Read full article on original website
Related
Warning for ALL Facebook and Gmail users – 25 passwords you MUST change
DO YOU think you've got an uncrackable password? It might not be as safe as you reckon. Common passwords used by lots of people are easy to guess, making them a liability when it comes to staying safe from hackers. If a hacker were to guess your logins, you could...
Android warning for BILLIONS – three types of data stealing apps to delete now
ANDROID users are being urged to delete apps that may be stealing their data. Last month, cybersecurity firm Trend Micro released a new report that outlined several malware-laden apps for Android. These apps have been dropping malware on Android devices that can steal banking information, text messages, and other forms...
techaiapp.com
‘Protestware’ is on the rise, with programmers self-sabotaging their own code. Should we be worried?
In March 2022, the author of node-ipc, a software library with over a million weekly downloads, deliberately broke their code. If the code discovers it is running within Russia or Belarus, it attempts to replace the contents of every file on the user’s computer with a heart emoji. A...
Business Insider
7 new iOS 16 features you can use to enhance your privacy and security
Using iOS 16, you can now protect private photos and notes on your iPhone with Face ID biometric security. A new Safety Check audit tool can summarize all the people, apps, and devices with access to data on your iPhone. Lockdown Mode is a new tool in iOS 16 for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How To Delete Your Personal Information From The Internet
Data broker sites like Spokeo, MyLife and Whitepages are constantly scraping the web to build a profile on you and sell it. Here's what to do.
Billions of Google and Gmail users warned to check their accounts over hacking threat
GOOGLE is warning users to check their accounts or you risk being hacked. If you've got a Google account – including Gmail or Google Drive – then you could be putting yourself in unnecessary danger. Google has issued five tips to users to help them protect themselves. "We...
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
Phone Arena
Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money
Although Android users have probably grown accustomed of late to hearing about all kinds of threats to their mobile security and data privacy, learning not to panic whenever a new virus is discovered, there are definitely different levels of danger associated with different malware-spreading campaigns. And as scary as it sounds, the latest such campaign identified by Trend Micro arguably reaches the highest level.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Urgent alert for ALL Android users – change three settings now to stay safe
ANDROID is full of useful settings to keep your smartphone safe. The Google-owned operating system is the biggest in the world - yes, even bigger than Apple's iOS, because it's not locked to one type of smartphone. One of the major differences it has versus the iPhone's operating system is...
There's an underground market where secondhand Amazon merchant accounts are bought and sold for thousands of dollars
There's a gray market for secondhand Amazon seller accounts, an Insider investigation found. Rogue merchants buy these accounts to evade Amazon security and sell dodgy products. The accounts often steal the identities of random people, who then get sent customers' returns. Amazon's online Marketplace is a cutthroat way to earn...
TechRadar
WhatsApp video call users, Indian govt has a warning for you
WhatsApp call, especially the video one, is among the highly used services in India. Almost every one who uses WhatsApp uses the video and audio call service of the platform. It is especially popular among those who want to converse with people living abroad. It helps bypass the pricey regular telecom call. But the Indian government has now warned users to stay alert for hacker attacks via video conversations on WhatsApp.
Popular Science
App privacy depends a lot on where you were when you downloaded it
When you download an app, you generally expect the that it is the same version that everyone else is already using. That may be the case within individual countries, but a new study from a group of researchers at the University of Michigan surveying the global app availability landscape not only determined a wide array of discrepancies in both availability and features, but also identified how users’ privacy and security varies even when using the same app in various countries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ohmymag.co.uk
Android users: Never ignore this alert on your phone when browsing
If you are one of the 2.5 billion Android users, Google is warning you to never ignore an important alert when browsing. You may have come across a cautionary message when you try opening certain sites on your phone suggesting that the site you are trying to visit was unsafe. This is called Google Safe Browsing and was designed to protect users like you from your personal and banking information being stolen.
8 best VPN services for browsing securely in 2022
A VPN, or virtual private network, is a tool that masks your internet identity inside a virtual tunnel, hiding your IP address from your internet service provider, websites and other prying eyes. When you use one, an encrypted connection is established between your device and a server at an undisclosed location, leading everyone to think you’re browsing from somewhere else.The use of VPNs has grown astronomically in recent years. People in China and Russia have been relying on them to help skirt state censorship, while the rise of home working has seen a surge in usage among employees. ...
Ukraine says its forces enter Lyman, thousands of Russian troops surrounded
KYIV, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces entered the eastern stronghold of Lyman on Saturday after encircling thousands of Russian troops, Kyiv said, in a battlefield rebuttal to the Kremlin a day after it proclaimed a swathe of its territory part of Russia.
techunwrapped.com
WhatsApp: old versions are threatened by a terrible security flaw, download the update quickly!
WhatsApp teams have announced that they have fixed a critical security flaw in the latest version of the application. Problem, this vulnerability still threatens older versions of the instant messaging service. If you haven’t already, download the latest update quickly!. On September 23, 2022, WhatsApp teams announced that they...
techaiapp.com
Hackers Use Telegram, Signal, Dark Web to Help Iranian Protesters
Protesters against the Iran regime are getting a boost to aid their efforts from hacking groups who are using Telegram, Signal and the dark web to get around government restrictions. “Key activities are data leaking and selling, including officials’ phone numbers and emails, and maps of sensitive locations. CPR sees...
techaiapp.com
Meta takes down massive Russian network spoofing Western news sites
Meta dismantled an extensive network of Facebook and Instagram accounts spreading disinformation published on more than 60 websites that spoofed multiple news organizations across Europe. The disinformation operation began in May 2022, and this influence network targeted Germany, France, Italy, Ukraine and the UK. It was spreading fake content related...
Russian ruble rebounds as Russia and China work hard at de-dollarization
“Russia’s ruble is reduced to rubble. Their economy will be cut to half. The ruble is crumbling now,” President Biden said during a speech on March 26 while visiting Poland, a country that has been taking in refugees from neighboring Ukraine. The value of the Russian ruble tumbled 30 percent after the U.S. and its allies, including most of the European Union, Canada, Japan, Australia and almost all other major Western economies imposed sanctions in response to the...
techaiapp.com
Fast Company Hack Impacts Website, Apple News Account
American business magazine Fast Company has confirmed that its Apple News account was hijacked after hackers compromised its content management system (CMS). The monthly magazine focuses on business, technology, and design. In addition to its online version, the magazine publishes six print issues each year. On Tuesday evening, Apple News...
Comments / 0