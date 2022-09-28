Read full article on original website
Related
Gear Patrol
Rapha's New Weather-Proof MTB Jacket Is Ready to Take on the Rain
Mountain biking in the fall and winter can be a stunning visual and tactile experience: the leaves are changing color, the dirt is just right after a long rain and cool, brisk weather maintains a sort of freshness it's hard to come by in the sweltering summer months. However, fall...
Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Lounge Pants 'Every Single Day' — and a 3-Pack Is on Sale for $35
“I bought another set almost immediately” As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter. Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off. The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so...
Gear Patrol
Today's Best Deals: Dad Grass Is Up to 30% Off Today, Great Seiko Watch Deals & More
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. Google Nest Thermostat. $130 $104 (20% OFF) Although this is an...
Gear Patrol
The 7 Best Axes and Hatchetsfor Camping and Survival
The axe is among the oldest tools that humans created. Although simple in design — a metal blade (these were originally stone) joined to a wooden handle — an axe has remained unchanged due to its timeless utility. Stainless steel, ballistic nylon and plastic composites have ushered the axe into the contemporary era, while wood continues to endure as a top choice for handles. And while professionals such as farmers and firefighters rely on the axe in everyday labor, the tool is equally suited to camping and survival, where it can be used to clear trails and harvest wood for a campfire. Whatever use you have for an axe, buy a quality one, take care of and maintain it and you’ll be assured that it’ll last a lifetime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Special Edition Basecamp is Brought to Market by Airstream and REI
Camping is one of the first excursions the general population flocks to in times of good weather. What better way to experience the outdoors than to bring a recreational vehicle or travel trailer? This particular trailer by Basecamp is the brainchild of REI Co-op and Airstream. The collaboration took an already excellent product from Airstream. It kicked it up a few notches to utilize it for outdoor, off-grid living, starting with bringing the outdoor views inside.
10 tips for camping on a budget
Our tips for camping on a budget cover how to avoid fees, cut down on gear costs and save on meals for a more economically friendly approach to sleeping wild
Gear Patrol
Grab a Heavily Discounted Watch from Macy's
Some folks might think watches are old hat — after all, we're all carrying supercomputers in our pockets, right? Well, we're of a different mind. That is to say, a watch is not simply a mechanism by which to gauge the time of day, but also an important style-signaling part of our wardrobe that says a bit about who we are as people. And while there's a massive hype culture surrounding high-end watches, you can still get one that's smart, reliable and (most of all) affordable, so long as you know where to look.
Gear Patrol
Buck Mason's Best-Selling Carry-On Suit Now Comes in Corduroy
This past summer, I not-so-proudly confessed that it was Buck Mason's Carry-On Suit that convinced me I should get dressed up again more often... and, for starters, for the first time in a long time. It's not that I've been a slob per se, and personal style is, well, personal style — even if your personal style is sweatpants and a stained T-shirt. (It works for some folks.) I've just grown accustomed to my paint splattered shorts and faded black hoodie.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gear Patrol
8 New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. This week, Amazon had its biggest hardware event of the year and announced a lot of new gadgets (you can get the full rundown of gadgets here). A YouTuber put the Apple Watch Ultra to the ultimate durability test — they smashed it with a hammer over and over again — and it fared surprisingly well. Netflix proved that it's getting even more serious about gaming by opening a studio in Finland. And Google announced that it was shutting down Stadia, its cloud gaming platform, which it launched less than three years ago; and it will be refunding everybody's purchases (both hardware and software).
Gear Patrol
Thuma Sheet Set Review: Some of the Most Comfortable Sheets I've Ever Slept On
You probably know the home brand Thuma for its genius bed frame, appropriately titled The Bed. The modular frame can be easily assembled, disassembled and reassembled without tools ... or any heartache. In recent years, Thuma's offerings have grown to include bed accessories — like headboards, an under-the-bed storage bin, an attachable tray and more — furniture, a mattress, home goods and now bedding. At the beginning of August, the brand launched its Linen Suite Sheet Set and Percale Suite Sheet Set, making Thuma's official debut in bedding.
Gear Patrol
Cigora Teaches You How to Explore, Collect and Smoke Premium Cigars
The refinement connoted by high-end cigars is undeniable, but diving right into the culture can be intimidating if you’re not sure what you’re looking for. That’s where Cigora comes in. Cigora makes it easy to choose your first handmade cigars with plenty of tips for beginners and roundups listing the top beginner cigars. The brand's reviews and guides cover a range of price points, bodies and flavor profiles so you can discover more than just the usual mellow (beginner) options. With everything from classic cigars like the Oliva Serie V to truly top-shelf options like Adventura the Explorer, you’ll be able to find the right cigar in no time. Plus, the company even offers unique products from boutique cigar makers and interesting brands like Black Label Trading Co., Cohiba, Dunbarton Tobaccco and Trust and more. So if you want to learn how to pick the right cigar for a collector, or secure a premium treat for yourself, check out Cigora today.
Gear Patrol
The Best Mountain Bike Helmets on the Market Today
Do you remember the clunky, heavy, unappealing helmets of yesteryear? Helmets used to be bulky, cumbersome "Do I have to wear it??" additions to any cycling kit, but anyone that's ridden dirt knows that a protective lid, no matter how dorky or unappealing, is non-negotiable if you want to rip trails.
30+ Halloween sales you can shop now—save on candy, costumes and so much more
Get ready for spooky season by shopping the best Halloween sales available now at Amazon, Walmart, Target and more. Save on candy, costumes and more.
The REI Co-op Wonderland X is a car camper’s dream tent
Looking for the ultimate car camping tent? Here’s a super-durable and totally customizable tent and shelter that’s perfect for groups.
CARS・
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
Forget resorts – Four Seasons’ newest venture is Four Seasons Yachts. The company is partnering with several powerful parties, including Fincantieri, one of the world’s leading shipbuilding groups. The first Four Seasons Yachts vessel is due by the end of 2025 and is expected to boast "bespoke craftsmanship, personalized service and a dedication to excellence." It will measure 679 feet long, nearly 89 feet wide and will host 14 decks. The vessel will be replete with "spacious accommodations" – each of the 95 onboard suites will offer floor-to-ceiling windows. The largest of these, called the "Funnel Suite," will stretch four levels high and offer more than 9,601 square feet of combined indoor and outdoor space. Pricing for a voyage is yet to be announced, but you can learn more at the Four Seasons’ website.
Gear Patrol
2 Tesla and Yeezy Veterans Are Creating the Next Big Cologne Brand
In some arenas — food, especially — all-natural is the ultimate adjective. It's proof the product meets some arbitrary threshold we equate with quality, or even that it's good for you. One would assume it's the same in the world of luxury colognes, where scents are often graded by how much they smell like the real thing, no matter how abstract the real thing is. "Wet stone," for example, is a favorite for brands. It's something...but what is it, really?
Gear Patrol
Backdrop & Coming Soon Drop a Tongue-in-Cheek 'Color of the Year'
Heading into each new year, design fans are treated to a number of shades from different companies that are supposed to represent the color of the year. For 2023, Behr thinks the color of the year is “Blank Canvas,” which is basically a slightly warm off-white. PPG and Glidden, meanwhile, go in the complete opposite direction with "Vining Ivy," a cool bluish-green. Further complicating matters is Sherwin Williams, which puts forth a dusty blush called “Redend Point” as the shade to have for 2023. Then of course there's Pantone, which hasn't yet opined on 2023's color of the year but which has an entire Color Institute dedicated to figuring it out.
Gear Patrol
The Best Smith Machines for Safe, Strong Workouts
Training with free weights, like a barbell and weight plates, can be great for building that muscular frame you've always wanted, and to train safely, it's always helpful to have a spotter in case you fail a rep and can't ditch the weight properly. Unfortunately, at-home training doesn't lend itself to this two-person setup — you can't just ask a passing athlete for a spot like you would in a traditional gym. You're often working out alone, and unless you have a roommate or spouse readily available, you may be left spotter-less more often than not.
Gear Patrol
All the Coolest Watches That Came Out in September 2022
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. September saw the likes of the Apple Watch reimagined as a bonafide dive watch and an Omega Speedmaster that tracks time zones on Mars. Releases like these steal the headlines, but there are more cool watches you won't want to miss. There are fun and affordable options from Casio's collaboration with Rag & Bone and Timex's new hand-wound Marlin to aspirational watches such as Glashutte Original's new flyback chronograph dive watch. Find those, Monta's revamped Skyquest GMT, the resurrected brand Orator's new dive watch and much more below.
Hoka’s Anacapa Mid GTX Boot Will Make You a Better Hiker
Trekking up a big mountain is no small feat. You need to have solid cardiovascular health, watch your footing when maneuvering over gravel and logs, and have a game plan in the event that you come face-to-face with an animal that could eat you as a mid-afternoon snack. It can be daunting if you’re a newbie, but I’m all about living life on the edge—and hey, you’ve gotta get off your laptop sometimes and bump fists with nature.
Comments / 0