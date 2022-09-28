Driver Flees Route 1&9 Crash On Foot, Leaves Seriously Injured Passenger Behind, Police Charge

Kyu Cho of Little Ferry had a severely bruised face and his arm in a sling when he was arrested by Fairview police. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / BCJ

A driver abandoned a severely injured woman when he crashed his SUV into a utility pole in Fairview and ran from the scene, authorities charged.

Kyu Cho, a 64-year-old Korean national who lives in Little Ferry, crashed the Acura MDX on Broad Avenue (Route 1/9) near Prospect Avenue around 9 p.m. Friday, July 23.

Cho was gone when responding officers arrived, Deputy Police Chief Vincent Bellucci said.

They found an adult female passenger, who was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with severe back injuries, he said.

Cho came to police headquarters on Tuesday with severe bruises on his face and his arm in a sling.

He was charged with assault by auto and endangering an injured victim, then sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained on Wednesday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

