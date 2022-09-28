ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indianapolis woman claims to find ants in restaurant coffee

INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis teacher got an extra surprise in her coffee last Friday morning. Ants. Angela Covell-Tipton went to the Panera Bread on N. Keystone Avenue in the Glendale Shopping area. She said that first the Panera employee handed her a black coffee, which was the wrong order. She told the employee she ordered cream and sugar and that the employee could just hand her the cream and sugar. The employee allegedly said no to her and that they’d fix it.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

The Rathskeller announces the death of beloved employee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Massachusetts Avenue staple, The Rathskeller, announced the death of a beloved staff member Wednesday. Wayne Bigbee worked at The Rathskeller for 29 years and was known for remembering the orders of his guests and making everyone “feel special,” according to a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
recordpatriot.com

Morgan County CASA seeks volunteers for training

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Morgan County is recruiting volunteers for its November training sessions. The program trains volunteers who are then appointed to speak up for abused or neglected children in the court system. An informational meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Morgan County...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Assistance League of Indianapolis clothes students in need ahead of winter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Assistance League of Indianapolis nonprofit has been serving central Indiana students for decades and, even with new challenges coming because of the COVID-19 pandemic, their team has still served before and during the school year. They work with social workers for Indianapolis Public Schools and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Feds: One Pill Can Kill, and It’s Happened in Indiana

STATE WIDE--You’ve heard about drug busts in Evansville, Indianapolis, South Bend and other cities in Indiana. Some of those busts were part of an effort by the DEA and federal authorities to try and slow down one of the deadliest drug overdose trends ever. While the opioid crisis has...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indianapolis expands free produce program as part of White House hunger push

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City officials on Wednesday said encouraging healthy eating habits among low-income families will help address a host of public health issues. The city launched phase 2 of its “Good Food for All” program in conjunction with President Joe Biden’s Wednesday conference on combating hunger in the United States. Officials said local relief groups will connect the city with up to 1,000 families in need. The families will receive a box containing up to 20 lbs of produce each week for 10 weeks, after which they will receive a card they can use to purchase produce at a discount at local grocery stores or through Instacart.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana

Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Indiana Auditor of State: All ATR checks printed, mailed

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Auditor of State announced Thursday that more than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed. "Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021, should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now," State Auditor Tera Klutz, CPA, said in a news release. “While most eligible recipients have received their refunds, we are aware that many need further assistance to claim it. Due to the checks being issued from the 2020 Indiana tax return some recipients have passed away or moved and we are working to get those checks reissued to the proper name and address.”
INDIANA STATE

