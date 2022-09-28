Read full article on original website
Related
PC Magazine
Take 79% Off This Refurbished 13.3-Inch MacBook Air
Whether you're working from home, back at the office, or juggling a hybrid schedule, this $250 refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air 128GB can help get the job done. The refurbished computers on offer come with some light scuffing on the bevel, or a few scratches and dents on the case, but have otherwise passed rigorous hardware and software checks, ensuring the 2015 MacBook Air units work like they just came out of the box.
Cult of Mac
Carry your music from room to room with $49 off this compact Bluetooth speaker
If you enjoy blasting music throughout your home, headphones simply won’t cut it. You’ll need a portable speaker that can move with you without compromising sound quality, and this sleek Sound Spot by Soundfreaq might fit the bill. Usually $79, you can get one on sale today for $29.99.
Roccat Vulcan II Mini Review: So Pretty, Colorful, and Bright I can Almost Overlook the Software
The Vulcan II Mini is all pretty lights, not enough (software) support.
pocketnow.com
Get up to $450 savings on Apple’s most powerful MacBook Pro models
Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models are undoubtedly some of the best laptops around, as they feature one of the best processors in the market. Apple has also reinvented its MacBook Pro lineup to include three new amazing products, starting with the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models and the latest update to its 13-inch model, which now features Apple’s latest M2 processor. Indeed, they aren’t necessarily the most affordable options on the market, but the latest offers will let you save up to $450 on select models, making them even more attractive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cult of Mac
Save $100 on the beautiful 24-inch iMac
You can currently grab Apple’s 24-inch iMac with an M1 chip with a sweet $100 discount. The deal is applicable on both the entry-level and the 8-core GPU variant. Thanks to the discount, you can get the M1 iMac for as low as $1,199. This post contains affiliate links....
Your old iPhone could be worth $5,000 on eBay – but it’s all down to the model
A SELECT number of iPhone models are selling for more than eight times their original value on eBay. Some aging iPhones that were the industry's best a few years ago could now be worth thousands. That's because throwback Apple products – even those that don't compute like the latest models...
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
Digital Trends
Hurry — Dell XPS 13 is $550 off in Dell’s monster clearance sale
One of the best laptop deals today is on one of our very favorite laptops right now. Over at Dell, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop for $900 saving you a huge $550 off the usual price of $1,450. It’s a fantastic laptop so if you’re in the market for one of the best, hit the button below to buy it. Or read on to see why you need it in your life. Remember — this deal won’t stick around forever.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
Best Prime Day Laptop Deals: What to expect from the second sale
Prime Day has come and gone and Black Friday hasn’t quite reached us yet, and if you’re in the market for one of the best laptops you may be wondering when you can catch a major discount. As it turns out, Amazon has confirmed it will be holding a second major shopping event in 2022. The Prime Early Access Sale will be taking place on October 10 and October 11, and it will be a great opportunity for anyone who missed out on Prime Day deals to grab a new laptop at a great price.
These Are the Best 55-Inch TVs Under $500 in 2022
While 65-inch TVs tend to be the average size that most buyers go with, that doesn’t mean that going with something slightly smaller is going to be detrimental in terms of features, picture quality and price. In fact, most TV makers have 55-inch options that are just as good, with the only loss being a reduced screen size. And for anyone that’s shopping for a TV on a budget, there’s often a significant price reduction when you go from 65-inches to 55-inches. The best 55-inch TVs under $500 still come with great features for gamers, streamers and movie lovers, and...
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!
A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
Black Friday Sony TV deals 2022: what we are hoping to see in this year's sales
We've summed up all of our expectations for Black Friday Sony TV deals
This Refurbished Apple MacBook Air is on sale for under $300
Stack CommerceThe 11" computer with 1.6GHz Intel Core is discounted 64 percent from its $700 market price.
Digital Trends
I have a confession — I may have been wrong about the Apple Watch Ultra
I’ve been wearing the Apple Watch Ultra for a few days, and I haven’t been near a mountain, a desolate trail, or deep under the water. When I first saw the Watch Ultra, I pondered that you may have to do these things in order to then casually wear the smartwatch without looking a bit silly. Now that the Watch Ultra is on my wrist, I think I may have been wrong about it. After all, even Indiana Jones had to spend time in the classroom. Here’s what has started to change my mind.
Cult of Mac
Win a 100W GaN compact charger to take anywhere [Cult of Mac giveaway]
The Cult of Mac giveaway prize this week is a great fit for anyone who has any electrical device they wish to charge quickly. We teamed up with Lululook for five lucky winners to get their hands on a four-port, 100W USB-C GaN charger. This fierce device houses three USB-C...
Cult of Mac
Iffy AirPods Pro 2 fit? Alternative ear tips can make all the difference.
No one wants to spend $250 on a set of outstanding wireless noise-cancelling earbuds — let’s say, second-generation AirPods Pro — only to find they don’t fit well, even with a choice of ear tip sizes. But unfortunately, it can happen. It happened to me, actually....
Digital Trends
MacBooks vs. Windows laptops: Here’s how to choose
The MacBooks versus Windows laptops debate has been raging for decades, but never has it been this intense or important. New advances in chip technology are propelling even entry-level MacBooks to high-performance targets, and a shift away from cheap plastics evens the playing field between these two platforms. Both Windows 11 and MacOS are intuitive and clean operating systems. But where they differ comes down to one key element: their ecosystems.
Cult of Mac
Original AirPods Pro could gain Adaptive Transparency mode from newer model
The new Adaptive Transparency feature found in second-generation AirPods Pro earbuds could make its way to the original model. The feature blocks loud noises above the 85 dB threshold to protect the wearer’s hearing. iPhone users running iOS 16.1 beta 3 and the latest AirPods Pro beta firmware spotted...
Phone Arena
Apple undersold the iPhone 14 Pro Max display specs
During the iPhone 14 series keynote presentation, Apple bragged that the 6.7" display of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro are the brightest panels ever put in a phone. Such claims are a dime a dozen these days, especially when it comes to the oft-abused by the marketing departments peak brightness metric.
Old iPad Pros get Stage Manager in awesome free iPadOS 16 upgrade
iPadOS 16 beta brings Stage Manager to iPad Pros that aren't powered by an M1 chip
Comments / 0