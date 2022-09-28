ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Live In One Of Canada's Least Favourite Provinces & Here's Why It Doesn't Deserve The Hate

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. When I saw a recent survey found that Alberta was a lot of Canadian's second-favourite province, it really resonated with me as I've lived here for over a year now and it was nice to see that people love the province as much as I do.
8 Things To Do In Toronto This Weekend: September 30 to October 2

The weekend is just around the corner, and if you're looking for some fun things to do in Toronto, then take a look at some of these activities happening across the city. From glowing pumpkin villages to boozy Halloween pop-ups, you can enjoy your days off to the fullest at these spots.
'Heartland' & 'American Gods' Canadian Actor Robert Cormier Dies At 33

Canadian actor Robert Cormier, known for playing Finn Cotter on the long-running drama Heartland, has died at 33 years old. According to his obituary, Cormier died on September 23, 2022. He is survived by his parents Robert and Lisa, his sisters Brittany (Derek), Krystal, and Stephanie, his grandmother Joanne, and aunts, uncles and cousins.
9 Haunted Ottawa Attractions That Will Scare You Silly If You Love Halloween

Are you prepared for your nightmares to be a reality? The Ottawa region is full of ghostly haunts this Halloween season and you never know what monsters you'll run into. From haunted houses and spooky mazes to ghost tours through cemeteries and along rivers, here are nine Halloween attractions in Ottawa that will fill you with fear.
Here's Who Will Get A Day Off For Canada's National Day For Truth & Reconciliation

This Friday, September 30, will be the second-ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada, as well as the federal statutory holiday. The holiday was implemented last year to honour those who were victims of Canada's residential school program and to remember its continuing impact on many people and communities.
