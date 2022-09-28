Philadelphia, Pa. – (September 29, 2022) – It was an offensive flurry in the first half between the Fordham Rams and Saint Joseph's Hawks on Thursday night with four goals scored in the first 35 minutes. Unfortunately for the visiting Rams, three of the markers belonged to the Hawks, as they fell by a 3-1 score in women's soccer action at Sweeney Field in Philadelphia.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO