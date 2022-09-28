ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Trick 'r Treat Trailer: Halloween Classic Comes to Theaters

During the spookiest time of the year, there are a few guidelines all ghosts and goblins should follow. Always stay on the sidewalks. Never go to a stranger's house. Never go out alone. Always check your candy. And watch Trick 'r Treat, the cult-classic Halloween horror favorite from director Michael Dougherty, on the big screen. The anthology of October 31st-set stories — weaved together by the burlap sack-clad pumpkin-headed trick-or-treater Sam (Quinn Lord), the killer keeper of All Hallows' Eve traditions — is coming to theaters for the first time on select dates this October. Watch the theatrical trailer from Legendary Pictures below.
IGN

How to Watch the Halloween Movies in Chronological Order

Spoilers follow for the entire Halloween series. On the night of October 31, 1978, Michael Myers, AKA The Shape, killed three people… and then a whole bunch of other people that same night. Or maybe it was just those first three? One thing’s for sure, his main target, teenager Laurie Strode, was his sister. Well, unless she isn’t. But what we do know is that Laurie went on to have a daughter… No, scratch that, she had a son. No, wait, a daughter!
CNET

The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now

Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
IGN

Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Tease a Violent Wolverine Debut

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are having more fun after the announcement that Wolverine will appear in Deadpool 3, this time teasing a very violent fight, and making clear 2017's Logan is a "totally separate thing". Appearing in a video on Ryan Reynolds' Twitter feed (below), the pair promise "quick...
ComicBook

The Walking Dead's Final Trailer Released

They finish the fight together. AMC released the final trailer for the last-ever episodes of The Walking Dead, premiering October 2nd on AMC and AMC+. In the trailer for the eight-part series conclusion, the survivors fight for a future in the Commonwealth, the post-apocalyptic civilization governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). As Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) lead the last stand against Lance Hornsby's (Josh Hamilton) army outside Commonwealth's walls, Carol (Melissa McBride) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) are among those still inside the community in chaos and revolt over the exposed crimes of the corrupt Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson). In the end, the final threat is a horde of variant walkers not seen since the earliest episodes of the walker apocalypse.
wegotthiscovered.com

Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original

If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
Cinemablend

Mission: Impossible 8: An Updated Cast List For Dead Reckoning Part 2, Including Tom Cruise

There is a very exciting future ahead for the Mission: Impossible franchise. While fans are used to seeing a new installment from the blockbuster series every few years, writer/director Christopher McQuarrie has been cooking up an extreme treat for the next two chapters and has been filming them back-to-back. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is set to blow our minds in the year 2023, and the direct sequel, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2, will be coming out about 12 months later. Obviously there are a lot of reasons to be excited about the big sequel that is Mission: Impossible 8, and one of them is the fantastic ensemble cast that has been put together.
Collider

First ‘Werewolf by Night’ Reactions Call It “Unique,” “Delightful,” and a Fantastic Tribute to Monster Movies

Disney surprised Marvel fans at the recent D23 expo with the first trailer for Werewolf by Night, an upcoming horror comedy special coming to the streamer just in time for Halloween. The campy comics adaptation serves as the directorial debut of renowned music composer, and Disney darling, Michael Giacchino known for his incredible scores for films like Disney's Up, Coco, The Incredibles, Rogue: One a Star Wars Story, and LOST, to name a few.
ETOnline.com

Michelle Pfeiffer Mourns Death of Coolio After 'Dangerous Minds' Collaboration

Michelle Pfeiffer is "heartbroken" over the untimely death of rapper Coolio. The actress remembered the hit performer, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., whom she worked with on the 1995 drama, Dangerous Minds. Coolio's iconic track, "Gangsta's Paradise," was featured in the film's opening scene and as a single from the movie's soundtrack. Both the song and the album peaked at number one on the Billboard charts. Pfeiffer, who starred in the film, also appeared in Coolio's music video for the hit.
NME

New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ film reveals title and first look

20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.
IGN

Why Marvel Is Upgrading Disney Plus' Armor Wars To A Movie - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

Marvel is taking the Armor Wars Disney Plus series and making it a movie. Could this be Iron Man 4 in the #MCU? According to reports, the studio was committed to making sure it told the lengthy story of The #ArmorWars the right way, and apparently realized during the process of developing the series, in order to do it right the project needed a bigger runway. The upcoming project starring Don Cheadle as War Machine will now be redeveloped as a feature film for a theatrical release. Is this the right move by #Marvel? Tony Stark was obviously a very pivotal character to this storyline, and Don Cheadle’s War Machine will likely take up the mantle for him in Stark’s absence in the MCU. But Rhoady likely won’t be going into this war alone. Ironheart will be introduced later this year in the upcoming Black Panther 2 movie and she’s also getting her own Disney Plus series next year, which could potentially set up some of the events we’ll see in the Armor Wars movie. As of right now, there’s no director attached to Armor Wars, but Marvel is apparently looking at kicking off production in 2023. In other news, fans of the Community series are getting a movie. And finally, McDonald’s is offering up adult Happy Meals.
ComicBook

The Munsters Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10

Rob Zombie took a break from his hardcore antics for his latest film, instead throwing it back to the sitcoms of yesteryear with a family friendly affair. The Munsters, a reboot of the classic sitcom of the same name, was released on Netflix this week, the same day it debuted on VOD and Blu-ray, giving fans of the series a new take on Herman, Lily, and the rest of the family.
IGN

Disney, Please Put Wolverine in the Yellow Suit for Deadpool 3

Well, after all our rampant speculation about how Disney would bring Wolverine into the MCU, and whether or not Taron Egerton would play him, Ryan Reynolds posted a video on Twitter revealing Hugh Jackman would be playing Logan once again in Deadpool 3. And that’s great news for a lot of reasons, but one in particular: it’s one last chance to make Wolverine actually dress like Wolverine.
