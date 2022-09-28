ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Michigan Reportedly Makes Uniform Decision For Iowa Game

Michigan has officially unveiled its gameday threads for this Saturday's matchup against Iowa. The Wolverines will wear white jerseys, blue pants, white accessories, blue gloves and blue cleats this weekend. Most Michigan fans are thrilled about the team's uniform combination for Week 5. This weekend's game will mark the eighth...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

2 B1G running backs dominating 8+ man boxes this season, says PFF

Some running backs get neutralized when the opposing teams stack the box against them. Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen and Michigan’s Blake Corum aren’t some running backs. They currently lead the NCAA in yards against 8 or more man boxes with 363 and 335 according to PFF, respectively. No...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
State
Florida State
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
State
Virginia State
City
Madison, WI
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Madison, WI
College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports Network#College Football#Football Games#Ohio State#American Football#Illinifootball#Wakefb#Hawkeyes#Badgers
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz downplays 'revenge game' against Michigan in Week 5

Kirk Ferentz stated this Saturday will not be a revenge game. Iowa is set to have a big B1G home matchup this Saturday against No. 4 Michigan. The last time the two teams met on the field, Michigan dominated Iowa 42-3 in the 2021 B1G Championship game. Ferentz broke down...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

BTN analysts weigh in on Minnesota's 4-0 start following win over Michigan State

BTN analysts Joshua E. Perry and Jake Butt talked about how well the Minnesota football program has done this season. P.J. Fleck has the Golden Gophers sitting pretty at 4-0. Minnesota throttled Michigan State in East Lansing 34-7 on Saturday. Perry was impressed with how the Golden Gophers were able to do whatever they wanted to on offense, while complimenting the defense even though they didn’t see the field much.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Are The Michigan Wolverines Actually Good?

Griffin and Bass discuss the Michigan Wolverines‘ narrow victory over the Maryland Terrapins. Did the Wolverines look more like #4 or frauds in last Saturday’s game against Maryland?. About The Show:. ▬ Griffin & Bass – Hosted by Ryan Griffin and Matt Bassin – We discuss the latest...
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
earnthenecklace.com

Evrod Cassimy Leaving WDIV-TV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?

Detroit residents started their days with Evrod Cassimy’s newscasts in the morning for a decade. But that era is soon coming to an end. Evrod Cassimy announced he is leaving WDIV-TV in 2022. Although there is still time before his exit, questions have been mounting since his announcement. Viewers want to know why he is leaving and where he is going. They especially want to know if the news anchor’s new job will take him away from Detroit or if they will be able to see him on local broadcasts again. Here’s what Evrod Cassimy said leaving WDIV Local 4 News.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI
WLNS

MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
LANSING, MI
MetroTimes

Everything we saw at Greta Van Fleet’s Toledo show (since the closest Michigan shows were canceled)

Last fall when Greta Van Fleet announced they were going on tour in 2022, the band dropped five Michigan show dates (none which included Detroit). After completing shows in Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, and Saginaw back in March, the band was forced to postpone their remaining Michigan shows as two band members became ill. The Flint and Ypsilanti shows were rescheduled for Sept. 13 and 14, but a few days before the Flint show, the band announced that it was forced to cancel the remaining Michigan shows.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73

WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
ARCADIA TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy