numberfire.com

Albert Pujols handling designated hitting duties for St. Louis on Friday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting fifth in Friday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will operate as the Cardinals' designated hitter after Paul Goldschmidt was moved to first base and Alec Burleson was benched. numberFire's models project Pujols to score 9.9 FanDuel points at the salary...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC San Diego

Padres Playoff Push Stalls, San Diego Loses 3rd Straight Game

Scoreboard watching and scoring runs, neither is working very well for the Padres recently. The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Miami Marlins 1-0, while the San Diego Padres scored just 1 run in a loss to the Chicago White Sox. As a result of the Brewers win and the Padres 3-1 defeat against the White Sox, San Diego's magic number to clinch a National League wildcard playoff spot remained at 3 games.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ESPN

Jiménez, White Sox win 3-1; Padres' magic number still 3

SAN DIEGO -- — Eloy Jiménez homered and the Chicago White Sox jumped on San Diego ace Yu Darvish in a 3-1 win Friday night that slowed the Padres' march toward a playoff spot. Darvish was pushed back a day to give him extra rest with an eye...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Luis Campusano sitting Friday for San Diego

San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Campusano is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Nola versus White Sox starter Davis Martin. In 43 plate appearances this season, Campusano has a .293 batting average with...
SAN DIEGO, CA
South Side Sox

Bird App Recap: White Sox 3, Padres 1

The White Sox are out West to take on the Padres and their super-fun uniforms. Let’s see how Miguel Cairo runs them out tonight for this late game. Quite a few fans flocked to Petco Park for the final road series of the season. And others are surprisingly still...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs Outright Michael Hermosillo

Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Iowa, Mark Gonzales relays. Chicago had designated him for assignment earlier in the week. It’s been a tough season for Hermosillo, who re-signed with the Cubs on a major league deal this past offseason. After breaking camp with...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
OAKLAND, CA

