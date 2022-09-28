Read full article on original website
Do Microbes Release Potent Greenhouse Gas After Wildfires?
Laughing gas is no laughing matter — nitrous oxide is a greenhouse gas with 300 times the warming potential of carbon dioxide. Scientists are racing to learn whether microorganisms send more of it into the atmosphere after wildfires. A research team led by UC Riverside mycologist Sydney Glassman will...
Long Standing Physical Chemistry Mystery Solved
Prof. Ehud Pines (pictured above) is an iconoclast. What else can you call a scientist who spent 17 years doggedly pursuing the solution to an over 200-year-old chemistry problem that he felt never received a satisfying answer using methods no other scientist thought could lead to the truth? Now, he is vindicated as the prestigious Angewandte Chemie journal published a cover article detailing how his experiment was replicated by another research group while being x-rayed to reveal the solution Prof. Pines has argued for all along.
Five Intelligent Ways to Accelerate Cell Line Development
Over the past four years, 84% of the biologics approved for therapeutic use were produced using mammalian cells. Despite its popularity, cell line development is one of the most time-consuming processes in biomanufacturing. High-throughput, automated solutions significantly reduce the time spent on intricate protocols, while also increasing productivity, efficiency and...
Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing – A Critical Step in Producing Cutting-Edge Therapies
Biopharmaceuticals – or biologics – are a rapidly growing segment of the global pharmaceutical market that has revolutionized the management of hard-to-treat diseases such as cancer and autoimmune disorders. Biopharmaceuticals include therapeutic preparations such as proteins, antibodies and DNA preparations. Unlike chemically synthesized drugs, most biopharmaceuticals are highly...
Model-Based Approaches to DDI Risk Prediction-Transitioning from In Vitro Data to In Silico Modeling
Presenter: Pallavi Limaye, Ph.D., DABT, SEKISUI XenoTech Director of Scientific Consulting. This informative ADME 101 discusses In Vitro to In Vivo Extrapolation (IVIVE) and how a model-based approach following routine perpetrator potential studies (i.e. CYP inhibition, CYP induction, and transporter inhibition) assessing clinical potential may eliminate the need of conducting clinical studies. Listen in as Dr. Limaye outlines a step–wise approach for bringing robustness to the prediction, including:
PacBio Unveils a New Method for Comprehensive, Genome-Wide Tandem Repeat Analysis
PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), has announced the availability of a new computational analysis method for profiling more than a million tandem repeats (TRs) across the human genome using PacBio’s native long-read HiFi sequencing data. The Tandem Repeat Genotyping Tool (TRGT: pronounced as “target”) is intended to provide scientists with the ability to obtain a full characterization of the sequence and methylation status of TRs genome-wide.
“Mystery Gene” Ensures Final Form of Actin Protein Is Created
“I'm a professional pin-in-a-haystack seeker,” geneticist Thijn Brummelkamp responds when asked why he excels at tracking down proteins and genes that other people did not find, despite the fact that some have managed to remain elusive for as long as forty years. His research group at the Netherlands Cancer Institute has once again managed to track down one of these "mystery genes" - the gene that ensures that the final form of the protein actin is created, a main component of our cell skeleton. These findings were published today in Science.
Room Temperature RNA Stabilization for Tissue Samples
AMSBIO announce RNAdvantage – the first product in a new range of stabilization solutions that provide robust protection for your RNA samples at ambient temperature. Designed to protect and preserve RNA from most tissues, cultured cells, bacteria, and yeast for up to 14-days, RNAdvantage eliminates the traditional costs of flash freezing samples dry-ice shipping and freezer storage.
1500 Series Class II Type A2 Biological Safety Cabinet Provides Enhanced Protection, Convenience and Comfort for Modern Laboratories
The Thermo Scientific 1500 Series Biological Safety Cabinet (BSC) combines safety, energy efficiency and user convenience for today’s modern laboratory. The cabinet offers a high level of personal and product protection from biological hazards and contamination, ease of use with an intuitive touchscreen display and eco-friendly LED lighting for a brighter work environment.
In-line Optical Measurements for Process Control in Food Industry
Process control requires measuring the status of the parameters that determine the output of the procedure in order to integrate those actions required to maintain the process within the limits that ensure the desired output. There has been a push to access to reliable and cheap sensor techniques that provide the required information to feed the process control, fleeing from the laborious off-line analysis that usually are costly, time consuming and, in many cases, inefficient. In-line measurements allow for a fast actuation in the process to optimize it and/or keep it under control. There are many physical, electrochemical, or optical sensors in the market that can provide continuous readings of relevant parameters that are linked directly or indirectly with the efficiency of the process or the quality of the final product, but many other critical processing parameters are calling for development of adequate and efficient in-line sensor technologies capable of providing the required information for either process optimization of control.
Erratic Speed of Bacterial DNA Copying Proteins Captured by New Model
Cell division is fundamental for life, allowing organisms to grow, repair tissues, and reproduce. For a cell to divide, all the DNA inside the cell (the genome) must first be copied, in a process called DNA replication. But the precise dynamics of replisomes – the protein machinery that copies DNA – has been difficult for scientists to determine.
Picking Up the Scent of the Brain's Smelling Apparatus
Since their discovery over 100 years ago, neurons in the brain’s olfactory bulb called tufted cells have been difficult to study. The close proximity between tufted cells and other neurons called mitral cells, restricted the ability to dissect each individual neuron’s activity. By leveraging fluorescent genetic markers and new optical imaging technologies, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) neuroscientists were able to compare the neurons’ activity.
Yeast Protein Could Help Develop New Antifungals for Humans
Like bacteria, yeasts are found everywhere, even in and around our bodies. And, as with bacteria, you can become infected by yeasts and become ill. Yeasts infect about 150 million people a year and kill about 1.7 million, especially those who are immunocompromised. Yeast cells and human immune system cells...
Large Study Finds Strong Links Between Gut Bacteria and Blood Metabolites
A team of scientists coordinated by Uppsala University and Lund University has found strong links between certain bacteria living in the gut and small molecules found in the blood. The study is based on analyses of both fecal and blood samples from 8,583 participants in the Swedish CArdioPulmonary bioImage Study (SCAPIS).
Nanoplastics Can Disrupt Processes in Human Liver and Lung Cells
What happens when people unknowingly eat, drink or inhale nearly invisible pieces of plastic? Although it’s unclear what impact this really has on humans, researchers have now taken a step toward answering that question. In ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology, a team reports laboratory results indicating that tiny plastic particles could enter liver and lung cells and disrupt their regular processes, potentially causing adverse health outcomes.
Determination of Cationic Polar Pesticides in Cereals With Terri Christison
Pesticides are the chemicals that provide modern food abundance. Highly polar pesticides find widespread use, yet their detection and reliable quantitation in foods at trace levels is still a challenge for analytical science. Applying proper analytical techniques, performed with instrumentation designed specifically for ionic and highly polar chemicals, is the key. Separated in their native ionic form on a new, designed-for-purpose ion exchange column – Thermo Scientific Dionex IonPac CS21 – polar pesticides, and related highly polar compounds, can be reliably quantified by tandem mass spectrometry without a need for derivatization.
First Images Captured of Carbon Dioxide Emissions From a Commercial Aircraft Engine
Researchers have used a novel near-infrared light imaging technique to capture the first cross-sectional images of carbon dioxide in the exhaust plume of a commercial jet engine. This new state-of-the-art technology could help accelerate turbine combustion research aimed at developing engines and aviation fuels that are more environmentally friendly. “This...
An Unexpected Cell Type Prunes the Developing Brain
When the brain first wires itself up in early development, it creates more connections than it actually needs. Some of these connections, or synapses, will transmit critical signals as young animals begin to sense their surroundings. Others will be eliminated as the brain matures. Only those that the animal needs to understand and interact with the world are left.
