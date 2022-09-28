ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Stolen vehicle suspect in custody, another at large after leading police on chase through Monroe County

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g6Yuo_0iDksVyF00

(CBS DETROIT) - One suspect is in custody, and one is at-large after stealing a skid steer and trailer and leading police on a chase through Monroe County.

At about 12:30 p.m. the Monroe County Central Dispatch center received a report that individuals in a white Ford pickup had stolen a skid steer and trailer. The witness was following the vehicle.

South Rockwood Police Department officers located the vehicle going eastbound on Carleton Rock Road.

Police say a traffic stop was initiated, but the driver did not stop and began speeding.

The driver continued on southbound I-75 through Berlin Township, Frenchtown Township, and Monroe.

Police deployed stop sticks, which punctured the truck and trailer tires. After that, the vehicle only continued on for a short period before losing control and crashing into the median.

The two suspects fled on foot. One was taken into custody and one avoided police and fled into an industrial area along Front Street in the city of Monroe.

Police conducted a large scale search for the suspect, using a drone and K9 tracking service dogs.

While the search was happening, police received a report that the suspect stole a second vehicle from the Detroit Edison parking lot and officers pursued the vehicle traveling northbound on I-75 through Monroe County and into Detroit.

Deputies lost site of the vehicle when they entered Detroit.

The suspect taken into custody at the scene, a 34-year-old River Rouge man, was lodged at Monroe County Jail on charges of larceny, receiving and concealing stolen property and fleeing and eluding.

His name is being held pending formal arraignment.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 240-7530.

