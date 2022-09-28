Read full article on original website
System Designed To Create Bioplastics
A team of Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientists has developed a system that uses carbon dioxide, CO2, to produce biodegradable plastics, or bioplastics, that could replace the nondegradable plastics used today. The research addresses two challenges: the accumulation of nondegradable plastics and the remediation of greenhouse gas emissions. Published Sept....
Do Microbes Release Potent Greenhouse Gas After Wildfires?
Laughing gas is no laughing matter — nitrous oxide is a greenhouse gas with 300 times the warming potential of carbon dioxide. Scientists are racing to learn whether microorganisms send more of it into the atmosphere after wildfires. A research team led by UC Riverside mycologist Sydney Glassman will...
Bitcoin Mining Compared to Fossil Fuels in Terms of Its Environmental Footprint
Taken as a share of the market price, the climate change impacts of mining the digital cryptocurrency Bitcoin is more comparable to the impacts of extracting and refining crude oil than mining gold, according to an analysis published in Scientific Reports by researchers at The University of New Mexico. The...
In-line Optical Measurements for Process Control in Food Industry
Process control requires measuring the status of the parameters that determine the output of the procedure in order to integrate those actions required to maintain the process within the limits that ensure the desired output. There has been a push to access to reliable and cheap sensor techniques that provide the required information to feed the process control, fleeing from the laborious off-line analysis that usually are costly, time consuming and, in many cases, inefficient. In-line measurements allow for a fast actuation in the process to optimize it and/or keep it under control. There are many physical, electrochemical, or optical sensors in the market that can provide continuous readings of relevant parameters that are linked directly or indirectly with the efficiency of the process or the quality of the final product, but many other critical processing parameters are calling for development of adequate and efficient in-line sensor technologies capable of providing the required information for either process optimization of control.
First Images Captured of Carbon Dioxide Emissions From a Commercial Aircraft Engine
Researchers have used a novel near-infrared light imaging technique to capture the first cross-sectional images of carbon dioxide in the exhaust plume of a commercial jet engine. This new state-of-the-art technology could help accelerate turbine combustion research aimed at developing engines and aviation fuels that are more environmentally friendly. “This...
