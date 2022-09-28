After a woman confronted a teen boy she saw breaking into cars in Plum Orchard, he brandished a gun, took her cell phone and threw it on the ground, New Orleans police say. Police responded to the robbery in the 5500 block of Samovar Drive at around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. After throwing the woman's phone, the youth threatened to kill her, then fled, police say.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO