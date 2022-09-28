Finale Ligure closes the season once again for enduro, but this time it won't be as the last round of the EWS, but for the Trophy of Nations. It has been quite a few years since we last saw this event back in 2019. A lot has happened since the last event, but we will finally see new rainbow jerseys handed out once again in Finale. Here is everything you need to know before racing kicks off on Saturday.

