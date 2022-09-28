Read full article on original website
The same app can pose a bigger security and privacy threat depending on the country where you download it
Google and Apple have removed hundreds of apps from their app stores at the request of governments around the world, creating regional disparities in access to mobile apps at a time when many economies are becoming increasingly dependent on them. The mobile phone giants have removed over 200 Chinese apps,...
China, Hong Kong, Thailand, and UAE Trial Cross-Border Transactions With Digital Currencies – Finance Bitcoin News
The monetary authorities of four jurisdictions in Asia have carried out tests with international settlements using state-issued digital currencies. Cross-border payments and foreign exchange transactions totaling over $22 million were made as part of the pilot project with the participation of the Bank for International Settlements. Asian Central Banks Pilot...
New infosec products of the week: September 30, 2022
Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Illumio, Malwarebytes, Netography, TransUnion, and Truecaller. TransUnion TruValidate Device Risk with Behavioral Analytics improves fraud detection for businesses. To help limit the more than $100 billion of global sales revenue lost to false positives...
SolarMarker Attack Leverages Weak WordPress Sites, Fake Chrome Browser Updates
Researchers have discovered the cyberattack group behind the SolarMarker malware targeting a global tax consulting organization with a presence in the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe, which is using fake Chrome browser updates as part of watering hole attacks. It’s a new approach for the group, replacing its previous...
Intel Foundry’s ‘No. 1’ Customer—U.S. DoD—Targets GAA
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is Intel Foundry Services’ (IFS’s) “No. 1” customer, IFS president Randhir Thakur told EE Times, noting that IFS plans to be part of the DoD state-of-the-art heterogeneous integrated packaging (SHIP) program. That program will necessitate deep knowledge of gate-all-around (GAA) technology facilitating high-transistor–density 3D chips.
