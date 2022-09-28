Read full article on original website
Related
alma.edu
Vincent Johnson: Finding Comfort and Community
ALMA — When it came time for Vincent Johnson to make his college choice, he chose Alma College, largely because Alma allowed him to study two seemingly divergent subjects at the same time: art and biology. “It’s a liberal arts college, which means there’s a variety of different subjects...
WNEM
Alma Public Schools Superintendent addresses threat towards high school
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Alma Public Schools Superintendent Stacey Criner talked to TV 5 about threats aimed at the high school. Criner tells us the school district worked with authorities to investigate the threat after a tip came in September 21st. It was determined that there was no active threat to students and staff. Criner told us three students were expelled on Tuesday. She did not say if the trio was connected to the threat.
WNEM
Superintendent shares details of threat at Alma High School
The Saginaw Spirit joined us in the studio on the News at 4pm to discuss the team's opening weekend celebrations kicking off on Saturday, October 1st at the Dow Event Center. Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Pet of the Day: Meet Garth. Updated: 15...
MLive.com
School of 1,400 students cancels remainder of football season due to numbers woes
When Clare added Okemos to its football schedule, it was partially for its size. At more than 1,400 students, Okemos is a Division 2 school that brings with it Division 2 playoff points for its opponents. Few could have guessed that a school of that size wouldn’t have enough players...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
recordpatriot.com
Midland Public School board of education candidates participate in questionnaire by Daily News
Candidates for three open seats on the Midland Public Schools board of education have responded to a questionnaire sent to them by the Midland Daily News. One candidate has dropped out of the race. The Daily News confirmed that Michelle Plude Tschaikowsky filed with the intent to run for a seat, but could not remove her name after plans changed. For this reason, Plude Tschaikowsky remains on the ballot and did not participate in a questionnaire presented to candidates by the Daily News.
Dixon proposes bill to regulate transgender athletes
Tudor Dixon, the Republican nominee for Michigan governor, was in Grand Rapids Tuesday afternoon to unveil a new proposal that she says would “protect women’s sports.”
WNEM
My-ID Program coming to Bay Co. in October
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The My-ID Program is coming to Bay County beginning in October, according to the Bay County Department on Aging. Bay County residents 60 and older may register for the program with the Department on Aging. If registered, they can be identified through either scanning a QR code on the back of a bracelet or by calling 911 Central Dispatch and giving the ID and pin number. With that information, authorities are able to get in touch with an emergency contact to bring your loved one home without an unnecessary trip to the emergency room.
WNEM
Police investigating threat against Alma High School
ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - The Alma Police Department is investigating a threat made against Alma High School. An anonymous tip regarding a threat of school violence at the school was made through OK2SAY on Thursday, Sept. 22, police said. The Alma Police Department worked with the school administration on the...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLive.com
See how longshot Bay City Central shocked No. 2 Mount Pleasant
BAY CITY, MI -- One week after losing by 40 points to a winless opponent, the outlook wasn’t good for Bay City Central when it now faced the undefeated, No. 2-ranked team in the state. But in the upset of upsets, Central pulled off the stunner, downing Mount Pleasant...
WNEM
People with Mid-Michigan connections bracing for Hurricane Ian
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Anthony Decker, a Saginaw native, and Cape Coral, Florida resident for six months, evacuated to the east side of the sunshine state Monday to avoid Hurricane Ian. At this hour, Ian is tearing through the area Decker calls home. “I have a 4-year-old son. And I...
WNEM
Former TV5 reporter, weekend anchor dies after battling cancer
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Faith Rempe, known as Faith Gantner when she graced the TV5 airwaves, died Wednesday night after an 11-month battle with cancer. The 31-year-old was a reporter and weekend anchor for TV5 from 2013 to 2016. Faith was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer in October 2021....
The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan
Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Michigan Life
Juvenile suspect arrested at MPHS football game
A 17-year-old male suspect was arrested Sept. 23, after a gun was found in their possession at a Mount Pleasant High School football game, according to a press release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department. The department was contacted by a Mount Pleasant school administrator, who informed the police that...
Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
WNEM
Bird flu detected in Tuscola Co. backyard flock, officials say
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Bird flu has been detected in Tuscola County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). Officials say the highly pathogenic virus was detected in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock. It’s the first detection in the county, according to officials. Bird...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man who shot Right to Life volunteer: ‘It was an accident’
The man who fired the shot that struck an anti-abortion rights canvasser in the shoulder last week called it an accident but also said the volunteer had been arguing with his wife, who supports abortion rights, and refused to leave their property.
Traditional all-brick home in ‘desirable subdivision’ hits Saginaw market for $429,900
SAGINAW TWP, MI — A traditional all-brick split ranch with high-end finishes is for sale in Saginaw County’s Autumn Ridge subdivision. The home, located at 4087 Autumn Ridge and listed for $429,900, is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes of various styles and prices from across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Foul play suspected in 2011 disappearance of Mount Morris mother
MOUNT MORRIS, Mich. – A Michigan woman disappeared 11 years ago and police believe foul play is involved. Sylvia June Galvan was last seen in October of 2011 in Mount Morris. Galvan was 30 years old at the time and left behind four daughters. According to her family, Galvan...
Michigan’s Best Grocery Store Is In West Michigan And It’s Not Meijer
Michiganders have a lot of options when it comes to grocery shopping. Off the top of my head, I can think of Meijer, Aldi, Family Fare, Wal-Mart, Sam's Club, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Kroger. These grocery stores not only offer groceries but a lot of them also have all of your shopping needs covered.
Comments / 0