A Pike Co man was arrested Wednesday after illegal drugs were discovered at his residence. Through investigation, Kentucky State Police Post 9, KSP Special Operation’s K-9 unit, and Pikeville City Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Redale Road in the Pikeville community of Pike County. While conducting a search of the home, quantities of suspected methamphetamine and heroin were seized. Additionally, drug paraphernalia, a firearm, and a sum of cash were seized from the residence. Joshua Habern, 41, of Pikeville, was arrested and lodged in the Pike Co Detention Center on charges of Trafficking Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Trafficking Controlled Substance (Heroin), and Possession of a Handgun by Convicted Felon. Additional charges are pending presentation to the Pike Co Grand Jury.

PIKEVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO