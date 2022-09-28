ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
City
Furman, SC
State
Louisiana State
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dylan James, 4-star PF, announces SEC commitment

Dylan James, a 4-star combo forward from Winter Haven, Florida, made a verbal commitment to Georgia on Friday, choosing the Bulldogs over UCF, Georgia Tech and several others. James, listed at 6-foot-8, 195 pounds, played his sophomore year at The Rock Academy in Gainesville, Florida before returning to Winter Haven for his junior season.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Admits He's Worried About Top 10 Team

Clemson enters Saturday night's matchup at North Carolina State ranked No. 5 in the AP poll at 4-0. Paul Finebaum nevertheless believes the team could be in store for a rude awakening. When discussing the upcoming ACC contest on Keyshawn, JWill and Max (h/t 247Sports), the ESPN analyst said the...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
FOX Carolina

Clemson prepares for College GameDay

Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) FOX Carolina is tracking the latest conditions across South Carolina as Hurricane Ian moves through the state. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's...
CLEMSON, SC
clemson.edu

New primary care Clemson Rural Health primary care clinic opens in Walhalla

‘Mission-driven’ outreach program expands its decade-long presence in Oconee County to a full-time facility focused on treating chronic disease. The Clemson Health Clinic at Walhalla (CHC-W) celebrated its grand opening and ribbon-cutting on September 29, 2022, marking the expansion of Clemson Rural Health’s outreach to South Carolina, both through fixed health care facilities and mobile health units. Elected and appointed officials hailed the opening as transformative, both for the long-abandoned building that the clinic now occupies and for the lives that will be changed by virtue of its services.
WALHALLA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Gameday#Louisiana Tech#American Football#College Football#Espn#N C State#Sec#Notre Dame#Acc
anglerschannel.com

Lake Hartwell Fishing At Its Best Ahead Of Final Bassmaster Southern Open

ANDERSON, S.C. — With 7-, 8- and even 9-pound bass being caught on a regular basis this year, South Carolina native Jayme Rampey says Lake Hartwell is fishing the best he has ever seen, and he expects that to continue when the final St. Croix Bassmaster Southern Open presented by Mossy Oak Fishing begins next week.
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina schools announce Friday changes due to Ian impacts

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Below you will find the latest on school changes due to Ian impacts. Complete list of closings here. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn more) Greenville County:. "Greenville County Schools will have an eLearning day, Friday, September 30. Schools and office...
GREENVILLE, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Saluda songwriter scores number one hit on national charts

Well-known singer-songwriter James Metcalf of Saluda, a descendant of some of Polk County’s earliest pioneers, and no stranger to the area’s music scene, scored a number one hit on the Bluegrass Today National Bluegrass Gospel Charts in early September. His composition, ”The Devil’s Not Afraid of a Dust...
POLK COUNTY, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Outdoors: Negotiations Ongoing for Saluda Grade Rail Trail

Conserving Carolina is working with two other nonprofits, Upstate Forever and PAL (Play, Advocate, Live Well), to purchase the Saluda Grade rail corridor for a rail trail project. Like the Virginia Creeper Trail in Virginia and the Swamp Rabbit Trail in South Carolina, the 31-mile Saluda Grade Rail Trail would spur economic growth for the communities along its length and provide new outdoor recreation opportunities for visitors and locals. “Similar rail trails have spurred new businesses including restaurants, hotels and bicycle shops,” says Rebekah Robinson, assistant director for programs with Conserving Carolina. “A study conducted by Clemson University last year estimated the direct economic impact of the proposed Saluda Grade Trail at $27 to $30 million and that it would support 282 to 313 jobs.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Carolina

Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Over 2k without power in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Over two thousand people are without power Thursday in Greenville County. According to Duke Energy, there are two outages in the county. The first was reported around 10:52 a.m. The outages are in the Berea area and the Overbrook area. Both outages were caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

SC schools announce changes due to Hurricane Ian

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina schools announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Hurricane Ian. SPARTANBURG COUNTY All Spartanburg School Districts said their schools will hold an eLearning day. Students are not required to log on for live instruction. All […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy