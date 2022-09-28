Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indiana Treehouse is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenFishers, IN
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
The Chiefs beat themselves in week 3 against the ColtsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Columbus family asking for return of stolen red Riley Hospital wagon
The wagon was specifically made to help Avery's parents carry the up to 70 pounds of equipment that he needs. The family says it was stolen from their back patio earlier this week.
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis woman claims to find ants in restaurant coffee
INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis teacher got an extra surprise in her coffee last Friday morning. Ants. Angela Covell-Tipton went to the Panera Bread on N. Keystone Avenue in the Glendale Shopping area. She said that first the Panera employee handed her a black coffee, which was the wrong order. She told the employee she ordered cream and sugar and that the employee could just hand her the cream and sugar. The employee allegedly said no to her and that they’d fix it.
Plainfield family continues fight against Alzheimer’s disease
Months after his diagnosis in 2019, “Larry’s Crew” came together with Larry himself at the helm. The team fundraised and participated in the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Indianapolis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IndyHumane 'Empty the Shelters' event offering discounted adoptions
INDIANAPOLIS — IndyHumane is taking part in Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event. Discounted adoption fees will be available for dogs and cats from Oct. 1-8. During those days, animals will be available for adoption at the following prices:. Cats: $20. Kittens: $25. Dogs: $50.
People living in storage units? Marion County Health Department is investigating
Earlier this month, Brandy Chestnut and Steven Taylor discovered their storage unit at SecurCare Self Storage had been broken into.
Indianapolis Zoo mourns loss of tiger cub Roman
The Indianapolis Zoo is currently mourning the loss of tiger cub Roman. Roman was born with a congenital defect that caused numerous health concerns over time.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Home slated for demolition turns out to be 100-year-old log cabin
A 100-year-old house in Martinsville, Indiana, was set to be demolished to make room for a parking lot. But when they started to tear it down, they discovered it’s actually a log cabin. Now, people there are taking a Lincoln Logs approach to saving it from the wrecking ball.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
The Rathskeller announces the death of beloved employee
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Massachusetts Avenue staple, The Rathskeller, announced the death of a beloved staff member Wednesday. Wayne Bigbee worked at The Rathskeller for 29 years and was known for remembering the orders of his guests and making everyone “feel special,” according to a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page.
visitwabashcounty.com
6 must-see historic home renos in Wabash County: Hidden passages, a 170+ year-old barn, & more
Revitalizing historic properties and bringing new life to communities is a concept captured in many popular TV shows. Viewers often enjoy the before and afters, the obstacles, the surprising finds, and the stories of homeowners brave enough to attempt projects. But you don’t have to watch HGTV or Netflix to...
recordpatriot.com
Morgan County CASA seeks volunteers for training
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Morgan County is recruiting volunteers for its November training sessions. The program trains volunteers who are then appointed to speak up for abused or neglected children in the court system. An informational meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Morgan County...
WISH-TV
Assistance League of Indianapolis clothes students in need ahead of winter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Assistance League of Indianapolis nonprofit has been serving central Indiana students for decades and, even with new challenges coming because of the COVID-19 pandemic, their team has still served before and during the school year. They work with social workers for Indianapolis Public Schools and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AG's office encouraging Hoosiers to assign a legacy contact for social media
Have you ever thought about what happens to your social media once you pass away? Well, the Indiana Attorney General’s office wants you to start thinking about it.
WIBC.com
Feds: One Pill Can Kill, and It’s Happened in Indiana
STATE WIDE--You’ve heard about drug busts in Evansville, Indianapolis, South Bend and other cities in Indiana. Some of those busts were part of an effort by the DEA and federal authorities to try and slow down one of the deadliest drug overdose trends ever. While the opioid crisis has...
readthereporter.com
Owner of historic Carmel home implores city officials to carefully consider plans for development on her street
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis expands free produce program as part of White House hunger push
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City officials on Wednesday said encouraging healthy eating habits among low-income families will help address a host of public health issues. The city launched phase 2 of its “Good Food for All” program in conjunction with President Joe Biden’s Wednesday conference on combating hunger in the United States. Officials said local relief groups will connect the city with up to 1,000 families in need. The families will receive a box containing up to 20 lbs of produce each week for 10 weeks, after which they will receive a card they can use to purchase produce at a discount at local grocery stores or through Instacart.
wyrz.org
State Police Lieutenant and Hendricks County Resident Promoted to Captain
(Indianapolis, IN) – The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Lieutenant Brad P. Hoffeditz to the rank of Captain. Captain Hoffeditz will serve as the Deputy Chief Counsel within the Indiana State Police Legal Office. Hoffeditz, who is originally from St....
wamwamfm.com
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana
Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
City issues vacate notice, effectively closing Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites
The City of Greenwood issued a notice Friday morning to the Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites, ordering the hotel's guests and workers to vacate and revoking its certificate of occupancy.
wrtv.com
Indiana Auditor of State: All ATR checks printed, mailed
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Auditor of State announced Thursday that more than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed. "Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021, should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now," State Auditor Tera Klutz, CPA, said in a news release. “While most eligible recipients have received their refunds, we are aware that many need further assistance to claim it. Due to the checks being issued from the 2020 Indiana tax return some recipients have passed away or moved and we are working to get those checks reissued to the proper name and address.”
Comments / 0