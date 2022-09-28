ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Street artist installs larger-than-life portraits of women-identified students on University of Michigan’s campus

ANN ARBOR – New York-based street artist Tatyana Fazlalizadeh has installed several larger-than-life portraits on the facades of campus buildings at the University of Michigan of Black, brown, queer and women-identified students. Brooklyn’s Fazlalizadeh is an artist in residence at the U-M Institute for the Humanities. She created “To...
ANN ARBOR, MI
1470 WFNT

Michigan Baby Dies From Fentanyl Overdose While in Babysitter’s Care

An eight-month-old baby girl has died of a fentanyl overdose, and the infant's mother believes the babysitter who was watching her is to blame. Investigators are still trying to piece together how eight-month-old J'ream was exposed to the lethal drug. J'ream's mother chose not to identify herself but tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that she believes the exposure happened at a trusted babysitter's home in Dearborn Heights on September 15.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Local wish-granting organizations impacted by Hurricane Ian

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Local wish-granting organizations like the Make-a-Wish Foundation and the Rainbow Connection are being impacted by Hurricane Ian, postponing wish trips and scrambling to get other families home. For weeks, 11-year-old Kohen Karns has been counting down to Wednesday. He and his family were set...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Inspiring young minds: Give a Child a Book raises money for age-appropriate books

DETROIT (WXYZ) — 7 Action News' annual If You Give a Child a Book campaign is back. It's a time to reflect on the impact that just one book can have on a young person. Thanks to a partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, the money raised through the initiative will go back into the community by buying brand new books for kids across metro Detroit schools.
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Look At This Abandoned Detroit Area Nursing Home

It's amazing what was left in this Detroit area nursing home. It's as if they got the all-clear to evacuate the premises and left everything and moved on. The nursing home was closed due to a class action lawsuit, which may explain why almost everything was left as if they were in a hurry to leave.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73

WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
ARCADIA TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers

A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
FORT MYERS, FL
Detroit News

Detroit starts home repair program, opens applications for second phase

The City of Detroit kicked off Friday the first phase of Renew Detroit, a $45 million program that will pay for home repairs for 2,000 low-income senior citizens and disabled Detroit residents. The first 200 roof replacements are expected to be complete this fall, officials said. The kick-off comes as...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Warren couple faces threat of losing second Florida home to storm

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roy McDonald and his wife said they're snowbirds. They live in Warren in the summer, and they escape to their home in Fort Myers, Florida in the winter. However, McDonald said he’s been glued to weather coverage since Thursday after learning of Hurricane Ian.
WARREN, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Evrod Cassimy Leaving WDIV-TV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?

Detroit residents started their days with Evrod Cassimy’s newscasts in the morning for a decade. But that era is soon coming to an end. Evrod Cassimy announced he is leaving WDIV-TV in 2022. Although there is still time before his exit, questions have been mounting since his announcement. Viewers want to know why he is leaving and where he is going. They especially want to know if the news anchor’s new job will take him away from Detroit or if they will be able to see him on local broadcasts again. Here’s what Evrod Cassimy said leaving WDIV Local 4 News.
DETROIT, MI
Instawork Economic Research

These industries are creating the most jobs in Detroit

Recent changes in the Detroit area's labor market have been among the most dramatic in the United States. Once a case study in post-industrial decline and urban decay, the region has been revitalized by a tech-driven renaissance. Big companies like Apple and Amazon have been investing in the area, sensing the potential for a tech nexus with much lower costs than Silicon Valley.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michiganders worry about loved ones in Florida as hurricane hits

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The arrival board at Detroit Metro Airport told a story on Wednesday. You could see flights out of Fort Myers, Tampa and Orlando were cancelled as Hurricane Ian hit Florida. “When we left there, the flood was horrible. It was up to the feet. So...
FLORIDA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Shop for unique treasures in Metro Detroit

More antique road show, and less flea market, is how organizers describe the Bloomfield Charity Antique Show. There will be 100′s of unique treasures dating as far back as the mid-1800′s from 35 vendors from across the Mid-West. The show’s organizer, Marilyn Nix, and vendor Pam Bouchard spoke...
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI

