Northern Iowa Counties Split On Hog Confinements
A few new hog confinements were a topic of discussion in two county board meetings this week as residents spoke up in opposition. Over in Hancock County, Summit Pork has two buildings planned which will both house just under 5,000 head of hogs. Each of these facilities would be six-tenths of a mile from the water in Torkelson Pits Wildlife Area.
algonaradio.com
Band Day Festival Set for Saturday
–The 74th Annual Algona Band Day Festival is set for Saturday, with the parade through downtown followed by the field competition in the evening. Algona Chamber of Commerce Director Vicki Mallory tells KLGA News they have over a dozen bands lined up for this year’s festivities. Mallory says the...
Radio Iowa
Town of Randall loses its fire station, has to rely on Jewell
Financial constraints are forcing a north-central Iowa community to close its only fire station. Hamilton County Supervisor chairman Rick Young says the town of Randall, located just off Interstate 35, will have to depend on another town nearby for its fire and ambulance services in the future. “Randall no longer...
KIMT
Portion of Highway 122 in Mason City closed due to multi-vehicle crash
MASON CITY, Iowa - A multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of a major road through Mason City. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of S. Pennsylvania Ave. and 5th St. SE. (Highway 122) in the westbound lane. It appears three cars were involved with at...
KAAL-TV
“Go big or gourd home,” Austin man grows monster pumpkin
(ABC 6 News) – It’s officially fall, which means all things pumpkin. For one Austin man, he’s taking monsters and pumpkins to a whole new level. For Tanner Conway, it’s “go big, or gourd home” when it comes to pumpkins. This year, his 1,800 lbs. pumpkin (and counting) did not let him down. This monster of a pumpkin beats his old personal record of a just over 1,300 lbs. gourd in 2018.
KIMT
MercyOne North Iowa relocating bariatric surgery center
MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa Bariatric Surgery is expanding and moving to a new home. “Our new location allows us to expand our reach to more patients,” says Dr. Matthew Fabian, bariatric and reflux surgeon. “Potential candidates for bariatric surgery have tried and failed at numerous weight loss programs. It’s not just about losing weight – it’s about good health and living your best life.”
KIMT
Woman sentenced for stealing from North Iowa chiropractor
MASON CITY, Iowa – Embezzling from her employer means probation for a Mason City woman. Sydney Lynn Keith, 36, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended mental health treatment and finish a budgeting and finance course offered by a local bank or Consumer Credit.
Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism
Earlier this week, we shared a story of a middle school student in the Johnston school district bringing a gun to school. The student was expelled after the firearm was brought onto school grounds in early September. Luckily in that circumstance, no one was threatened or hurt, and the gun...
A ‘horrible sight’: Nursing home resident suffocates while suspended upside down
An Iowa nursing home where a resident suffocated after becoming wedged between a bed and a safety device has been cited by the state. State records indicate the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Wright County was cited for placing its residents in immediate jeopardy. The citation covered the period between the date of a […] The post A ‘horrible sight’: Nursing home resident suffocates while suspended upside down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
iheart.com
13-year-old Fort Dodge Student Faces Terrorism Charges after Lockdown
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- A 13-year-old Fort Dodge Middle School student is in custody after a lockdown Wednesday. Around 2 pm, the Fort Dodge Police Department received a report about a potential threat of a student using a firearm. The FDPD placed the campus in lockdown. They say the student who posed the potential threat was detained without issue. No one was injured and the lockdown was lifted by 3 pm.
kicdam.com
Sunday Traffic Stop in Emmet County Leads To Drug Charges
Estherville, IA (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man is facing multiple drug charges following a weekend traffic stop in Emmet County. Sheriff Mike Martens tells us 28-year-old Branden Torgerson of Blue Earth was stopped early Sunday morning on Highway 9 just east of the Dickinson County line when an illegal substance and open alcohol containers were allegedly found in the vehicle.
KGLO News
Homeless man accused of stealing truck from Mason City driveway
MASON CITY — A homeless man has been jailed in Cerro Gordo County after stealing a truck. A criminal complaint states that at about 6:30 on Wednesday morning, 24-year-old Logan Conway allegedly approached a residence in the 1600 block of Opal Drive in Mason City, loaded his bicycle into the back of a truck in the driveway and drove away. The owner of the vehicle says they watched the vehicle leave and that the keys were left in the vehicle.
KAAL-TV
Charles City fire chief resigns
(ABC 6 News) – Charles City fire chief, Eric Whipple has resigned, according to the city administrator. Chief Whipple has served the Charles City community for the past 21 years in various roles including: public safety dispatcher, career firefighter and the last 10 years as fire chief. The city...
KGLO News
Osage man accused of missing Mason City woman’s murder waives right to speedy trial, now set for April
OSAGE — An Osage man charged with the murder of a missing rural Cerro Gordo County woman in 2021 will now be tried next year. 23-year-old Nathan Gilmore was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on August 22nd in connection with the death of 29-year-old Angela Bradbury. Bradbury went...
KIMT
Forest City woman takes plea deal over stealing from grandmother
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman is pleading guilty to stealing from her grandmother. Ashley Ann Hesley, 35 of Forest City, was charged with ongoing criminal conduct and fraudulent use of a credit card but has entered a guilty plea to one count of forgery. Hesley was...
algonaradio.com
More Counties Expressing Concerns About Carbon Pipelines
Officials in 44 Iowa counties including Kossuth, have now taken action to express concerns about the three proposed carbon pipelines. In the last week, the Adair and Floyd County Boards of Supervisors have sent letters to state regulators. Floyd County Supervisor Linda Tjaden says the proposed Summit and Navigator pipeline routes pass through Floyd County.
KIMT
Hancock County man to stand trial for dead kittens and trashed trailer
GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man accused of damaging a mobile home and mistreating animals is pleading not guilty. Zachre Davis Thomas Weyland, 28 of Klemme, is charged with first-degree criminal mischief and five counts of animal neglect resulting in serious injury or death. His trial is scheduled to start on December 7.
algonaradio.com
KRHC Offering Flu Shots with No Appointment Needed
–Kossuth Regional Health Center is offering area residents a chance to get the seasonal flu vaccine without making an appointment. According to the Health Center, they are hosting walk-in vaccine clinics from 10AM-4PM each weekday at their clinic in Algona. Anyone wishing to get a flu shot can just come in and stop by the registration desk. They simply ask you bring photo identification and an up-to-date health insurance card.
Two Iowa Companies Charged In Federal Court For Fraud
Two local companies have received sentences after pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court Wednesday. According to an article in KCRG, Darrell Smith was the broker and advisor for several investment firms. He was also a corporate officer for two Iowa companies; Energae, LP, and I-Lenders LLC. According to...
newsdakota.com
Iowa Companies Sentenced in Ethanol Scheme
(NDAgConnection.com) – Two Iowa companies were sentenced in federal court on Sept. 21 in a multi-million dollar fraud perpetuated by a Forest City financial adviser. Energae LP and I-Lenders LLC, received the sentences after they each pled guilty to one count of wire fraud on Dec. 1, 2020, reports the Globe Gazette.
