winonapost.com
WAPS introduces new evidence-based reading resource
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) is introducing a new core resource for its english language arts curriculum at the elementary level this year, one that is influenced by science, research, and artificial intelligence. Goodview Elementary School Principal Emily Cassellius and Director of Learning and Teaching Kristie O’Brien earlier this month...
winonapost.com
WSU may turn to broker to sell Lourdes Hall
Lourdes Hall on Winona State University’s (WSU) former West Campus is still on the market. WSU announced in summer 2021 that it was selling its three West Campus buildings, which included the Tau Center, Maria Hall and Lourdes Hall. The university cited its hopes to have all housing on the main campus, provide students with more modern housing, allow students to walk to classes, events and resources such as a wellness center on the main campus and save money by not operating or maintaining the West Campus buildings.
Former La Crosse School Board members speak out about communication policy
Prior to any policy passing, board members were able to discuss their opinions at board meetings and with members of the media.
winonapost.com
Refuge recognizes 2022 Volunteer of the Year
The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge (Refuge) Winona offices recently recognized Tim Connolly, of Pickwick, as the 2022 Volunteer of the Year. Tim volunteers his time helping with fishing events, picking up trash, and completing European buckthorn removal around the refuge boat landings over the winter. While...
winonapost.com
Nett recognized with Benedictine Horizon Philanthropy Award
Winona’s Stephen Nett was recognized with the Horizon Philanthropy Award during the Benedictine Annual Conference in Duluth, Minn., on September 14. Nett said he was honored by the award. “It was totally unexpected and humbling,” he said. For the past six years Nett has served as a...
winonapost.com
Winona to vote on giving tenants the boot over repeat violations
Winona city landlords could be fined or lose their rental licenses and tenants could be kicked out under a new proposed city ordinance addressing nuisances and unlawful activity at rental properties within the city. City staff said the ordinance is intended to address chronic problems with loud parties, underage drinking, and piles of junk, among other issues, but under the proposed ordinance, tenants could potentially be kicked out of their homes for minor infractions such as behavior that “unreasonably annoys” neighbors.
medcitybeat.com
Norton vs. Noser: Rochester mayoral candidates at odds over direction of city, DMC
When Kim Norton ran for citywide office in 2018, she pledged to be a different kind of mayor — not a figurehead, but rather a leader who would be actively involved in shaping city policy. Voters responded by giving her a clear mandate, selecting her by a more than two-to-one margin.
winonapost.com
Grace Place to celebrate 30th, founder’s retirement
On October 22, from 12-4 p.m., at Saint Mary’s University Toner Lounge (700 Terrace Heights, Winona), Grace Place hosts a double celebration. Not only are we proud to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of Grace Place, Inc., but with deep appreciation, we announce our Director and Founder Carla Burton’s decision to retire. Over the 30 years Grace Place has existed, Carla has had a positive impact on the lives of thousands of people. She has worked tirelessly to build relationships with Grace Place families, volunteers, Winona, and surrounding area. These relationships have established a strong foundation for the ministry and a huge positive impact on much of southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin communities. We are truly thankful for Carla’s leadership, commitment, and service. She is truly “one of a kind.”
coyotechronicle.org
Getting To Know Mrs. Tina
Today we are introducing the one and only Mrs. Tina. Mrs. Tina is from Winona, Minnesota. Her hobbies consist of the love for working out, traveling, watching her kids/students games and most importantly reading. She mentioned how it’s been great working here, she likes the small schools because it allows her to get to know everyone a lot better rather than being in a big school where no one knows anyone. Also, the fact that people are always super friendly and have always welcomed her with open arms.
KIMT
Mayo Clinic getting new chief administrative officer in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Natalie Caine has been named the new chief administrative officer for Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Caine will partner with Amy W. Williams, M.D., physician practice leader in Rochester and executive dean of the practice, to provide overall management of the Rochester stie and oversee operating performance, financial strength and contributions to Mayo Clinic to cure, connect and transform health care.
winonapost.com
Just the facts, please
There are a few points I would like to make concerning the article in the September 14 Post titled “WPD copes with officer shortages.”. First, the fact of the shortage of officers at the Winona Police Department is not put in context by Mr. Williams or the Post. All sectors of the economy, across all fields of employment are experiencing a shortage of labor. There have been so many resignations in all job types in the last couple of years that the term “Great Resignation” is now being used. A November 24, 2021, Post article titled “Job openings outnumber seekers 2:1” was one of the first of many reports of worker shortages in Southeast Minnesota. The rest of the article is based on the assumption (which is nowhere supported by facts) that this labor shortage is unique to police and the WPD in particular.
winonapost.com
Local tax hikes are unsustainable
I am writing in response to the recent article regarding the Winona County Board wanting a 25 percent levy tax hike. My husband and I are lifelong community members. We have steady increases in our taxes. This year our property taxes have increased and those taxes include the county. The rate at which taxes are going up is unsustainable, and now you want another 25 percent?
wiproud.com
Wisconsin elementary school vandalized, $1M in damages reported
BLACK RIVER FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – In an update to a story we reported in August, officers with the Black River Falls Police Department are asking for help in a school vandalism investigation. According to information from the department, damage at the Forrest Street Elementary School is estimated at more than one million dollars.
winonapost.com
Theatre du Miss. to hold auditions for upcoming play, 'Machinal'
Theatre du Mississippi will hold auditions for an upcoming play, “Machinal,” on October 2 and 3. The play will be performed on November 11-13, and auditions will be held at the Mason Lodge at 925 West Fifth Street in Winona from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, and 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, October 3.
news8000.com
Family sets up early each year for the Maple Leaf Parade
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The Maple Leaf Parade steps off on La Crosse’s Northside Saturday morning at 10. Families are already staking out a spot. Each year dozens of people hold their place on the parade route to get the best spot. Jane and Bill Binnebose have been...
winonahealth.org
Traffic changes coming week of October 3
When coming to Winona Health, remember that the entrance from Hwy 61 next to the YMCA will always be open. Construction work continues on the Highway 43 project in Winona, but please be alert for traffic changes north of the Hwy 61 roundabout onto Hwy 43/Mankato Ave beginning next week.
winonapost.com
Local COVID update
After falling for several weeks, local COVID cases rose slightly in the latest reports, while remaining fairly low overall. There were 56 cases in Winona County during the week of September 26, the latest data available from the Minnesota Department of Health. That’s a slight increase from 48 cases the week before. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
winonapost.com
‘Helping Out Hunger’ in Trempealeau County
The Trempealeau County dispatch center was aware of how many deer were being killed because of car/deer crashes. We knew there were many, many deer laying on our county’s roads and wondered if we could help people that needed food to fill their freezers. We felt it was a win-win for people that might be needing an extra hand and that liked venison. It prevented all that good meat from going to waste.
winonapost.com
Rupkey’s ‘lone voice in the wilderness’
On July 6, Winona lost an important voice. John Rupkey left this earthly plane, at age 87. In addition to his other achievements throughout his life, John spent 43 years contributing to the fabric of Winona’s spirited discourse in the form of writing anti-oppression-themed letters to the local newspapers. He once told me he felt like a “lone voice in the wilderness” when it came to his letters (which he started writing all the way back in 1979, when he first moved into a boathouse on Latsch Island), but that in recent years he started to feel like the culture had caught up to his once “radical” notions. He developed his own personal writing style, although to be honest, the first few were overly verbose and academic, which he was well aware of in hindsight.
winonapost.com
Hazelton on 2019 arrest, social media posts
The Winona Post reviewed the criminal histories and social media posts of all local candidates and spoke with Winona Area Public Schools Board candidate Ted Hazelton regarding his 2019 conviction and certain recent Facebook posts. In May 2019, Hazelton was charged with domestic assault for allegedly striking an 18-year-old man...
