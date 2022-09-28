Read full article on original website
Pinkbike.com
Video: Flo Payet Rips Late-Season Laps at Châtel Bike Park
When you fall asleep at night, do you dream of bike park laps? Flo Payet does, that's for sure!. Catch the big man in action rippin' some late-season laps on his Gambler in Bike Park Châtel.
Pinkbike.com
Pinkbike Primer: The Trophy of Nations Returns to Finale Ligure
Finale Ligure closes the season once again for enduro, but this time it won't be as the last round of the EWS, but for the Trophy of Nations. It has been quite a few years since we last saw this event back in 2019. A lot has happened since the last event, but we will finally see new rainbow jerseys handed out once again in Finale. Here is everything you need to know before racing kicks off on Saturday.
Pinkbike.com
CyclingTips' Ronan McLaughlin Breaks Record by Riding 230km in 5 Hours 14 Minutes
Yeah, yeah, it's not MTB, but Ronan McLaughlin from our sister site CyclingTips just broke a 60-year-old record for riding between Derry and Dublin that's too wild not to share. I'm not sure what's more impressive, the inhuman effort of holding an average of 43km/h, or the ability to ride a time trial bike for five hours. Massive congrats Ronan!
Pinkbike.com
Video: Riding in the Alpine Again Thanks to an Adaptive MTB
Gustavo Ortiz the Chilean National Champion and World Cup racer came to Dunbar Summer Series with Bowhead. Panorama Mountain Resort was the second stop of the race series after RND 1 in Fernie, we had a travel day between the races, so had time for an Alpine Mission. We set off up the hill to go ride Hopeful an Alpine Trail at 5pm. We had to leave from the bottom of the chair which is 1500m of climbing.
Pinkbike.com
Commencal Announces Supreme DH XS for Short Riders
Much like Sacha Brizin in this edit, even smaller riders have the right to ride a SUPREME DH! Young riders, female riders or petite adults are no longer obliged to choose a small-sized enduro bike or make any other sort of sacrifice when it comes to what they need. With 27.5" wheels, a specific series of tubes plus geometry adapted to smaller body shapes, the SUPREME DH XS is the ultimate weapon for the littler ones to shred the bike park or compete in their first races!
Pinkbike.com
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Ride At Night?
It's seven in the evening. Belly full, I've just sat down on the sofa and I'm looking forward to watching some TV and going to bed. Then my phone rings. My friend and colleague Tom reminds me that I've agreed to go on a night ride with him and Barney Marsh, a fellow science nerd and journalist at Singletrack, who's visiting Bristol for one night only.
Pinkbike.com
Norco Pauses its DH & XC Factory Teams for 2023
Norco has announced that it will be putting its factory DH and XC on hold next year to allow the brand to work through the industry's recovery from the pandemic. Following an extremely successful 2022 season it comes as a big shock to see the Norco team close its ranks for at least the next season. Norco has said that it is helping the teams' athletes and staff find roles for next season and development will continue on its next-generation DH and XC platforms.
Pinkbike.com
Pinkbike.com
Rhys Verner & Alex Storr's Custom Forbidden Dreadnoughts for the Trophy of Nations
Just like for World Champs the Trophy of Nations brings the perfect opportunity for some freshly painted custom bikes. The Forbidden Synthesis team has taken up this chance for some custom bikes with Rhys Verner and Alex Storr representing their teams this weekend. Rhys is running a Canada-themed Dreadnought featuring...
Pinkbike.com
Video: The Life of Ike on a Bike - A Documentary ft. Ike Klaassen
Ike is a young shredder who loves going fast and riding big jumps! With a motocross background he was able to get used to high speeds from a young age. Having a bike park on his family farm in Stellenbosch, South Africa, he’s been lucky enough to ride everyday and progress his skills as the trails have evolved.
Pinkbike.com
Must Watch: Tommy G Brings Freeride Sends & Big Style in 'Mine Line'
Thomas Genon aka Tommy G, known for one of the best styles in mountain biking is on his way to his 9th consecutive Red Bull Rampage. Tommy showcases his proven track record for creating artistic content in his latest video project, Mine Line. Here he uses his unique riding style to pay homage to his heritage. In the heart of his Belgian roots, Mine Line sees Tommy showing his gratitude for his great-grandfather in a way only he could!
Pinkbike.com
Hunt Releases New 'Proven' XC & Enduro Carbon Wheels
Hunt have certainly been busy. The wheel manufacturer has in recent years transitioned into bike sales with the Privateer brand, sponsoring world tour road teams and now brings out their Proven models - their carbon rimmed, top tier off-road wheels. The wheels have been in development for the past two...
Pinkbike.com
Bike Check: Caleb Holonko's 27.5" Kona Process X
In case you haven't heard of Caleb Holonko, the dirt jumper turned freerider from North Vancouver, BC unleashed a mind-exploding video last week that silenced MTB YouTubers. Caleb rode his Kona Operator in that edit, but on display here is a freshly built Process X. Normally, this bike is a 29er enduro bike, but with a few modifications Caleb built it up as a maneuverable, heavy-hitting freeride machine that is capable of bar spins and other shenanigans.
Lotto-Soudal CEO Lelangue to become general manager of Tour de Pologne
Belgian set to join organisers Lang Team in 2023
SkySports
W Series Qualifying: Marta Garcia starts on pole in Singapore after rain curtails session
With heavy rain falling on the Singapore street circuit, the W Series spent the opening moments of the session fighting over track position, getting in an early fast lap and dealing with reduced grip. It was Alice Powell who got to grips with the conditions the quickest, setting herself at...
Lotto Soudal boss leaves as relegation looms over Belgian team
John Lelangue has been in charge of the squad for four years
Pinkbike.com
Updated: Highlights & Results from EWS-E Finale Ligure 2022
The EWS-E season wraps up at Finale Ligure ahead of the Trophy of Nations this weekend. Adrien Dailly wins the Men's racing with Florencia Espineira Herreros securing the win in the Women's race. In the overall title fight, it is Yannick Pontal and Florencia Espineira Herreros who come out on top after five rounds.
racer.com
Rovanpera closes on WRC title after Rally New Zealand day two charge
Kalle Rovanpera is closing in on his first FIA World Rally Championship title after taking the Rally New Zealand field by storm on Saturday. A 29.0s lead heading into Sunday’s final leg was the best 22nd birthday present the Toyota Gazoo Racing star could have asked for after six technical stages on gravel roads north of the event’s host city, Auckland.
SkySports
Christophe Soumillon: Jockey banned for two months for elbowing Rossa Ryan out of saddle at Saint-Cloud
Christophe Soumillon admits he made a "terrible mistake" after elbowing rival jockey Rossa Ryan out of the saddle, for which he has been banned from riding for two months. In a dramatic incident during the Group Three Thomas Bryon Stakes at Saint-Cloud on Friday, Soumillon, riding 15/2 shot Syros, deliberately made contact with Ryan on Ralph Beckett's Captain Wierzba as the pair chased eventual winner Continuous.
Pinkbike.com
BikeStow Announces Stance Bike Stand
Fed up with your average bike stand being too loose for some bikes and too tight for others? We were, so our co-founder / son George developed the BikeStow Stance. This is our new low-profile bike stand which combines striking adaptability with striking looks. Dramatic in shape but subtle in size, the Stance beautifully compliments whichever prized bike you choose to pair it with. Brilliant for storing bikes in your shed or garage, and even more so in your living room or bedroom...
