weed trucks get released and flooding the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. The Unclee Budd team kept it moving by launching a dope new Uber Eats-style app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the city’s finest cannabis products.
Brooklyn mom coordinates big community baby shower to help new moms in need
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Brooklyn woman is helping other women in her neighborhood cope with the rising cost of baby essentials, throwing a community baby shower for more than 75 new and expecting moms. Mother of three, Vanessa Bracetty-Ormsby, saw a growing need in her community. Her neighbors were struggling to afford critical supplies […]
Herald Community Newspapers
Snow days or virtual learning?
In the case of a weather-related closure, districts will notify households via their respective communication systems. Visit the sites below for the most up-to-date information on built-in days and closures:. BMCHSD.K12.NY.us. BellmoreSchools.org. NorthBellmoreSchools.org. Merrick.K12.NY.us. NMerrickSchools.org. — Jordan Vallone. Following news earlier this month that New York City public schools would...
Harlem community leaders call for peace after shootings
NEW YORK - Clergy and community leaders came together in Harlem on Thursday to call for an end to gun violence after multiple shootings in the area.The group gathered on West 116th Street between Frederick Douglass and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. boulevards, where a gunman injured four people late Tuesday."The gunshots went out, but here we are, Father, standing in unity," Bishop Chantel Wright said in prayer.Pleas ranged from prayers to demands, as neighbors made a commitment to curb the rise in crime."We're here to unify. We're really here to saturate the ground," said Apostle Dr. Staci Ramos, who led...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Women’s Bar Association will host scholarship fundraiser
The Brooklyn Women’s Bar Association has announced that it has established the Hon. Sylvia Hinds-Radix Law School Scholarship and it will host a fundraiser event to raise money for it on October 26 at 6:00 p.m. at Giando on the Water in Williamsburg. Justice Hinds-Radix is a past president...
Rose challenges Malliotakis to a ‘No Lie’ pledge on campaign trail
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Democratic congressional candidate Max Rose is challenging opponent Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) to “tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth” on the campaign trail or else make a hefty donation to charity. Rose announced his proposal on Thursday...
NYC changing school admissions for middle, high school students
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Students hoping to study at New York City’s most competitive middle and high school students will need great grades after a shift in the admissions process, Schools Chancellor David Banks announced Thursday. The changes put a stronger focus on academics. While there will still be a lottery system in place, it […]
nypressnews.com
NYPD, both current and former, slam NYC Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani for overdose tip sheet
A public safety tip sheet released by Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) has critics questioning their recommendation against using the word “overdose” on 911 calls for fear of attracting the cops. The tip sheet, which the two Queens politicians labeled as “Small Business...
Comments / 0