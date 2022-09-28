Read full article on original website
Managerial Candidates If White Sox' Tony La Russa Doesn't Return
Managerial candidates if La Russa doesn’t return to Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It remains unclear if White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be back in 2023 after missing the last month due to medical reasons. The White Sox, who announced over the weekend La Russa...
Shohei Ohtani pitches near no-no as Angels drop A’s
Shohei Ohtani’s bid for a no-hitter ended with two outs in the eighth inning, but the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way
msn.com
Three balks in one at-bat? The historical context of Marlins pitcher Richard Bleier’s feat
Richard Bleier was at a loss for words. Never in his entire MLB career — seven seasons, 303 games, 295 1/3 innings — had the left-handed relief pitcher been called for a balk. So clearly he was flabbergasted when he was called for not one, not two, but...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols handling designated hitting duties for St. Louis on Friday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting fifth in Friday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will operate as the Cardinals' designated hitter after Paul Goldschmidt was moved to first base and Alec Burleson was benched. numberFire's models project Pujols to score 9.9 FanDuel points at the salary...
NBC San Diego
Padres Playoff Push Stalls, San Diego Loses 3rd Straight Game
Scoreboard watching and scoring runs, neither is working very well for the Padres recently. The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Miami Marlins 1-0, while the San Diego Padres scored just 1 run in a loss to the Chicago White Sox. As a result of the Brewers win and the Padres 3-1 defeat against the White Sox, San Diego's magic number to clinch a National League wildcard playoff spot remained at 3 games.
From Sixto Sanchez’s surgery to roster returns, a lengthy Marlins transaction update
The Miami Marlins gave a slew of injury and transaction updates prior to their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday at American Family Field.
ESPN
Jiménez, White Sox win 3-1; Padres' magic number still 3
SAN DIEGO -- — Eloy Jiménez homered and the Chicago White Sox jumped on San Diego ace Yu Darvish in a 3-1 win Friday night that slowed the Padres' march toward a playoff spot. Darvish was pushed back a day to give him extra rest with an eye...
numberfire.com
Luis Campusano sitting Friday for San Diego
San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Campusano is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Nola versus White Sox starter Davis Martin. In 43 plate appearances this season, Campusano has a .293 batting average with...
Diamondbacks place Ketel Marte on injured list
The Arizona Diamondbacks placed second baseman Ketel Marte on the injured list on Friday, effectively ending his season with six
SF Giants: Evan Longoria leads offensive barrage in 10-4 win over Dbacks
SF Giants veteran Evan Longoria led a four-homer night that got them above .500 for the first time since August 17th.
South Side Sox
Bird App Recap: White Sox 3, Padres 1
The White Sox are out West to take on the Padres and their super-fun uniforms. Let’s see how Miguel Cairo runs them out tonight for this late game. Quite a few fans flocked to Petco Park for the final road series of the season. And others are surprisingly still...
Cubs Outright Michael Hermosillo
Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Iowa, Mark Gonzales relays. Chicago had designated him for assignment earlier in the week. It’s been a tough season for Hermosillo, who re-signed with the Cubs on a major league deal this past offseason. After breaking camp with...
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
Mike Trout goes deep as Angels down Athletics
Mike Trout and Taylor Ward homered and Michael Lorenzen threw five effective innings to lead the Los Angeles Angels to
