Read full article on original website
Related
Brit teen, 18, dies after taking one sip of Pina Colada while on holiday with pals on Costa del Sol
A BRITISH teen has died on holiday in the Costa Del Sol after taking just one sip of Pina Colada. Shiv Mistry, 18, suffered a severe allergic reaction to the drink after it was made with dairy cream rather than coconut cream. The high achiever, who was due to study...
U.K.・
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s customer left ‘disgusted’ after shocking find in her Double Cheeseburger
Whilefood safety guidelines are to be taken extremely seriously under all circumstances, it is definitely more upsetting and shocking when major corporations appear to flout these rules and safety standards. As reported by Birmingham Live, a customer in the UK faced the harrowing experience of opening her McDonald’s burger only to find it crawling with flies and maggots.
Terrified California Mom Finds Mountain Lion Cornering Her Son, 4, on Deck
"He was staring at him like he was dinner. He looked thin and hungry," Nidah Barber-Raymond told Newsweek.
Bear knuckle brawl! Shocking moment two of the predators fight on their hind legs on quiet residential street in Los Angeles
A video captured by a security camera outside a suburban Los Angeles home shows two black bears fighting beside a neighborhood car. One bear is seen walking around the front of an SUV parked in front of a Monrovia, California house before it is attacked by another bear trailing behind.
RELATED PEOPLE
Certified Moron Jumps From Boat Onto The Back Of A Moose, Puts Video On The Internet, Gets Arrested
What kind of idiot do you have to be to do something like this?. Back in 2015, a Canadian man had the bright idea to jump on a Moose swimming across a lake. As the moose was swimming along, the pulled the boat up right behind it, and our star idiot jumped onto its back.
Popeyes Calls Cops on College Student for Buying Food for a Homeless Man in Viral TikTok
It's understandable why a local business wouldn't want its customers to purchase items for particular individuals who loiter on their property and may have given them trouble in the past. For example, when I was a student at Rutgers University-Newark, the owners of the EZ Mart would try and dissuade...
travelnoire.com
A Woman of Color Was Allegedly Assaulted by a White Man On Southwest Airlines
Saarah Sareshwala, an Indian woman, was allegedly assaulted by a white man on Southwest Airlines. According to Sareshwala’s husband, Faraaz — a Google engineer who recounted the story on Twitter — the flight was on its way to Phoenix from Orlando. According to Faraaz, his wife had...
A couple in Brazil turned a waterfall blue for their gender reveal party. Now they're reportedly under investigation for environmental damage.
"Why does nature keep getting damaged because these people think they're special?" wrote one Redditor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen Not Paying Parents Rent After Their 'Free Loader' Lover Arrived Backed
"I won't be going back to my parents and never plan to go back," the Redditor told Newsweek.
KIDS・
Bear Snatches Goodies From Cooler, Chases Lake Tahoe Man Away in Heart-Pounding Clip
When a bear snatches your cooler away, the last thing you should do is chase… The post Bear Snatches Goodies From Cooler, Chases Lake Tahoe Man Away in Heart-Pounding Clip appeared first on Outsider.
Woman left at the altar by her fiance decided to 'turn the day around’ and have a wedding anyway
'I didn’t want to remember the day as complete sadness.'
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's customer served 'disgusting' drink with dirt in it
A fast food fan claims he was served a drink filled with bits of dirt from McDonald's. After enjoying an Oasis from a branch of the burger giant, the man said he took the lid off the cup to find dark specks of dirt at the bottom. The customer, who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Raging With Wife for Being 7 Minutes Late Ending Work Sparks Fury
"The problem is that you are married to a horrible man. Sorry. You deserve a happier life than this," one user said.
Wild Hurricane Ian Videos Show Long Lines at Closed McDonald's Drive-Thrus
Patrick Lambert, who lives in Florida, said he watched cars line up at a closed McDonald's drive-thru for nine hours on Thursday.
Internet Slams Karen's Diner Staff for Allegedly 'Body Shaming' Customer
"They break their own rules and boundaries and then act surprised when people are upset," one commenter said.
Given her marching orders! Moment Kings Guard shouts at little girl to 'stand clear' before she flees in panic and bursts into tears
This is the moment a British Army soldier shouts at a young girl who was visiting London. The incident, which took place in Horse Guards was captured on camera before it was shared on TikTok where it has received more than 104,000 likes. The young girl was standing in front...
Meet Flippy, Sippy and Chippy: These robots can cook fries, pour drinks and make tortilla chips at fast food restaurants amid US labor crunch
Whether it's creating perfectly cooked fries and burgers or pouring soda without any spills, robot chefs are venturing further into the $296 billion U.S. fast food industry amid a nationwide labor shortage. Miso Robotics, a California-based company, built a kitchen bot called Flippy that was able to cook 300 burgers...
iheart.com
Suspect Fires Shot Into Drive-Thru Window
On September 29, 2022, at approximately 2:21 a.m., a white colored sedan (possibly a BMW) with a black roof pulled up to the McDonald’s drive-through window at 2814 NE Andresen Road. The driver attempted to order food through the window, however the McDonald’s was closed at the time. The...
Sneak peek: Death Hits Home: The Hargan Killings
Megan Hargan was suspected of killing her mother and sister. Her defense had an unusual theory: her sister was the one who pulled the trigger – with her toe. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports Saturday, October 1 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
Solo Stove Mesa Review: A Tabletop Firepit for City Dwellers
Solo Stove's new Mesa firepit is made for tabletops of all kinds and brings smokeless fires to small spaces.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
112K+
Post
985M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 3