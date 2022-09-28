ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Comments / 22

Olivia Bouvier
2d ago

Why? There are so many people that would love to have a child, what a selfish monster.. her soul is demonic.

Reply
28
Derrick Boseman
2d ago

What in the world is going on???!!! Simply insane!!!

Reply
15
Allen Anfernee
2d ago

What in the blue hell is going on with people?

Reply
13
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Storage Facility Burglary

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Storage Facility Burglary. Can you help authorities in Louisiana identify this storage facility burglary suspect? Authorities in Louisiana are asking for help identifying a suspect in a storage facility burglary. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office disclosed on September 28, 2022, that...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Woman confronts teen breaking into cars; he threatens her with gun, takes her phone, police say

After a woman confronted a teen boy she saw breaking into cars in Plum Orchard, he brandished a gun, took her cell phone and threw it on the ground, New Orleans police say. Police responded to the robbery in the 5500 block of Samovar Drive at around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. After throwing the woman's phone, the youth threatened to kill her, then fled, police say.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houma, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Houma, LA
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
Daily Mail

Surveillance footage captures missing Texas middle school teacher getting out of her Lexus SUV in New Orleans - amid fears 'confused' mother-of-three has 'wandered into the Mississippi River in a delirious state'

A missing Texas middle school teacher was caught on surveillance footage parking her Lexus SUV in New Orleans and walking away just one day after she disappeared. Those looking are concerned that Reynolds may have wandered into the water in a delirious state. A nonprofit search and rescue organization is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
blackchronicle.com

Video shows missing Texas teacher on New Orleans street

Video of a “confused” Texas teacher reported missing every week in the past by her household has surfaced, displaying her strolling down a Louisiana street the day after she disappeared, based on native experiences. Michelle Reynolds’ husband claims his spouse advised him she was going to get meals...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

19-year-old from Louisiana accused of stealing car from home

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported car theft earlier this year. The investigation ended with the arrest of Jamyre Armondre Mitchell, 19, of Thibodaux. APSO said, “On April 20, 2022, deputies responded to a call from a residence...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Coney Island#Murder#Brooklyn#Desertion#The Liberty Street Bridge#Hpd Lt
WWL-AMFM

Cops: Man confesses to raping two children

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre today announced the arrest of a Raceland man charged with the rape of two juveniles. “James Griffin Jr., 59, was arrested on Wednesday,” according to a news release.
WWL-AMFM

Murder on the Westbank of Jefferson Parish

Cops are looking for a killer after a shooting outside of Gretna. “Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred this morning in unincorporated Gretna
GRETNA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Calcasieu Parish News

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma Fire battles trailer blaze on Daspit Street, behind Midas

At approximately 8:40am on September 30, 2022 the Houma Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 900 block of Daspit Street in downtown Houma. Heavy smoke could be seen rising into the sky from all areas of the city. Crews arrived onscene within minutes to discover a camper trailer fully engulfed in flames.
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

Marrero twin gunned down while celebrating birthday; suspect in custody

Twins Wayne and Waynesha Martin rang in their 30th birthday on Sunday, but neither could have known that it would be the last chance they'd ever get to celebrate together. Wayne Martin was shot and killed during an argument across the street from the Marrero bar where he had gathered with friends later Sunday night, according to relatives.
MARRERO, LA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
112K+
Post
985M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy