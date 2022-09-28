Read full article on original website
Related
fordhamsports.com
Volleyball Suffers Loss in First-Ever Meeting with Loyola Chicago
Chicago, Ill. – Fordham volleyball took on new Atlantic 10 foe Loyola Chicago for the first time on Friday evening but fell in three sets, 16-25, 14-25, 23-25. With the loss, the Rams fall to 6-8 overall and 0-3 in league play. Fordham struggled to get in a rhythm...
fordhamsports.com
Football Hosts Georgetown on Saturday
Bronx, N.Y. - The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022 season, Fordham's 122nd varsity season, and open Patriot League play by hosting the Georgetown University Hoyas on Jack Coffey Field on Saturday, October 1, at 1:00 p.m. Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting our student-athletes. Pledge a...
fordhamsports.com
Volleyball Travels to Loyola Chicago for Two Matches this Weekend
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham volleyball (6-7, 0-2) continues Atlantic 10 play with its first-ever trip to Loyola Chicago (8-7, 2-0) this weekend, playing the Ramblers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday and 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both matches will be streamed on ESPN+ and all relevant links can...
fordhamsports.com
Women’s Soccer Falls at Saint Joseph’s
Philadelphia, Pa. – (September 29, 2022) – It was an offensive flurry in the first half between the Fordham Rams and Saint Joseph's Hawks on Thursday night with four goals scored in the first 35 minutes. Unfortunately for the visiting Rams, three of the markers belonged to the Hawks, as they fell by a 3-1 score in women's soccer action at Sweeney Field in Philadelphia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fordhamsports.com
Women’s Soccer in Action Twice This Week
Bronx, N.Y. – (September 28, 2022) – Netting seven out of nine points to start the conference season, the Fordham women's soccer team looks to extend that strong start to Atlantic 10 play with two matches this week. The Rams travel to Saint Joseph's for a Thursday night match, while hosting Rhode Island on Sunday for Alumni Day.
fordhamsports.com
Men’s Soccer Moves into Regional Rankings
Kansas City, Mo. – (September 28, 2022) – For the first time this season, the Fordham men's soccer team cracked the United Soccer Coaches Southeast Region Rankings this week, checking at #9. The Rams are one of six Atlantic 10 teams in the Southeast Regional Rankings this week...
fordhamsports.com
Fordham University Athletics
Clock FOR Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score SJU Score Play. 00:00 O'Sullivan, Maria at goalie for Fordham. 00:00 Cappelletti, Katie at goalie for Saint Joseph's. -- Foul on Saint Joseph's. 01:52 Offside against Fordham. 04:53 Shot by SJU Daniels, Jiselle WIDE. 05:42 Shot by FOR Lucas, Ryann...
fordhamsports.com
Ryan Greenhagen Named a Semifinalist for 2022 William Campbell Trophy®
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham grad student linebacker Ryan Greenhagen has been named a semifinalist for the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy®, college football's premier scholar-athlete award. Greenhagen is one of 156 semifinalists for the trophy, one of three Patriot League student-athletes. Celebrating its 33rd year, the Campbell Trophy®...
Comments / 0