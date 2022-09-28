Read full article on original website
Dozens dead from Ian, one of strongest, costliest US storms
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian while authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage from its strike there as the remnants of one of the strongest and costliest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. continued to push north.
Watch: Flooding, fires and destruction from Hurricane Ian
Many neighborhoods and communities in southwest Florida are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane has brought catastrophic flooding, heavy rain and destructive winds. What You Need To Know. Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The storm has brought flooding rains and strong winds...
Hurricane Ian impacting New York natives in Florida
Millions of people are under mandatory evacuation in Florida due to Hurricane Ian. Others are waiting it out, preparing for the storm to hit their area. Two families who moved to Florida within the last two years and they said they didn't know what to expect since this is the first major hurricane that hit the state since they moved.
CDC: 'High' COVID-19 community levels return to parts of upstate New York
After months of low numbers, parts of upstate New York are once again seeing an uptick in COVID-19 community levels, according to new data released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, nine of the state’s 62 counties — all north of New York City...
Texas State Capitol grounds damaged overnight
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. Earlier, a state department...
Track and report power outages in your area
NORTH CAROLINA — Ian is heading toward the Carolinas, and when it hits, power issues and concerns will likely not be far behind. Interactive Radars: CHARLOTTE | RALEIGH | GREENSBORO | WILMINGTON | ASHEVILLE. The following information will help keep you in the know on any outages in your...
Uvalde shooting, border dominate only Texas governor debate
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday night that Texas would send busloads of migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to more cities and Democrat challenger Beto O’Rourke pledged tighter gun laws as parents whose children were killed in the Uvalde school shooting stood outside an auditorium hosting the only debate before November's election.
Newsom has mixed verdict on California criminal justice laws
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a mixed verdict on more than three dozen criminal justice laws before his bill-signing deadline Friday, approving measures to seal criminal records and free dying inmates but denying bids to restrict solitary confinement and boost inmates' wages. Starting in July,...
Officials report Texas trooper hospitalized after fentanyl exposure during car search
SAN ANTONIO — Texas has been rattled with cases of fentanyl overdoses and accidental exposures, leading government officials and law enforcement agencies to call for action. Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide order to rid Texas of this potent drug has enacted many agencies and organizations to step up their efforts in educating the public, apprehending drug traffickers behind the opioid's uptick and stopping the distribution altogether. Although some have criticized Abbott for his approach to dealing with this crisis, it’s collectively understood how dangerous this drug can be.
State offers various social services amid high costs
It seems like the cost of just about everything has gone up these days. If you or your loved ones are having a tough time keeping up with bills and expenses, there are some resources available to try and ease the financial burden. While inflation creeps up, social services in...
Historic home tour happening Sunday in Fairport
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — You’re invited to stroll down South Main St. for the Perinton Historical Society’s House Tour. It’s back and in-person for the first time in three years. Fairport is full of architectural gems from Greek revival to Victorian, tudors and craftsman homes. You’ll find...
New York Republicans offer competing plan for home energy prices
New York Republican lawmakers on Wednesday unveiled a package of proposals meant to contain sharply rising home energy costs this year ahead of a winter that's expected to see skyrocketing utility bills. The lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt, Assemblyman Jake Ashby and state Senate candidate Richard Amedure, want...
North Texas Goodwills are feeling the secondhand shopping surge
FORT WORTH, Texas — Thrifting and secondhand shopping have become popular avenues for Texas shoppers as Americans continue to grapple with inflation. On a normal weekday, Jessica Camejo, an employee at a Goodwill store in Arlington, says her branch sees a fair amount of shoppers coming through their doors.
Zeldin-aligned groups start spending big
Independent expenditure committees critical of Gov. Kathy Hochul are spending millions of dollars on TV and digital ads as the race for governor enters its final weeks. The ads come as Hochul's campaign so far has easily outspent her Republican opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, and as polling has shown her leading him in her bid for a full term.
New York Republican, Conservative parties challenge parts of absentee ballot process
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The New York state Conservative and Republican parties are among the plaintiffs who filed a lawsuit this week in state Supreme Court in Saratoga County challenging parts of the state's absentee ballot process. "What it's about is simply a major concern that the Democratic Party is attempting...
Voters focus on economy in race for New York governor
A debate over the direction public safety should take in New York has dominated the race for governor. But with rising consumer prices and a tanking stock market, economic concerns are increasingly coming to the forefront in the race. A Siena College poll released Wednesday found half of voters picked...
Indigenous leaders discuss representation, community issues with gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke
DALLAS — Early voting in Texas begins on Oct. 24 and organizations are doing their part to inform communities about the candidates. Democracy is Indigenous DFW gathered in a traditional way with American Indian leaders and invited gubernatorial candidates. “It is the Caddo way, that if this was a...
New York's new ethics commission faces daunting task
Ethics charges continued to be exchanged in the race for governor on Thursday, with Rep. Lee Zeldin once again criticizing Gov. Kathy Hochul for a campaign donor having business before the state. At the same time, Democrats continued to press Zeldin over a failed effort by Republicans to give him...
'It's a numbers game' in NY-21 as voters weigh Stefanik, Castelli
Note: This is the second installment of a two-part series. Spectrum News 1 featured a three-part series about Stefanik's rise through the Republican Party earlier this month. New Yorkers in the 21st Congressional District, represented by Republican Elise Stefanik, have continued to support the congresswoman as she's moved politically farther to the right since taking office in 2015.
