InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Markel Corporation and its Subsidiaries

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb+” (Good) of Markel Corporation (Markel) (. ), as well as its Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs). AM Best also has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” (Excellent) of all the members of the.
AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlooks to Negative for American Family Mutual Insurance Company, S.I., Its Affiliates and American Family Life Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to negative from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” (Excellent) of. American Family Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. . (American Family) (. Madison,...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Alliance Insurance (PSC)

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Alliance Insurance (PSC) (Alliance) (. United Arab Emirates. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Alliance’s balance sheet strength,...
Motley Fool

Bank of America Always Expected a Big Year From Its Loan Business. Now, It Might Be Even Better

Rising interest rates increase the yields on many loans and securities at banks. Bank of America likely has not been expecting the federal funds rate to rise so aggressively. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Best’s Review: Leading U.S. Life/Health Writers and More

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- September’sBest’s Review looks at the. life/health insurance industry in Total Life Issued Down in 2021; Ordinary Life Climbs in Mixed Year, which includes Best's Rankings for:. The issue also includes:. Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their...
Arch MI Secures Over $358 Million of Indemnity Reinsurance through Bellemeade Re Insurance-Linked Note Transaction and Related Reinsurance

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Arch Mortgage Insurance Company (Arch MI) announced that it has obtained over. of indemnity reinsurance on a pool representing approximately. of mortgages from Bellemeade Re 2022-2 Ltd., a special purpose reinsurer. The coverage was obtained by issuing approximately. $201 million. in bonds and. $157 million. in direct reinsurance....
Property and Casualty Insurance Market May See Big Move : Allstate, Liberty Mutual, Berkshire Hathaway

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Property and Casualty Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Allstate,
Niche Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story : Liberty Mutual Group, Allstate, Admiral Group

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Niche Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Key Person Income Insurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : The Hartford, Nationwide, Allstate

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Key Person Income Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
ALTA Reports Q2 2022 Title Premium Volume

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The title insurance industry generated $6.21 billion in title insurance premiums during the second quarter of 2022 compared to. during the same period a year ago, according to the. American Land Title Association's. (ALTA's) latest Market Share Analysis. The second quarter showed mixed results as...
Surplus Lines Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Admiral Insurance Group, Swiss Re, Fortegra Financial

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Surplus Lines Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Entertainment Insurance Market to Show Strong Growth : Leading Players Intact Financial, Next Insurance, Allen Financial Insurance

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Entertainment Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
ACLI names 2023 chair and board of directors

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30 (TNSper) -- The American Council of Life Insurers issued the following news release on Sept. 29, 2022:. The American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) today elected its new Chair, officers and Board of Directors at the 2022 ACLI Annual Conference. ACLI member companies help 90 million American...
