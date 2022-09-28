ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Hurricane Ian: Waffle House restaurants close as storm moves closer

 3 days ago
In a statement, Waffle House said 21 of its restaurants between Bradenton and Naples, Florida, were closed due to Hurricane Ian.

Original Story:

Waffle House is known for staying open despite extreme weather, but the threat of Hurricane Ian has forced the chain to shutter some of its locations in the storm’s path.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Waffle House said it had closed at least 11 restaurants in areas where mandatory evacuations were issued or in low-lying areas where there has already been significant damage from the storm.

A meteorologist for WBBH shared a photo on Twitter showing a Waffle House closed and shuttered.

In a statement Wednesday, Waffle House said: “We continue to monitor the weather, local government orders and emergency management recommendations as we determine what needs to happen ahead of Ian’s landfall. The safety of our employees and their families remains a top concern, as does the safety of any potential customers. So, we have closed restaurants and will likely close more as Ian’s impact becomes more apparent, and in accordance with local government officials and emergency management recommendations.”

In 2004, then-Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Craig Fugate said he used what he termed the “Waffle House Index” in Florida during the 2004 hurricane season, noting that Waffle Houses were among the last businesses to close and first to open in areas hit by storms.

The Waffle House Index has three indicators:

· Green index: Waffle House is open and offering a full menu.

· Yellow index: Waffle House is open and offering a limited menu.

· Red Index: Waffle House has been forced to close.

“The index itself isn’t just about whether or not you can get pralines on your waffles or if you can get waffles at all, but rather about the damage in a neighborhood,” FEMA communications specialist Jessica Stapf said in 2017.

Many of Waffle House’s restaurants are in the south, so the chain is no stranger to hurricanes.

“We actually have a storm playbook that every restaurant has,” Njeri Boss, vice president of public relations for Waffle House, told WTVT. “We revise it each year as needed. And it tells the management team what to do in the event of an emergency.”

Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — (AP) — When Hurricane Ian struck Florida's Gulf Coast, it washed out the bottom level of David Muench's home on the barrier island of Sanibel along with several cars, a Harley-Davidson and a boat. His parents' house was among those destroyed by the storm...
SANIBEL, FL
WSB Radio

Ian: Lee County sheriff confirms 35 deaths (live updates)

Rescuers looked for survivors in Florida and authorities in the Carolinas were waiting to assess damages as the remnants of Hurricane Ian moved up the Mid-Atlantic coast early Saturday. Ian has been reclassified as a post-tropical cyclone and is no longer considered a hurricane, but it is shpaing up to...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

I-75 shutdown in North Port due to Myakka River overflow

The Myakka River has overflowed onto I-75, causing its closure. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, due to the rising water the interstate will be closed from mile marker 179 (North Port/Toledo Blade Boulevard) to mile marker 193 (Englewood/Jacaranda Boulevard). Motorists planning to travel to Southwest Florida on I-75 should...
NORTH PORT, FL
Click10.com

Aerial video shows Hurricane Ian damage in Matlacha

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Hurricane Ian's fury destroyed the bridge connecting Matlacha, a small charming village in Lee County, to Pine Island and the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area. Aerial video shows residents using a slab to walk into what's left of the area after Ian's storm surge swallowed...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Craig Fugate
businessobserverfl.com

Real estate executive's home flooded by Hurricane Ian

Like millions of other Floridians, Americans and people around the world, Budge Huskey, the CEO of Naples-based Premier Sotheby's International Realty, looked on in disbelief at the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida. Luckily for Huskey, he was more than a thousand miles away, on a business trip in Colorado, but his home on Barefoot Beach, a part of Bonita Springs, was not so fortunate.
NAPLES, FL
10NEWS

WATCH: Man 'in shock' rescued from Hurricane Ian rubble in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man being rescued on Thursday in Fort Myers from underneath rubble after Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast was caught on video. In the clip, it appears Good Samaritans and uniformed officials find the man underneath a crumbled building. Someone can be overheard saying, "You're okay, we got you, we got you," as the group is taking debris off of the man.
FORT MYERS, FL
fox13news.com

'She just lost everything': Myakka residents begin Hurricane Ian clean-up

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. - First In Teams (FIT) damage assessment crews and inspections teams are working throughout Manatee County in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The storm knocked out power to tens of thousands of people, brought down trees and powerlines. People living in Myakka City said it's something they've never experienced.
MYAKKA CITY, FL
WSB Radio

Forecast history for hurricane Ian

I have four relatives staying with me who evacuated from Southwest Florida (Port Charlotte area) between Sarasota and Ft. Meyers. They started to think about leaving when they were only under a Tropical Storm Watch!. They voluntarily left BEFORE any evacuation orders based on the forecast at the time, even...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
sarasotafl.gov

Hurricane Ian updates from the City of Sarasota

When the winds died down, our Tactical First in Teams began initial assessments overnight and determined there are over 200 locations with some level of damage. Then early this morning, additional teams were dispatched to start cutting downed trees and clearing road hazards to ensure safe travel lanes. By all accounts, we were fortunate. Damage appears to be limited to numerous large trees and some utility lines.
SARASOTA, FL
