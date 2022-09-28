ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phone Arena

Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money

Although Android users have probably grown accustomed of late to hearing about all kinds of threats to their mobile security and data privacy, learning not to panic whenever a new virus is discovered, there are definitely different levels of danger associated with different malware-spreading campaigns. And as scary as it sounds, the latest such campaign identified by Trend Micro arguably reaches the highest level.
TechRadar

WhatsApp video call users, Indian govt has a warning for you

WhatsApp call, especially the video one, is among the highly used services in India. Almost every one who uses WhatsApp uses the video and audio call service of the platform. It is especially popular among those who want to converse with people living abroad. It helps bypass the pricey regular telecom call. But the Indian government has now warned users to stay alert for hacker attacks via video conversations on WhatsApp.
Popular Science

App privacy depends a lot on where you were when you downloaded it

When you download an app, you generally expect the that it is the same version that everyone else is already using. That may be the case within individual countries, but a new study from a group of researchers at the University of Michigan surveying the global app availability landscape not only determined a wide array of discrepancies in both availability and features, but also identified how users’ privacy and security varies even when using the same app in various countries.
ohmymag.co.uk

Android users: Never ignore this alert on your phone when browsing

If you are one of the 2.5 billion Android users, Google is warning you to never ignore an important alert when browsing. You may have come across a cautionary message when you try opening certain sites on your phone suggesting that the site you are trying to visit was unsafe. This is called Google Safe Browsing and was designed to protect users like you from your personal and banking information being stolen.
The Independent

8 best VPN services for browsing securely in 2022

A VPN, or virtual private network, is a tool that masks your internet identity inside a virtual tunnel, hiding your IP address from your internet service provider, websites and other prying eyes. When you use one, an encrypted connection is established between your device and a server at an undisclosed location, leading everyone to think you’re browsing from somewhere else.The use of VPNs has grown astronomically in recent years. People in China and Russia have been relying on them to help skirt state censorship, while the rise of home working has seen a surge in usage among employees. ...
techaiapp.com

Hackers Use Telegram, Signal, Dark Web to Help Iranian Protesters

Protesters against the Iran regime are getting a boost to aid their efforts from hacking groups who are using Telegram, Signal and the dark web to get around government restrictions. “Key activities are data leaking and selling, including officials’ phone numbers and emails, and maps of sensitive locations. CPR sees...
techaiapp.com

Meta takes down massive Russian network spoofing Western news sites

Meta dismantled an extensive network of Facebook and Instagram accounts spreading disinformation published on more than 60 websites that spoofed multiple news organizations across Europe. The disinformation operation began in May 2022, and this influence network targeted Germany, France, Italy, Ukraine and the UK. It was spreading fake content related...
Patriot Ledger

Russian ruble rebounds as Russia and China work hard at de-dollarization

“Russia’s ruble is reduced to rubble. Their economy will be cut to half. The ruble is crumbling now,” President Biden said during a speech on March 26 while visiting Poland, a country that has been taking in refugees from neighboring Ukraine. The value of the Russian ruble tumbled 30 percent after the U.S. and its allies, including most of the European Union, Canada, Japan, Australia and almost all other major Western economies imposed sanctions in response to the...
techaiapp.com

Fast Company Hack Impacts Website, Apple News Account

American business magazine Fast Company has confirmed that its Apple News account was hijacked after hackers compromised its content management system (CMS). The monthly magazine focuses on business, technology, and design. In addition to its online version, the magazine publishes six print issues each year. On Tuesday evening, Apple News...
