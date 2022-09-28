Husky's 'Dramatic' Response to Routine Procedure at Vets Goes Viral

A vocal husky has delighted viewers on TikTok for being "dramatic" while at the vets.

In the video, which has been viewed over five million times, a brown and white husky can be seen at the vets having some blood taken, while making a prolonged and histrionic howl.

TikTok user Lauren, known as @lalafish7 on TikTok, captions the video, "No huskies were harmed in the making of this video."

Stock image of Siberian huskies. Huskies are possibly more vocal than other dogs due to their historic need to communicate when pulling a sled. Getty Images

One user commented, "I told you NO the first time KAREN," with 14,800 likes.

It would seem like this theatrical husky isn't alone in its quirks, with the hashtag #dramatichusky being viewed 28.1 million times on TikTok.

HuskyPuppieMag.com argue that huskies are the most talkative dog breed, and that "They are overdramatic and show reactive behavior in many situations that are not of their choice. Nobody can force them to do any particular task due to their stubborn nature and strong personalities."

Due to their nature as pack animals and working dogs, it's possible that huskies are so vocal because they have a historic need to communicate with one another.

@lalafish7

No huskies were harmed in the making of this video 😂#huskiesoftiktok #vettechsoftiktok #dogsoftiktok #funnyvideos #funnydogs #vetmed

♬ Husky scream - Lauren

@lalafish7

Siberian huskies made the global headlines in 1925, when over 150 of the dogs were used in the medical effort known as The Great Race Of Mercy. This was an event that took place in Alaska during a diphtheria outbreak, and was a successful effort by 20 mushers and 150 huskies to get the antitoxin 674 miles in five-and-a-half days, saving the small town of Nome and surrounding communities.

Possibly the most famous husky was Balto, a dog that led the dog team on the penultimate and final leg of the event led by Gunnar Kaasen. Allegedly, Kaasen traveled through the night in conditions so bad that he at times couldn't see the dogs closest to him on his sled. There has been a statue of Balto in Central Park in New York City since 1925.

ErinDiane commented, "It's just a Husky. Dramatic is already implied."

Beorn Thrasher said, "Oh, come on! Your breed can sled 50 miles a day in Sub-Zero temps lol. Who's a dramatic baby?!"

Richard Mckee891 wrote, "all nine huskys I rescued were drama queens I loved them."

tucson101 shared, "I never realized that huskies are such drama😂 I've seen so many videos of huskies drama queens."

User Ginger Leigh agreed, "Huskies are the unmatched drama queens of the dog world! Love them tho."

Newsweek has reached out to the poster for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.