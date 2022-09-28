Read full article on original website
Olivia Bouvier
2d ago
Why? There are so many people that would love to have a child, what a selfish monster.. her soul is demonic.
Reply
28
Derrick Boseman
2d ago
What in the world is going on???!!! Simply insane!!!
Reply
15
Allen Anfernee
2d ago
What in the blue hell is going on with people?
Reply
13
Related
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Storage Facility Burglary
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Storage Facility Burglary. Can you help authorities in Louisiana identify this storage facility burglary suspect? Authorities in Louisiana are asking for help identifying a suspect in a storage facility burglary. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office disclosed on September 28, 2022, that...
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection to Three Business Fires Believed to be Arson
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection to Three Business Fires Believed to be Arson. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on September 28, 2022, that it had closed three Central City, Louisiana commercial arson cases, one from 2019 and two from 2021, with the arrest of two New Orleans women.
Three in custody after 20,000 gallons of oil leaked into Louisiana bayou
Three people have been arrested in connection to an oil spill at an Entergy substation that dumped thousands of gallons of oil into a St. Bernard Parish bayou earlier this week.
NOLA.com
Woman confronts teen breaking into cars; he threatens her with gun, takes her phone, police say
After a woman confronted a teen boy she saw breaking into cars in Plum Orchard, he brandished a gun, took her cell phone and threw it on the ground, New Orleans police say. Police responded to the robbery in the 5500 block of Samovar Drive at around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. After throwing the woman's phone, the youth threatened to kill her, then fled, police say.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Surveillance footage captures missing Texas middle school teacher getting out of her Lexus SUV in New Orleans - amid fears 'confused' mother-of-three has 'wandered into the Mississippi River in a delirious state'
A missing Texas middle school teacher was caught on surveillance footage parking her Lexus SUV in New Orleans and walking away just one day after she disappeared. Those looking are concerned that Reynolds may have wandered into the water in a delirious state. A nonprofit search and rescue organization is...
blackchronicle.com
Video shows missing Texas teacher on New Orleans street
Video of a “confused” Texas teacher reported missing every week in the past by her household has surfaced, displaying her strolling down a Louisiana street the day after she disappeared, based on native experiences. Michelle Reynolds’ husband claims his spouse advised him she was going to get meals...
brproud.com
19-year-old from Louisiana accused of stealing car from home
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported car theft earlier this year. The investigation ended with the arrest of Jamyre Armondre Mitchell, 19, of Thibodaux. APSO said, “On April 20, 2022, deputies responded to a call from a residence...
NOPD on scene of deadly N.O. East accident
. No further details are available at this time and the cause of the accident is under investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cops: Man confesses to raping two children
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre today announced the arrest of a Raceland man charged with the rape of two juveniles. “James Griffin Jr., 59, was arrested on Wednesday,” according to a news release.
Deputies continue searching for answers related to man who was found dead in St. Charles Parish canal in 2021
On Wednesday, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office announced that deputies were still searching for answers related to the death of 31-year-old Ellington Lockett of Boutte. According to a previous report from the sheriff's office, Lockett's body was found in a drainage canal on Spruce Street back in December.
Murder on the Westbank of Jefferson Parish
Cops are looking for a killer after a shooting outside of Gretna. “Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred this morning in unincorporated Gretna
SVU arrests alleged child molester in Houma
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet today announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
Texas woman missing in NOLA drove herself here
A search team from Texas is in New Orleans, working with New Orleans Police to try and find a missing teacher from the Houston area.
NOLA.com
Woman killed in double shooting in 7th Ward; 1 of 2 overnight murders in New Orleans
A woman was killed in a double shooting early Wednesday in the 7th Ward, New Orleans police said Wednesday. It was the second overnight homicide reported in New Orleans. The other was reported late Tuesday on Interstate 10. The shooting was reported to police at 12:14 a.m. Wednesday in the...
houmatimes.com
Houma Fire battles trailer blaze on Daspit Street, behind Midas
At approximately 8:40am on September 30, 2022 the Houma Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 900 block of Daspit Street in downtown Houma. Heavy smoke could be seen rising into the sky from all areas of the city. Crews arrived onscene within minutes to discover a camper trailer fully engulfed in flames.
2 killed in separate overnight shootings in New Orleans
Police report that two male victims were killed in the incidents.
People Scoop Up Shoes That Fell Onto I-10 in New Orleans
A photo from Tuesday on I-10 in New Orleans has gone viral that shows people getting out of their vehicles to scoop up shoes on I-10. Several boxes of shoes reportedly fell onto I-10 in New Orleans and some who were nearby took full advantage of this mishap. As you...
75-year-old pedestrian killed in early morning incident in Kenner Wednesday morning
According to the Kenner PD, the incident happened just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Williams Boulevard and Veterans Boulevard.
NOLA.com
Marrero twin gunned down while celebrating birthday; suspect in custody
Twins Wayne and Waynesha Martin rang in their 30th birthday on Sunday, but neither could have known that it would be the last chance they'd ever get to celebrate together. Wayne Martin was shot and killed during an argument across the street from the Marrero bar where he had gathered with friends later Sunday night, according to relatives.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
112K+
Post
985M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 22