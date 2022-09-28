ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alma, MI

Comments / 0

Related
alma.edu

Vincent Johnson: Finding Comfort and Community

ALMA — When it came time for Vincent Johnson to make his college choice, he chose Alma College, largely because Alma allowed him to study two seemingly divergent subjects at the same time: art and biology. “It’s a liberal arts college, which means there’s a variety of different subjects...
ALMA, MI
WNEM

Alma Public Schools Superintendent addresses threat towards high school

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Alma Public Schools Superintendent Stacey Criner talked to TV 5 about threats aimed at the high school. Criner tells us the school district worked with authorities to investigate the threat after a tip came in September 21st. It was determined that there was no active threat to students and staff. Criner told us three students were expelled on Tuesday. She did not say if the trio was connected to the threat.
ALMA, MI
WNEM

Superintendent shares details of threat at Alma High School

The Saginaw Spirit joined us in the studio on the News at 4pm to discuss the team's opening weekend celebrations kicking off on Saturday, October 1st at the Dow Event Center. Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Pet of the Day: Meet Garth. Updated: 15...
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Riverdale, MI
Alma, MI
Education
City
Riverview, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Alma, MI
recordpatriot.com

Midland Public School board of education candidates participate in questionnaire by Daily News

Candidates for three open seats on the Midland Public Schools board of education have responded to a questionnaire sent to them by the Midland Daily News. One candidate has dropped out of the race. The Daily News confirmed that Michelle Plude Tschaikowsky filed with the intent to run for a seat, but could not remove her name after plans changed. For this reason, Plude Tschaikowsky remains on the ballot and did not participate in a questionnaire presented to candidates by the Daily News.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

My-ID Program coming to Bay Co. in October

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The My-ID Program is coming to Bay County beginning in October, according to the Bay County Department on Aging. Bay County residents 60 and older may register for the program with the Department on Aging. If registered, they can be identified through either scanning a QR code on the back of a bracelet or by calling 911 Central Dispatch and giving the ID and pin number. With that information, authorities are able to get in touch with an emergency contact to bring your loved one home without an unnecessary trip to the emergency room.
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police investigating threat against Alma High School

ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - The Alma Police Department is investigating a threat made against Alma High School. An anonymous tip regarding a threat of school violence at the school was made through OK2SAY on Thursday, Sept. 22, police said. The Alma Police Department worked with the school administration on the...
ALMA, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther
MLive.com

See how longshot Bay City Central shocked No. 2 Mount Pleasant

BAY CITY, MI -- One week after losing by 40 points to a winless opponent, the outlook wasn’t good for Bay City Central when it now faced the undefeated, No. 2-ranked team in the state. But in the upset of upsets, Central pulled off the stunner, downing Mount Pleasant...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

People with Mid-Michigan connections bracing for Hurricane Ian

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Anthony Decker, a Saginaw native, and Cape Coral, Florida resident for six months, evacuated to the east side of the sunshine state Monday to avoid Hurricane Ian. At this hour, Ian is tearing through the area Decker calls home. “I have a 4-year-old son. And I...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WNEM

Former TV5 reporter, weekend anchor dies after battling cancer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Faith Rempe, known as Faith Gantner when she graced the TV5 airwaves, died Wednesday night after an 11-month battle with cancer. The 31-year-old was a reporter and weekend anchor for TV5 from 2013 to 2016. Faith was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer in October 2021....
SAGINAW, MI
My Magic GR

The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan

Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Alexandria#Parade#Bahlke Field#Scots#Homecoming Court
Central Michigan Life

Juvenile suspect arrested at MPHS football game

A 17-year-old male suspect was arrested Sept. 23, after a gun was found in their possession at a Mount Pleasant High School football game, according to a press release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department. The department was contacted by a Mount Pleasant school administrator, who informed the police that...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WLNS

MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Bird flu detected in Tuscola Co. backyard flock, officials say

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Bird flu has been detected in Tuscola County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). Officials say the highly pathogenic virus was detected in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock. It’s the first detection in the county, according to officials. Bird...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy