The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Iowa faithful already practicing chants ahead of Michigan matchup at Big Noon Kickoff
Iowa fans know how important this game against Michigan is going to be in the long run. Big Noon Kickoff is at Iowa for the game, and the fans were already getting ready. Hawkeyes fans were spelling out Iowa over and over again at Big Noon Kickoff. This 2021 B1G Championship rematch should be a special one if it lives up to the hype.
Michigan Reportedly Makes Uniform Decision For Iowa Game
Michigan has officially unveiled its gameday threads for this Saturday's matchup against Iowa. The Wolverines will wear white jerseys, blue pants, white accessories, blue gloves and blue cleats this weekend. Most Michigan fans are thrilled about the team's uniform combination for Week 5. This weekend's game will mark the eighth...
Staff Predictions: Michigan State at Maryland
The Spartans look to end a two-game losing skid this weekend in College Park
2 B1G running backs dominating 8+ man boxes this season, says PFF
Some running backs get neutralized when the opposing teams stack the box against them. Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen and Michigan’s Blake Corum aren’t some running backs. They currently lead the NCAA in yards against 8 or more man boxes with 363 and 335 according to PFF, respectively. No...
Michigan football ready to 'deliver punches' with hype video drop for Iowa meeting in Week 5
Michigan is heading to Iowa to have a B1G Championship rematch. The team dropped a hype video that was narrated by Associate Director of Strength and Conditioning Kiero Small. The Wolverines will be hoping for something similar to how the B1G title went in Indianapolis last season. Michigan claimed the B1G title after winning 42-3.
Joel Klatt calls upcoming Iowa game 'the toughest test' that JJ McCarthy will see in Michigan career
Joel Klatt is intrigued by Michigan’s B1G championship rematch against Iowa this week at Kinnick Stadium. Klatt and crew will be at the game for Big Noon Kickoff, and he says it could be the toughest test JJ McCarthy will face at this point in his young career for the Wolverines.
Kinnick Nightmares: Why Michigan is in trouble against Iowa, atrocious offense and all
Even Jim Harbaugh understands that Iowa is where “Top Five teams go to die.” So Michigan football can’t overlook the Hawkeyes despite their horrid offense. Michigan is on upset alert and everyone knows it. The Wolverines are heading to Ames this weekend to take on a 3-1...
Michigan State reveals uniform combination for Week 5 visit to Maryland
Michigan State is in need of a big win after getting thrashed at home in Week 4. Unfortunately, the Spartans head on the road for a tough matchup against a Maryland squad playing great ball as of late. On the early portion of the season, the Terrapins are 3-1 with...
Michigan football announces 'Maize Out' for Oct 15 battle against Penn State
Michigan will be having a “Maize Out” when Penn State comes to town where Michigan fans wear all yellow to support the Wolverines. The school tweeted a reminder to fans on Monday. The Penn State Nittany Lions will bring some white into Michigan Stadium looking to defeat the...
Kirk Ferentz downplays 'revenge game' against Michigan in Week 5
Kirk Ferentz stated this Saturday will not be a revenge game. Iowa is set to have a big B1G home matchup this Saturday against No. 4 Michigan. The last time the two teams met on the field, Michigan dominated Iowa 42-3 in the 2021 B1G Championship game. Ferentz broke down...
BTN analysts weigh in on Minnesota's 4-0 start following win over Michigan State
BTN analysts Joshua E. Perry and Jake Butt talked about how well the Minnesota football program has done this season. P.J. Fleck has the Golden Gophers sitting pretty at 4-0. Minnesota throttled Michigan State in East Lansing 34-7 on Saturday. Perry was impressed with how the Golden Gophers were able to do whatever they wanted to on offense, while complimenting the defense even though they didn’t see the field much.
Are The Michigan Wolverines Actually Good?
Griffin and Bass discuss the Michigan Wolverines‘ narrow victory over the Maryland Terrapins. Did the Wolverines look more like #4 or frauds in last Saturday’s game against Maryland?. About The Show:. ▬ Griffin & Bass – Hosted by Ryan Griffin and Matt Bassin – We discuss the latest...
Evrod Cassimy Leaving WDIV-TV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?
Detroit residents started their days with Evrod Cassimy’s newscasts in the morning for a decade. But that era is soon coming to an end. Evrod Cassimy announced he is leaving WDIV-TV in 2022. Although there is still time before his exit, questions have been mounting since his announcement. Viewers want to know why he is leaving and where he is going. They especially want to know if the news anchor’s new job will take him away from Detroit or if they will be able to see him on local broadcasts again. Here’s what Evrod Cassimy said leaving WDIV Local 4 News.
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Videos claim illegal ballot dropping but Michigan election guidance explains practices
Dramatic music plays over two videos posted earlier this month, as surveillance footage shows people in Detroit placing stacks of absentee ballot envelopes inside drop boxes before the 2020 election. The stacks range from a few ballots to dozens, says the organizations behind these videos, alleging the footage is proof...
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
Everything we saw at Greta Van Fleet’s Toledo show (since the closest Michigan shows were canceled)
Last fall when Greta Van Fleet announced they were going on tour in 2022, the band dropped five Michigan show dates (none which included Detroit). After completing shows in Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, and Saginaw back in March, the band was forced to postpone their remaining Michigan shows as two band members became ill. The Flint and Ypsilanti shows were rescheduled for Sept. 13 and 14, but a few days before the Flint show, the band announced that it was forced to cancel the remaining Michigan shows.
Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73
WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
