Official defends Mississippi Capitol Police pursuits
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s top law enforcement official said officers of a special police unit in the capital city of Jackson will not change the way they pursue suspects. Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell met with community members following a spate of recent shootings involving the Capitol Police. The unit patrols areas around state government buildings and other neighborhoods near downtown Jackson. A man was shot and killed in an encounter with the police Sunday night. Capitol Police officers have also been involved in two other nonfatal shootings since August. Tindell said there is a “criminal element” in Jackson “that is not used to being policed.”
Trump fraud lawsuit goes to judge who held him in contempt
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York attorney general’s lawsuit accusing Donald Trump and his company of fraud has been assigned to a state court judge who repeatedly ruled against the former president in related subpoena disputes — including holding him in contempt, fining him $110,000 and forcing him to sit for a deposition. Trump’s lawyers are objecting to Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s continued involvement and accused Attorney General Letitia James’ office of attempting to “judge shop.” James’ office filed the lawsuit last week and is angling to get the case to trial by the end of next year — before the first primaries in the 2024 presidential election.
Gun owners, rights groups challenge Connecticut firearms ban
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gun rights groups and firearms owners have launched another attempt to overturn Connecticut’s ban on certain semiautomatic rifles that was enacted in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. A new lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court, citing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June that overturned a New York law and expanded gun rights. The high court had earlier upheld assault weapons bans in Connecticut and New York passed in response to the school shooting that killed 20 first graders and six educators in 2012. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong says the state’s gun laws save lives and he will defend them against the new lawsuit.
Governor debate: Noem for abortion ban, Smith wants changes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says that if re-elected she will uphold the state’s abortion ban that provides no exceptions for rape or incest. Her remarks came Friday during her reelection campaign’s lone debate with her Democratic challenger, state lawmaker Jamie Smith, The Republican governor explained her position simply as “pro-life.” She pledges to push for expanded parental leave in the state and alleviate the toll of inflation on people’s budgets. Smith called Noem’s stance extreme and said it was endangering women’s lives. He also said it was causing concern among physicians for its lack of clarity on when an abortion is allowed — only to save the life of a pregnant woman.
Michigan women fight to preserve abortion, 1 chat at a time
UTICA, Mich. (AP) — At a wine bar in suburban Detroit, about a dozen women strategized about how to preserve the right to abortion in their state. This was not a typical political event; there were no microphones, no literature to hand out and few who would consider themselves activists. Among them was a mother of four whose only previous political experience was pushing for later school start times, a busy medical student and a retired teacher who, at 75, has never felt comfortable knocking on doors or cold calling for a candidate.
Uvalde shooting, border dominate only Texas governor debate
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said during a debate against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke that Texas would send busloads of migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to more cities. O’Rourke on Friday pledged tighter gun laws as parents whose children were killed in the Uvalde school shooting stood outside an auditorium hosting their only debate. The promises reflected how Abbott and O’Rourke are eager to spotlight vastly different issues with just three weeks before early voting begins in a competitive Texas governor’s race.
McMaster pauses campaign events as Hurricane Ian hits SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has temporarily suspended campaign activities as he leads the state’s response to Hurricane Ian. McMaster’s campaign told The Associated Press that the Republican incumbent would cancel a fundraiser scheduled for Friday night in Clemson, as well as an appearance for tailgating before the Clemson Tigers’ football game on Saturday. McMaster has been talking with officials across the state and holding daily briefings this week as the state made preparations for the storm, which ravaged Florida and barreled onward to South Carolina’s coast. Politics and campaigns often collide in South Carolina, where the final months before the November general elections can turn into busy storm seasons.
Tudor Dixon seeks a culture war in campaign against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Tudor Dixon, the Republican taking on Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November’s midterm election, is turning to tactics that have worked for other Republican winners in competitive governor’s races as she seeks to turn the race into a cultural battle over education, transgender athletes and more. But her...
Stacey Abrams looks to win Black men in bid for Ga. governor
ATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Stacey Abrams was on stage for an hour with radio and television host Charlamagne tha God and rapper 21 Savage when she faced a question from a skeptical audience member. “A lot of politicians speak about their plan and what they plan to do, but...
Ian downgraded to post-tropical cyclone after striking South Carolina and leaving at least 42 dead in Florida
CNN, US COAST GUARD, DAN ALLERS, FRANK LONI, WKMG, WCSC. Ian has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after pummeling South Carolina Friday afternoon with destructive winds and life-threatening storm surge, and after killing at least 42 people in Florida, leaving behind a trail of apocalyptic destruction. The storm, which...
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian threatened coastal South Carolina and the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding Friday after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. With South Carolina’s coast under a hurricane warning, many left Charleston for...
Hurricane Ian starts lashing South Carolina after leaving at least 19 dead and millions without power across Florida
As Florida wakes up Friday to apocalyptic, coast-to-coast damage — with searchers still going door-to-door and millions without power — deadly Hurricane Ian has begun lashing South Carolina, where an expected Friday afternoon landfall threatens more lethal flooding and could be powerful enough to alter the coastal landscape.
US defense chief in Hawaii amid distrust after fuel spill
HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is visiting Hawaii this week amid lingering community frustration and distrust after jet fuel from a military storage facility last year spilled into Pearl Harbor’s drinking water. The spill poisoned thousands of military families and threatened the purity of Honolulu’s water supply. Austin traveled to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in the hills above Pearl Harbor on Friday and met the commander of the joint task force in charge of draining its tanks so it can be shut down. He also met with several families affected by the fuel spill and Hawaii officials. The meetings were closed to the media, and Austin didn’t hold a news conference afterward.
Before, after images show Hurricane Ian storm surge completely destroyed some Sanibel Island, Florida hotels
Many beach cottages that lined the shores of Sanibel Island were wiped away by Hurricane Ian’s storm surge, new aerial imagery from NOAA shows. Most homes on Sanibel and Captiva islands are still standing, but appear to have sustained some form of roof damage, in addition to certain storm surge and flooding damage.
