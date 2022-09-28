Read full article on original website
These industries are creating the most jobs in DetroitInstawork Economic ResearchDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Fall is the Perfect Time to Visit Michigan's Cider MillsHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Street artist installs larger-than-life portraits of women-identified students on University of Michigan’s campus
ANN ARBOR – New York-based street artist Tatyana Fazlalizadeh has installed several larger-than-life portraits on the facades of campus buildings at the University of Michigan of Black, brown, queer and women-identified students. Brooklyn’s Fazlalizadeh is an artist in residence at the U-M Institute for the Humanities. She created “To...
You may never see more Van Gogh originals together again and they’re in Michigan
DETROIT - This won’t be in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles or even Paris. You can only see one of, if not the largest gatherings of Vincent van Gogh originals in history, in Michigan. The “Van Gogh in America” exhibition at the Detroit Institute of Arts was a...
Michigan Baby Dies From Fentanyl Overdose While in Babysitter’s Care
An eight-month-old baby girl has died of a fentanyl overdose, and the infant's mother believes the babysitter who was watching her is to blame. Investigators are still trying to piece together how eight-month-old J'ream was exposed to the lethal drug. J'ream's mother chose not to identify herself but tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that she believes the exposure happened at a trusted babysitter's home in Dearborn Heights on September 15.
Tv20detroit.com
Local wish-granting organizations impacted by Hurricane Ian
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Local wish-granting organizations like the Make-a-Wish Foundation and the Rainbow Connection are being impacted by Hurricane Ian, postponing wish trips and scrambling to get other families home. For weeks, 11-year-old Kohen Karns has been counting down to Wednesday. He and his family were set...
Tv20detroit.com
Inspiring young minds: Give a Child a Book raises money for age-appropriate books
DETROIT (WXYZ) — 7 Action News' annual If You Give a Child a Book campaign is back. It's a time to reflect on the impact that just one book can have on a young person. Thanks to a partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, the money raised through the initiative will go back into the community by buying brand new books for kids across metro Detroit schools.
Detroit News
Flooding reached the ceiling of a Grosse Pointe family's Naples condo after Hurricane Ian
Lisa Dettloff had only vacationed in her family's new north Naples condo for 10 days before it was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. They didn't know what to expect — but it was not storm surges of at least 9 feet flooding their entire first-floor condo, which is on the Naples coast, just 500 feet away from the beach, Dettloff said.
Look At This Abandoned Detroit Area Nursing Home
It's amazing what was left in this Detroit area nursing home. It's as if they got the all-clear to evacuate the premises and left everything and moved on. The nursing home was closed due to a class action lawsuit, which may explain why almost everything was left as if they were in a hurry to leave.
wcsx.com
Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73
WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
Is It Legal to Go Dumpster Diving in Michigan? Let’s Find Out.
It's trash day. Everyone knows - it's sort of an unwritten rule - that if you want to get rid of something, you put it on the side of the road just before garbage day, and presto! Like magic, it'll be gone within a matter of hours. An old piano...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
Detroit News
Detroit starts home repair program, opens applications for second phase
The City of Detroit kicked off Friday the first phase of Renew Detroit, a $45 million program that will pay for home repairs for 2,000 low-income senior citizens and disabled Detroit residents. The first 200 roof replacements are expected to be complete this fall, officials said. The kick-off comes as...
Tv20detroit.com
Warren couple faces threat of losing second Florida home to storm
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roy McDonald and his wife said they're snowbirds. They live in Warren in the summer, and they escape to their home in Fort Myers, Florida in the winter. However, McDonald said he’s been glued to weather coverage since Thursday after learning of Hurricane Ian.
earnthenecklace.com
Evrod Cassimy Leaving WDIV-TV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?
Detroit residents started their days with Evrod Cassimy’s newscasts in the morning for a decade. But that era is soon coming to an end. Evrod Cassimy announced he is leaving WDIV-TV in 2022. Although there is still time before his exit, questions have been mounting since his announcement. Viewers want to know why he is leaving and where he is going. They especially want to know if the news anchor’s new job will take him away from Detroit or if they will be able to see him on local broadcasts again. Here’s what Evrod Cassimy said leaving WDIV Local 4 News.
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
These industries are creating the most jobs in Detroit
Recent changes in the Detroit area's labor market have been among the most dramatic in the United States. Once a case study in post-industrial decline and urban decay, the region has been revitalized by a tech-driven renaissance. Big companies like Apple and Amazon have been investing in the area, sensing the potential for a tech nexus with much lower costs than Silicon Valley.
mibluesperspectives.com
‘I Feel So Lucky:’ Rochester Hills Woman With Terminal Ovarian Cancer Patient Dedicates Life to Advocacy
“Fight against cancer” is a phrase that signifies strength and bravery. Rochester Hills’ Amanda Crowell Itliong – who was diagnosed with a terminal case of ovarian cancer in 2015 – likes to say that she doesn’t fight against cancer, she “lives with cancer,” as in coexists with it.
Tv20detroit.com
Michiganders worry about loved ones in Florida as hurricane hits
ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The arrival board at Detroit Metro Airport told a story on Wednesday. You could see flights out of Fort Myers, Tampa and Orlando were cancelled as Hurricane Ian hit Florida. “When we left there, the flood was horrible. It was up to the feet. So...
Mike Bonner: Detroit’s Dapper Entertainer
Mike Bonner, Detroit’s dapper entertainer, has been a stand up comedian, radio host and actor for more than 30 years. The post Mike Bonner: Detroit’s Dapper Entertainer appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Tv20detroit.com
40th Annual Full and Fabulous Dinner Gala to be held Saturday in Clinton Township
(WXYZ) — Actress Kim Coles, best known for her roles in "In Living Color" and "Living Single," will be in the Motor City this weekend lending her voice to the 40th annual Full and Fabulous Dinner Gala. This annual fundraiser raises money for the nonprofit which works to build...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shop for unique treasures in Metro Detroit
More antique road show, and less flea market, is how organizers describe the Bloomfield Charity Antique Show. There will be 100′s of unique treasures dating as far back as the mid-1800′s from 35 vendors from across the Mid-West. The show’s organizer, Marilyn Nix, and vendor Pam Bouchard spoke...
