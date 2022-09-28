'Tis the season to skip right over Halloween and Thanksgiving and start thinking about the winter holidays. The bad news is you'd probably like to savor at least three sips of your Pumpkin Spice Latte before someone starts talking about their plans for Elf on a Shelf this year. The good news is that a familiar toy retailer is back this year: Toys "R" Us. The retailer that went bankrupt and closed all of its stores in 2018 will be in every Macy's by October 15, and Macy's and Toys "R" Us are already getting ramped up for the holiday season with a little help from mascot Geoffrey. The partners released Geoffrey's 100 Hot Toys List.

