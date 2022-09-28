Read full article on original website
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MADACC waives most adoption fees because it has too many cats, dogs
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) is packed with cats and dogs. "Our shelter is full. We are bursting at the seams," said Kate Hartlund of MADACC. It is the reality at MADACC – a reality workers are calling an SOS situation. Cats only get half...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Clover the puppy!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Angela Speed from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Friday, Sept. 30 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Clover! She is a tiny four-month-old girl puppy currently housed in the WHS Milwaukee campus. Not only did she introduce us...
CBS 58
MADACC is 'bursting' with cats and dogs; shelter sends SOS for people to help by adopting or fostering
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, also known as MADACC, is bursting with animals in need of a new home. While MADACC is the resource for animal control throughout Milwaukee County, the organization also takes in animals that are sick, injured or need to be rehomed.
Special moment between autistic teen and lion at Racine Zoo captured on camera
A local photographer captured a special moment between Racine Zoo's lion Azizi and regular visitor Bella Trevino, a 16-year-old with autism.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greater Milwaukee Today
Maddy’s Bar and Music Lounge to replace Mad Steintist
WAUKESHA — A new bar will open in the former Mad Steintist location, 200 Madison St. Maddy’s Bar and Music Lounge is set to open in late October. “It’s our honor to follow in the footsteps of The Mad Steintist and The Lucky Rabbit. We are so excited to re-open this space and create a venue for the community to come together to enjoy live artists, performers, and creators, while crafting specialty cocktails and small plates,” according to the a Facebook post.
K9 with New Berlin police diagnosed with terminal cancer
A K9 with the New Berlin Police Department has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, the department announced Thursday.
tmj4.com
Mader Menu: Modern American Kitchen in Delafield
Chef Tyler Mader takes us inside a Modern American Kitchen located in the Delafield Hotel. The I.d. restaurant draws its influence from local farmers and assertive flavors. Executive Chef Joe Heppe, who incorporates his love of music into cooking, demonstrates one of the menu's signature dishes, Pork Belly!. Follow Tyler...
milwaukeemag.com
Milwaukee’s Christmas Tree Won’t Be at City Hall This Year
There’s a new home for Milwaukee’s official Christmas tree. The City of Milwaukee Christmas tree will have a new location this holiday season for the 109th celebration. Through a partnership between the city and the Milwaukee Bucks, the tree will be situated in the Deer District outside Fiserv Forum. For the past several years, Milwaukee’s Christmas tree had been situated outside City Hall and before that at nearby Red Arrow Park.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson barn destroyed by fire; family plans to rebuild
JEFFERSON, Wis. - Bringing the cows back home is all one Jefferson family wants – after an unexpected tragedy struck its main source of income. You can always find a friend on the Plucinski family farm. "We always wanted, animals, we love what we do," said Meg Plucinski. But...
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. 7 Mile Fair is one of the largest markets in Wisconsin. Located in the town of Caledonia, 7 Mile is just a short drive away from Racine and Milwaukee. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to delicious food.
Wisconsin man grows one of largest pumpkins in the country at 2,046 pounds
One of the heaviest pumpkins in the world this year was grown in Fond Du Lac County. As of this article, Tom Montsma holds the title for heaviest pumpkin in the Badger State at 2,046 pounds.
Man Arrested in Wisconsin For Flashing His Junk at Restaurant
Imagine you're taking the family out for dinner, and you see WAY TOO MUCH at the restaurant. I'm not talking the dessert tray being brought out when you are stuffed...by the way, why do they always do that? No, this is more like getting a "tiny" peek at something that would ruin your appetite.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greater Milwaukee Today
Woman loses everything in town of Cedarburg house fire
CEDARBURG — It was just about one year ago that Joy Johnson rushed to the side of a friend — her veterinarian — whose home burned, asking if there was anything she could do. Now it’s the veterinarian asking Johnson what she needs after a fast-moving fire...
Channel 3000
19 fall festivals and shopping experiences in the Madison area
Fall festivals are in full force, this weekend especially. Here are events happening from now through the beginning of November. Add some fresh fall pieces from this boutique’s collection to your wardrobe while snacking and sipping on light refreshments. Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m., 702 E. Johnson St., find more details @anewdayboutique on Instagram.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire at The Braising Pan in West Bend; no injuries
WEST BEND, Wis. - Firefighters on Thursday morning, Sept. 29 responded to the scene of a fire at The Braising Pan restaurant in West Bend. The call came in around 1:15 a.m. According to officials, the fire was reported by "the cleaning person that was on scene to clean the restaurant. The caller evacuated the building.
Take a Walk On the Darker Side of One of Wisconsin’s Most Beautiful Towns
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a tourist hotspot known for its beauty and fun things to do, but it also has a spooky history it's just dying to show you. Lake Geneva is primarily a resort town that people flock to during the summer months. Besides offering plenty of fun in the sun, Lake Geneva is also home to several historical mansions that people love to see and envision themselves living in, but any old building, no matter how beautiful it is, often has some spooky stories to tell.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
The 29-year-old organist and organ builder from West Allis
John Miller, 29, owns John Miller Mechanical Organ and Clock Works. He is classically trained in organ building. He specializes in refurbishing and repairing organs.
Wisconsinites try to get out of Florida, others checking on family members
Beth Zimmerman of Brookfield spent Thursday desperately trying to get in touch with her elderly parents, George and Jacqueline, in Florida.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Mana Mobile truck to visit Milwaukee on Friday
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Mana Mobile truck, for his Teremana tequila brand, is stopping in Milwaukee on Friday for part of its "Great American Road Trip."
Comments / 0