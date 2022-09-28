Read full article on original website
Two sentenced in federal meth trafficking case
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Two Johnson County residents are heading to prison, after pleading guilty to charges related to meth trafficking. Edgar Castle, 55, and Tabitha Staton, 44, both of Sitka, were in court Thursday for sentencing. Castle previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of...
Pike pair charged with aggravated fentanyl trafficking
Harrodsburg Man Now Facing Federal Drug-Related Charges
Pike County Man Facing Drug Trafficking Charges Follow Drug Raid
KSP Arrest Pike Co Man after Drug Investigation
Pike man gets 8 years for burglary, theft
Two charged in meth conspiracy
Man injured in Floyd County shooting
Police in Floyd County investigating shooting
Police make drug trafficking arrest following raid
Man shot in Floyd County, Kentucky
Homeowner shares scary burglary experience
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A scary situation has left one woman thankful things didn’t end up worse. Phyllis Ferguson showed WSAZ security camera footage of a masked man, who she says she has never met before, come onto her private property with a gun strapped onto him. Ferguson...
Speeding driver who was arrested after drugs found indicted on federal charges
Family sues Dunbar police after man dies following arrest
DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County father says his son was fatally injured and denied medical care during a July arrest by the Dunbar police. According to a complaint filed Thursday, Michael A. Scott Jr., 34, died two days after a Dunbar officer slammed his head into the pavement. Scott’s death is also under […]
Lengthy drug, gun and stolen property investigation by Charleston police nets six arrests
Ohio group arrested for kidnapping and assault after man found covered in blood
Lewis County District Court
Michael D. Cooper, 46, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to appear, bench warrant issued. Billy Joe Jordan, 40, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear show cause. Michael Nolen, 42, rear license plate not illuminated, driving under influence of alcohol/substances first...
Prestonsburg K-9 reunited with slain handler’s family
Wayne County Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crimes
Man facing new charges following standoff with police after home confinement escape
