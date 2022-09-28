Read full article on original website
Related
Best iPad deal: Amazon has cut the price of a 64GB 9th Generation Apple iPad to under $280 - and features include a 12MP front camera, 10.2-inch screen and all-day battery life
SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. Whether you want to improve your school set-up or you just want a cleaner way of making video calls,...
Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today
Stay equipped for quality time at home or fun on the go with these Amazon deals on Samsung earbuds, Apple laptops, Calphalon cookware and more.
Hold Up—We're Getting a Second, "Fall" Prime Day This Year—Here Are 10 Early Deals to Shop Now
The early bird gets the worm...and their holiday shopping done sans the stress! To help, Amazon has announced a new shopping event called the Prime Early Access Sale—and yes, it is happening early in the season. Holiday deals will be offered to Prime members during the sale taking place not just before Black Friday, but also prior to Halloween.
Parents Magazine
Toys 'R' Us Releases Geoffrey's Hot Toy List for the 2022 Holiday Season
'Tis the season to skip right over Halloween and Thanksgiving and start thinking about the winter holidays. The bad news is you'd probably like to savor at least three sips of your Pumpkin Spice Latte before someone starts talking about their plans for Elf on a Shelf this year. The good news is that a familiar toy retailer is back this year: Toys "R" Us. The retailer that went bankrupt and closed all of its stores in 2018 will be in every Macy's by October 15, and Macy's and Toys "R" Us are already getting ramped up for the holiday season with a little help from mascot Geoffrey. The partners released Geoffrey's 100 Hot Toys List.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Verge
Amazon says YES to putting the Yankees on cable
This Friday’s Yankees game against the Orioles will no longer be exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video, like 20 games before it: the game will also be airing on the Yankee Entertainment and Sports (YES) network, according to a tweet from the cable network. It’s a big change, and it’s something that Apple didn’t do last week, despite pleas from New York’s Attorney General.
Your old iPhone could be worth $5,000 on eBay – but it’s all down to the model
A SELECT number of iPhone models are selling for more than eight times their original value on eBay. Some aging iPhones that were the industry's best a few years ago could now be worth thousands. That's because throwback Apple products – even those that don't compute like the latest models...
Google Maps gets new features after a big update
It’s one of several updates coming to the app over the next few weeks and months
The Echo Dot drops to cheapest ever price in Prime Early Access deal
Get the Echo Dot (4th gen) for under £20 in this early Prime Day 2 deal
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
Here’s how to preorder (almost) all of Amazon’s latest tech
In the span of one hour, Amazon absolutely flooded the zone with a litany of product announcements. Thankfully, we were ready; we flooded our respective zone with stories covering the new Kindle Scribe, the smarter, more capable Fire TV Cube, and a lot more. If you’re wondering when you can...
The New Chromecast With Google TV (HD) Is Even Cheaper Than The Original
The new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is one of those rare devices that's better than its predecessor and less expensive a the same time.
intheknow.com
This wrinkle-resistant bamboo sheet set has over 120,000 5-star reviews on Amazon — get it while it’s on sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Right now is the perfect time to shop...
Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals are already available—save on Ninja and KitchenAid before Black Friday 2022
Make cooking easier by shopping the best kitchen deals ahead Amazon Prime Day. Save on cookware, appliances and more before Black Friday 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC 4
Amazon unveils new Echo, Kindle generations ahead of Prime Early Access Sale
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The excitement for the Prime Early Access Sale really ramped up this week when Amazon released press announcements for several new products. Among those releases are four new Echo devices, an upgrade to Echo Studio Audio and a brand new Kindle. Here’s what to expect from these products.
CNET
Hidden Perks of Amazon Prime Make It Much More Than a Delivery Service
Amazon Prime has changed a lot since it was introduced back in 2005 for $79 a year, but the main appeal is still expedited deliveries -- free two-day shipping for eligible items to anywhere in the US, along with one-day, same-day and even two-hour delivery times for a smaller set of products.
NFL・
moneysavingmom.com
Hot Deals at Hershey’s Candy!
Today only, Amazon is offering some hot deals on Hershey’s candy! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this KIT KAT Milk Chocolate Snack Size Wafer Candy Bars, 66 pieces for just $8.24 right now!. Get this Creamy Milk Chocolate Bar by Lily’s Sweets, 12 pack for just...
CBS News
Christmas toys 2022: We are obsessed with the Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle, a singing, pooping purple turtle toy
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Here at CBS Essentials, we do a lot of serious research into toys to find the hottest gifts of the...
PETS・
Engadget
Amazon's first QLED Fire TVs offer better picture quality and an ambient mode
When Amazon introduced its Fire TV Omni line last year, it mostly offered affordable sets oriented toward budget-conscious consumers. At its fall hardware event today, the company announced two new models with QLED panels. Priced at $800 and $1,100 for 65- and 75-inch 4K models, the Omni QLED TVs feature "up to" 96 local dimming zones, support for Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10 Plus Adaptive. Those are features that should significantly improve the picture quality the new sets can offer over their predecessors.
The Verge
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils prototype humanoid Optimus robot
Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed a prototype of a humanoid "Optimus" robot that shares some AI software and sensors with its cars' Autopilot driver assistance features. At the start of Tesla's 2022 AI Day presentation, Musk acknowledged that they had "a guy in a suit" last year but promised something much more impressive today.
The Verge
Google will help you find better results without tagging ‘Reddit’ onto every search
Google may be trying to reinvent the way we search in the future and expanding access to its impressive multisearch feature, but perhaps one of its most exciting announcements from today is a feature it’s calling “discussions and forums.” The idea is simple: whenever you do a Google search that it thinks could be an open-ended question, it’ll pop up a box full of results from “a variety of popular forums and online discussions across the web.” An example in its blog post shows results from Reddit, Quora, and Edmunds showing up when the user searches “best car for big family.”
CNET
Save Big on Refurb Amazon Kindle and Fire Tablets at This 1-Day Woot Sale
Amazon unveiled all kinds of new devices at its 2022 hardware event earlier in the week, including the new Kindle Scribe, new Echo smart speakers and new Ring cameras. And a new generation of devices means big discounts on older models. Today only, Woot has a selection of older refurbished Kindles and Amazon Fire tablets on sale, so you can save big compared to shopping new. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, and some models may sell out before then, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later.
Comments / 0